SHAPE Announces Winners of 2021 Well Tech Awards 10 Innovative New Products That Deliver Next-Level Wellness Include Fashion, Beauty, and Fitness Finds Enhanced by the Latest Technology

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) SHAPE announced the 10 winners of the 2021 SHAPE Well Tech Awards, spotlighting cutting-edge products that make any wellness routine better. Tested by SHAPE editors, these items implement the latest technology to enhance every aspect of wellness, including fitness, beauty, fashion, food, and more. The 2021 Well Tech Awards are available in SHAPE's November issue, on sale October 15 and at SHAPE.com/tech now.

"Wellness tech is booming, and SHAPE has a front row seat to its future. The sheer scope and evolving nature of it can be dizzying, which is why our editors have sifted through this cluttered market to find the products that are worth the money and support wellness goals. We know what solutions our readers are asking us for, and these winners encourage accountability, save time, and provide a level of excitement to help people get tangible results," said Editor in Chief Liz Vaccariello.

SHAPE takes a 360-degree approach for its Well Tech Awards, addressing the many aspects of wellness, including the physical, mental, and emotional. From minimalist treadmills and LED-light-powered tools to soothe muscles to customized skincare and gear that warms up for winter workouts, these tech-powered products help SHAPE readers achieve their goals, look and feel better, and support their active lifestyles. The SHAPE Squad, a group of fitness- and beauty-minded staffers and wellness pros, created this list by testing hundreds of products launched in the previous year to narrow down the top picks.

The full list of SHAPE's 2021 Well Tech Awards can be read below and online at SHAPE.com/tech now.

LightStim for Pain: A power tool to undo stiffness

Hamilton Beach's Convenient Craft Rapid Cold Brew and Hot Coffee Maker : Fastest cold brew you can do

Oakley Kato Wraparound Sunglasses: Sun shield up like an Olympian

Technogym MyRun Treadmill: A compact stream machine with smarts

Molekule Air Mini+ Purifier: The supreme clean for your space

Reebok Thermowarm + Graphene Full Zip Jacket: Warm up without the bulk

New Balance FuelCell RC Elite v2 Sneaker : Lace up and get ready for takeoff

Atolla: Bespoke skin care with at-home test kit

Brooklyn Boulders: Light the way to premium indoor rock-climbing

Volo Go Cordless Dryer: Your blowout goes cordless

