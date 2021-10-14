Caesars Entertainment and Spiegelworld Announce Multimillion-Dollar Live Entertainment Deal To Create Three, All-New, Permanent Shows In Las Vegas, Atlantic City and New Orleans

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment ("Caesars" or the "Company"), the largest gaming and entertainment company in the U.S., today inked a monumental deal with Spiegelworld, the Las Vegas-based entertainment trailblazer, collectively investing nearly $75 million to create three, all-new live entertainment experiences at Caesars resorts in Las Vegas, Atlantic City and New Orleans.

The two companies' expanded relationship will see a new permanent production open in the fourth quarter of 2022 - DiscoShow at The LINQ Hotel + Experience in Las Vegas. DiscoShow will be followed by a brand-new theater and resident show at Caesars Atlantic City, opening in the first quarter of 2023, and a third new theater and show is planned for Caesars New Orleans in 2024.

The idea was born in the middle of the pandemic when Anthony Carano, in his first week as President and Chief Operating Officer of Caesars Entertainment, scheduled a lunch at Beijing Noodle No. 9 in Las Vegas with Ross Mollison, Impresario Extraordinaire of Spiegelworld, producer of the long-running, hit show Absinthe at Caesars Palace Las Vegas.

Ross Mollison recalls, "We were in the middle of a crisis with all of our shows shut down, and here I was eating delicious hand-pulled noodles, talking about doubling the size of our company and creating a national footprint. It takes vision to be talking to a rambunctious circus company about expanding the entertainment offerings at your resorts around the country, while simultaneously developing gaming, sports and headliner acts, and so, I raise a glass to Caesars Entertainment's senior leadership for their incredible energy and commitment to making Caesars the country's greatest gaming and entertainment company."

Anthony Carano said, "From the recent launch of Caesars Sportsbook and its innovative way to enjoy sports betting, to the Caesars Rewards loyalty program that redefines how our members can play, stay and earn rewards, we, at Caesars Entertainment, are constantly working to evolve our offerings to satisfy our guest's appetite for new and dynamic reasons to visit our resorts. Las Vegas, Atlantic City and New Orleans are the country's modern-day entertainment and sports capitals, and as we roll out our vision for the incredible reinventions of our properties in New Orleans and Atlantic City, we are delighted to add Spiegelworld's eye for creative experiences to our plans. Spiegelworld's proven record of long-term success with Absinthe at Caesars Palace Las Vegas makes them the perfect partner as we bring to life new concepts in Atlantic City, transform Harrah's to Caesars in New Orleans and augment our entertainment portfolio in Las Vegas."

Spiegelworld's Ross Mollison added, "From Absinthe to Atomic Saloon Show to Opium and our recently opened restaurant Superfrico, we create emotion, energy and unforgettable personal memories. The three new, custom-built venues and productions will signal the future of live entertainment as imagined by Spiegelworld. What drives us is combining genre-defying live entertainment, integrated dining, outstanding beverage programs and specially commissioned art to create an intimate, immersive, surprising total night out which is unique to each city. We want to create shows with Las Vegas, Atlantic City and New Orleans that will first and foremost excite locals and be something they are proud to show off to visitors."

After three years of development, the much-anticipated DiscoShow will find its Las Vegas home at the new Spiegelworld Glitterloft, to be built on The Strip at The LINQ Hotel + Experience, opening in late 2022. Set inside a transformative space, this live show will be unlike any other entertainment in Las Vegas. The audience will be invited to step inside the action with the characters who were there at the birth of disco; into their lives; on the streets; at the club; encouraged at every moment to lose themselves in the music and on the dancefloor. The creative team includes acclaimed director Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and The Cursed Child (Movement, West End/Broadway).

In an exciting development for Atlantic City, Spiegelworld will resurrect the historic Warner Theatre incorporating its heritage 1929 façade that sits smack-bang on the center of the boardwalk at Caesars Atlantic City. Just as Spiegelworld's birth on Pier 17 in New York City in 2006 gave new life to South Street Seaport, Spiegelworld's arrival in Atlantic City will help to reaffirm the city's reputation as an entertainment destination for the entire East Coast and beyond. As part of Caesars Entertainment's $400 million commitment to its Atlantic City resorts, the Spiegelworld Theatre is expected to open in early 2023.

Finally, building on Spiegelworld's creative evolution that began with Absinthe, a brand-new show for Caesars New Orleans will further push the boundaries of adult circus-comedy entertainment, opening as part of the property's $325 million renovation in 2024.

Additional information and updates on the above projects to be forthcoming.

