Pagani and Asetek Pen SimSports Licensing Deal

AALBORG, Denmark, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, the global leader in liquid cooling and gaming peripherals, announced that Pagani Automobili and Asetek have signed a licensing, marketing, and product deal for a number of Asetek's upcoming products within the premium racing simulator market. Soon the most passionate simracers and car enthusiasts will be able to experience the rush of driving a real Pagani, the world's most exclusive hypercar brand, through a portfolio of products currently being developed by Asetek.



Asetek will custom-design limited editions of Pagani-licensed SimRacing products based on actual Pagani-technology as used in the Atelier's latest release, the Pagani Huayra R, for an as-near-as-it-gets to the real thing Pagani racing experience. In turn, Pagani Automobili will market and sell the Pagani-branded SimRacing products through its channels, expanding accessibility to Pagani devotees.



Ideal partners, Pagani and Asetek, bring vision, a passion for innovation and design, hyper focused attention to detail and industry-renowned quality and reliability to their offerings.



Since 1998, Italian automaker Pagani has thrilled the automotive community with its exclusive hypercars, renowned for combining technology, material research and attention to detail to yield unprecedented design and performance. Pagani produces a very limited number of cars per year and, with its track focused Huayra R, it will be providing simulators to the chosen few owners for at-home training and preparation prior to taking to the track.



For more than 20 years, thermal solutions from Asetek have been cooling processors around the globe and can be found in some of the fastest supercomputers in the world, the latest high-end gaming PCs, and official eSports tournament machines. Leveraging its innovation and extensive capabilities with software, hardware, and mechanics, known as mechatronics, Asetek announced in March that it is expanding into the rapidly growing gaming market for SimRacing hardware and software. This partnership with Pagani exemplifies Asetek's focus on providing immersive experiences for gamers, racing enthusiasts and supercar aficionados alike.



"When Asetek approached us to design and develop Pagani SimRacing products jointly, we felt it was an ideal match given Asetek's focus on innovation, design and extensive capabilities with software, hardware, and mechanics," said Horacio Pagani, Founder & Chief Designer of Pagani Automobili S.p.A. "Mr. Eriksen recently brought a prototype of the Huayra R-technology based simulator equipment to our Atelier in Modena and it was obvious from the quality, design and attention to detail, that we are aligned in our thinking."

"We are excited to be partnering with Asetek to bring simracers and car enthusiasts around the world the emotion and excitement of driving one of our hypercars, giving them the chance to be virtually immersed in the Pagani Brand," said Michael Staskin, CEO of Pagani Automobili America, "This is just the beginning of what will be a line of product yielding ultra-realistic experiences that will help to grow the next generation of Pagani owners."

"As far back as I can remember, I have always been fascinated by Pagani. I am big car and racing enthusiast and I hope to be fortunate enough to one day own my own Pagani. The attention to detail, the designs inspired by Horacio's commitment to art and science working hand in hand combined with groundbreaking performance – basically everything Pagani stands for are personal values of mine. As such, when selecting a partner for our SimSports racing products, I wanted to start at the top of the top and Pagani was the obvious choice," said André Sloth Eriksen, CEO and founder of Asetek. "We are thrilled to be working with Pagani as we bring to market the epitome of premium SimSports racing products based on real Pagani-technology. In addition to being a licensing deal, Pagani will use its extensive reach to market and sell our custom-designed Pagani-branded SimRacing gear. We expect to have the first products ready during the first half of 2022 and, true to Asetek's history of innovation, we will deliver premium quality and feel but at price points where we believe most simracers and enthusiasts can play along."

About Pagani Automobili S.p.A.

Pagani Automobili S.p.A. is an Italian Hypercar manufacturer. The company was founded in 1998 by Horacio Pagani and is based in San Cesario sul Panaro, Modena, Italy. The philosophy driving the company embraces a concept borrowed from the Renaissance and embodied by the great Leonardo da Vinci who, over 500 years ago, once stated: "Art and Science are disciplines that must walk together hand in hand." Pagani Automobili creates in accordance with this inspirational creed, combining technique and taste, functionality and aesthetics, handcraft work and technological know-how.

About Asetek

Asetek (ASTK.OL), a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2013, Asetek went public while expanding into energy efficient and environmentally friendly cooling solutions for data centers. In 2021, Asetek is introducing its line of products for next-level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States.

