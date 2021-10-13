DFIN Partners with Tipalti to Deliver Complete End-to-End IPO Solution; Partnership Helps Companies Scale, Automate and Reduce Risk Pre and Post Public Offering

CHICAGO and SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE: DFIN), a leading risk and compliance company, today announced a strategic partnership with Tipalti, the leading global payables automation platform. The companies bring together a combined end-to-end solution to help organizations scale and manage the accounts payable (AP) and financial reporting processes expediently and smoothly.

Combined solution helps expedite cashflow and speed up financial reporting process

Through the partnership, clients can take advantage of Tipalti's unique global AP automation technology to seamlessly and securely expedite cashflow and DFIN's suite of filing and compliance solutions, such as its new ActiveDisclosure, to efficiently reduce the filing process. In addition, the combined solution helps companies become IPO ready as they continue their journey down the path to becoming a public company.

"DFIN provides years of experience and expertise in IPO preparedness and regulatory compliance. Combining our technology solutions, Tipalti and DFIN will bring to market an "all-in-one" solution that will make it easy for our clients to simplify the IPO and compliance process," said Chen Amit, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Tipalti. "We are looking forward to working with DFIN to help our clients close deals faster and quickly and accurately disclose information to investors."

"We are thrilled to partner with Tipalti to bring to market a complete and comprehensive compliance and AP solution for our existing and future clients to help them throughout the entire lifecycle of their financial journey, from their S-1 to IPO and beyond," said Craig Clay, President of Global Capital Markets at DFIN. "DFIN's financial and regulatory technology coupled with our unparalleled partner network, helps our clients develop the systems they'll need, while ensuring compliance requirements are met."

About Tipalti

Tipalti comes from the Hebrew expression for "We handled it." Tipalti is the only company handling both Accounts Payable and Mass Pay workflows for high-velocity companies across the entire financial operations cycle: onboarding and managing global suppliers, instituting procurement controls, streamlining invoice processing and approvals, executing payments around the world and reconciling payables data across a multi-subsidiary finance organization. Tipalti enables high-growth companies to scale quickly by making payables strategic with operational, compliance, and financial controls. Companies can efficiently and securely pay thousands of partners and vendors in 196 countries within minutes. Thousands of companies, such as Amazon Twitch, GoDaddy, Oscar Insurance, Roku, Wordpress.com, and ZipRecruiter use Tipalti to reduce operational workload by 80 percent and accelerate the financial close by 25 percent, while strengthening financial controls and spend visibility. For more information, visit tipalti.com

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)

DFIN is a leading global risk and compliance solutions company. We provide domain expertise, enterprise software and data analytics for every stage of our clients' business and investment lifecycles. Markets fluctuate, regulations evolve, technology advances, and through it all, DFIN delivers confidence with the right solutions in moments that matter. Learn about DFIN's end-to-end risk and compliance solutions online at DFINsolutions.com or you can also follow us on Twitter @DFINSolutions or on LinkedIn.

