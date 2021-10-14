Argus and MundoPetróleo agree on a downstream partnership for Spain and Portugal

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global energy and commodity price reporting agency Argus has agreed that MundoPetróleo may distribute key fuels data to its customers in the Iberian peninsula. This follows widespread adoption of Argus biofuel prices by downstream fuel operators throughout Spain and Portugal.

The international drive to reduce carbon emissions has resulted in many countries introducing targets to increase the share of renewable fuels in the road transport pool. In Europe, Argus biodiesel prices for fatty acid methyl ester (FAME), rapeseed oil methyl ester (RME) and used cooking oil methyl ester (UCOME) are underpinned by a high number of spot trades and are the industry standard for pricing renewable fuels supply contracts.

MundoPetróleo's client base includes independent fuel retail stations and networks, transport companies and municipal authorities, The partnership with Argus will enable these customers to access Argus prices directly, through the MundoPetróleo platform.

MundoPetróleo will be able to distribute Argus prices for renewable and petroleum-based transport fuels, LPG, fuel oil and bitumen.

Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said: "We are pleased to be working with MundoPetróleo to deliver our key prices to downstream customers in Spain and Portugal. Argus has been at the forefront of bringing transparency to these emerging renewable fuel markets and it is good to see so many companies and countries are finding our price assessments useful and reliable indicators."

