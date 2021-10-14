Union Pacific Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2021 third quarter net income of $1.7 billion, or $2.57 per diluted share. This compares to $1.4 billion, or $2.01 per diluted share, in the third quarter 2020.
"The Union Pacific team successfully navigated global supply chain disruptions, a major bridge outage, and additional weather events to produce strong quarterly revenue growth and financial results," said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president, and chief executive officer. "In the quarter, the team delivered solid core pricing gains, leveraged business development to produce a positive business mix, and generated productivity to offset flat volume. We also set a quarterly record for fuel consumption rate as we continue to make strides towards our goal to reduce our absolute greenhouse gas emissions. As we close out 2021, we are committed to improving our safety performance and service product to support our customers and the broader supply chain to handle the strong demand for freight transportation."
Financial Results: Third Quarter Records for Operating Income, Operating Ratio, Net Income, and Earnings Per Share
Third Quarter 2021 Compared to Third Quarter 2020
- Operating revenue of $5.6 billion was up 13%.
- Business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, were flat.
- Union Pacific's 56.3% operating ratio improved 240 basis points. Higher fuel prices negatively impacted the operating ratio by 140 basis points.
- Operating Income of $2.4 billion was up 20%.
- The company repurchased 8.6 million shares in third quarter 2021 at an aggregate cost of $1.8 billion.
Operating Performance: Quarterly Record for Fuel Consumption Rate; Third Quarter Record for Workforce Productivity
Third Quarter 2021 Compared to Third Quarter 2020
- Network operations challenged by wildfires and other weather events, reflected in quarterly freight car velocity of 195 daily miles per car, a 13% decline.
- Quarterly locomotive productivity was 127 gross ton-miles (GTMs) per horsepower day, an 8% decline.
- Quarterly workforce productivity was 1,044 car miles per employee, a 5% improvement.
- Average maximum train length was 9,359 feet, a 4% increase.
- Fuel consumption rate, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, improved 1%.
- Union Pacific's year-to-date reportable personal injury rate deteriorated to 1.00 per 200,000 employee-hours compared to 0.90 for year-to-date 2020.
Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Union Pacific will webcast its third quarter 2021 earnings release presentation live at www.up.com/investor and via teleconference on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 877-407-8293 (or for international participants, 201-689-8349).
ABOUT UNION PACIFIC
Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable, and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.
Supplemental financial information is attached.
This news release and related materials contain statements about the Company's future that are not statements of historical fact, including specifically the statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to economic conditions and demand levels, its ability to improve network performance, its results of operations, and potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. These statements are, or will be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements also generally include, without limitation, information, or statements regarding: projections, predictions, expectations, estimates, or forecasts as to the Company's and its subsidiaries' business, financial, and operational results, and future economic performance; and management's beliefs, expectations, goals, and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.
Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times that, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information, including expectations regarding operational and financial improvements and the Company's future performance or results are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors, including risk factors, could affect the Company's and its subsidiaries' future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Information regarding risk factors and other cautionary information are available in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2020, which was filed with the SEC on February 5, 2021. The Company updates information regarding risk factors if circumstances require such updates in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q and its subsequent Annual Reports on Form 10-K (or such other reports that may be filed with the SEC).
Forward-looking statements speak only as of, and are based only upon information available on, the date the statements were made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References to our website are provided for convenience and, therefore, information on or available through the website is not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein.
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages,
3rd Quarter
Year-to-Date
For the Periods Ended September 30,
2021
2020
%
2021
2020
%
Operating Revenues
Freight revenues
$
5,166
$
4,596
12 %
$
14,947
$
13,448
11 %
Other
400
323
24
1,124
944
19
Total operating revenues
5,566
4,919
13
16,071
14,392
12
Operating Expenses
Compensation and benefits
1,040
1,008
3
3,088
2,972
4
Depreciation
553
555
-
1,652
1,653
-
Purchased services and materials
510
508
-
1,478
1,470
1
Fuel
544
301
81
1,452
982
48
Equipment and other rents
217
217
-
629
655
(4)
Other
270
299
(10)
874
832
5
Total operating expenses
3,134
2,888
9
9,173
8,564
7
Operating Income
2,432
2,031
20
6,898
5,828
18
Other income, net
38
37
3
214
221
(3)
Interest expense
(290)
(295)
(2)
(862)
(862)
-
Income before income taxes
2,180
1,773
23
6,250
5,187
20
Income taxes
(507)
(410)
24
(1,438)
(1,218)
18
Net Income
$
1,673
$
1,363
23 %
$
4,812
$
3,969
21 %
Share and Per Share
Earnings per share - basic
$
2.58
$
2.02
28 %
$
7.31
$
5.85
25 %
Earnings per share - diluted
$
2.57
$
2.01
28
$
7.29
$
5.83
25
Weighted average number of shares - basic
648.7
675.0
(4)
658.3
679.0
(3)
Weighted average number of shares - diluted
650.3
676.8
(4)
659.9
680.7
(3)
Dividends declared per share
$
1.07
$
0.97
10
$
3.11
$
2.91
7
Operating Ratio
56.3%
58.7%
(2.4) pts
57.1%
59.5%
(2.4) pts
Effective Tax Rate
23.3%
23.1%
0.2 pts
23.0%
23.5%
(0.5) pts
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)
3rd Quarter
Year-to-Date
For the Periods Ended September 30,
2021
2020
%
2021
2020
%
Freight Revenues (Millions)
Grain & grain products
$
731
$
695
5 %
$
2,292
$
2,028
13 %
Fertilizer
172
157
10
521
499
4
Food & refrigerated
253
239
6
739
694
6
Coal & renewables
531
387
37
1,295
1,177
10
Bulk
1,687
1,478
14
4,847
4,398
10
Industrial chemicals & plastics
503
454
11
1,436
1,384
4
Metals & minerals
488
365
34
1,330
1,202
11
Forest products
342
284
20
1,006
853
18
Energy & specialized markets
578
464
25
1,654
1,522
9
Industrial
1,911
1,567
22
5,426
4,961
9
Automotive
417
481
(13)
1,292
1,194
8
Intermodal
1,151
1,070
8
3,382
2,895
17
Premium
1,568
1,551
1
4,674
4,089
14
Total
$
5,166
$
4,596
12 %
$
14,947
$
13,448
11 %
Revenue Carloads (Thousands)
Grain & grain products
185
187
(1) %
592
529
12b %
Fertilizer
55
50
10
153
149
3
Food & refrigerated
48
48
-
141
137
3
Coal & renewables
232
213
9
604
607
-
Bulk
520
498
4
1,490
1,422
5
Industrial chemicals & plastics
153
144
6
449
439
2
Metals & minerals
188
156
21
516
492
5
Forest products
63
55
15
187
161
16
Energy & specialized markets
145
125
16
422
402
5
Industrial
549
480
14
1,574
1,494
5
Automotive
166
203
(18)
519
490
6
Intermodal [a]
809
863
(6)
2,483
2,296
8
Premium
975
1,066
(9)
3,002
2,786
8
Total
2,044
2,044
- %
6,066
5,702
6 %
Average Revenue per Car
Grain & grain products
$
3,937
$
3,705
6 %
$
3,869
$
3,832
1 %
Fertilizer
3,125
3,172
(1)
3,398
3,361
1
Food & refrigerated
5,246
4,891
7
5,235
5,053
4
Coal & renewables
2,298
1,820
26
2,146
1,938
11
Bulk
3,244
2,964
9
3,252
3,092
5
Industrial chemicals & plastics
3,277
3,154
4
3,195
3,150
1
Metals & minerals
2,596
2,337
11
2,577
2,444
5
Forest products
5,457
5,181
5
5,390
5,300
2
Energy & specialized markets
3,996
3,742
7
3,924
3,791
4
Industrial
3,482
3,271
6
3,448
3,321
4
Automotive
2,500
2,368
6
2,488
2,438
2
Intermodal [a]
1,424
1,238
15
1,362
1,261
8
Premium
1,608
1,454
11
1,557
1,468
6
Average
$
2,528
$
2,248
12 %
$
2,464
$
2,359
4 %
[a] For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
Millions, Except Percentages
2021
2020
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,194
$
1,799
Short-term investments
46
60
Other current assets
2,570
2,355
Investments
2,273
2,164
Properties, net
54,362
54,161
Operating lease assets
1,630
1,610
Other assets
285
249
Total assets
$
62,360
$
62,398
Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity
Debt due within one year
$
1,835
$
1,069
Other current liabilities
3,276
3,104
Debt due after one year
27,560
25,660
Operating lease liabilities
1,262
1,283
Deferred income taxes
12,500
12,247
Other long-term liabilities
2,010
2,077
Total liabilities
48,443
45,440
Total common shareholders' equity
13,917
16,958
Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity
$
62,360
$
62,398
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
Millions,
Year-to-Date
For the Periods Ended September 30,
2021
2020
Operating Activities
Net income
$
4,812
$
3,969
Depreciation
1,652
1,653
Deferred income taxes
189
327
Other - net
(150)
44
Cash provided by operating activities
6,503
5,993
Investing Activities
Capital investments
(1,945)
(2,294)
Maturities of short-term investments
64
106
Purchases of short-term investments
(40)
(106)
Other - net
129
213
Cash used in investing activities
(1,792)
(2,081)
Financing Activities
Share repurchase programs
(5,846)
(2,956)
Debt issued
3,901
4,004
Dividends paid
(2,045)
(1,974)
Debt repaid
(1,120)
(832)
Debt Exchange
(270)
(327)
Net issuance of commercial paper
125
(2)
Other - net
(36)
(63)
Cash used in financing activities
(5,291)
(2,150)
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
(580)
1,762
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year
1,818
856
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period
$
1,238
$
2,618
Free Cash Flow*
Cash provided by operating activities
$
6,503
$
5,993
Cash used in investing activities
(1,792)
(2,081)
Dividends paid
(2,045)
(1,974)
Free cash flow
$
2,666
$
1,938
* Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure; however, we believe this measure is important to management and investors in
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Operating and Performance Statistics (unaudited)
3rd Quarter
Year-to-Date
For the Periods Ended September 30,
2021
2020
%
2021
2020
%
Operating/Performance Statistics
Freight car velocity (daily miles per car) [a]
195
223
(13)%
205
220
(7)%
Average train speed (miles per hour) *
24.2
25.3
(4)
24.8
25.8
(4)
Average terminal dwell time (hours) *
24.0
22.8
5
23.5
22.8
3
Locomotive productivity (GTMs per horsepower day)
127
138
(8)
135
135
-
Gross ton-miles (GTMs) (millions)
207,059
196,998
5
607,949
568,921
7
Train length (feet)
9,359
8,984
4
9,340
8,676
8
Intermodal car trip plan compliance (%)
66
77
(11)pts
72
81
(9)pts
Manifest/Automotive car trip plan compliance (%)
60
72
(12)pts
65
70
(5)pts
Workforce productivity (car miles per employee)
1,044
998
5
1,036
920
13
Total employees (average)
29,810
30,155
(1)
29,877
31,362
(5)
Locomotive Fuel Statistics
Average fuel price per gallon consumed
$ 2.37
$ 1.36
74%
$ 2.13
$ 1.51
41%
Fuel consumed in gallons (millions)
221
213
4
660
627
5
Fuel consumption rate**
1.068
1.084
(1)
1.085
1.103
(2)
Revenue Ton-Miles (Millions)
Grain & grain products
17,326
18,035
(4)%
57,864
50,388
15%
Fertilizer
3,038
2,932
4
9,202
9,092
1
Food & refrigerated
4,685
4,614
2
13,824
12,872
7
Coal & renewables
24,539
20,374
20
62,791
58,567
7
Bulk
49,588
45,955
8
143,681
130,919
10
Industrial chemicals & plastics
7,746
7,170
8
22,791
20,630
10
Metals & minerals
8,922
6,536
37
24,382
21,471
14
Forest products
6,381
5,882
8
19,405
17,321
12
Energy & specialized markets
9,780
8,005
22
28,482
27,327
4
Industrial
32,829
27,593
19
95,060
86,749
10
Automotive
3,507
4,269
(18)
11,049
10,498
5
Intermodal
18,390
20,096
(8)
56,643
55,344
2
Premium
21,897
24,365
(10)
67,692
65,842
3
Total
104,314
97,913
7%
306,433
283,510
8%
[a]
Prior years have been realigned to conform to the current year presentation.
*
Surface Transportation Board reported performance measures.
**
Fuel consumption is computed as follows: gallons of fuel consumed divided by gross ton-miles in thousands.
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
2021
Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
Year-to-Date
Operating Revenues
Freight revenues
$
4,649
$
5,132
$
5,166
$
14,947
Other revenues
352
372
400
1,124
Total operating revenues
5,001
5,504
5,566
16,071
Operating Expenses
Compensation and benefits
1,026
1,022
1,040
3,088
Depreciation
549
550
553
1,652
Purchased services and materials
490
478
510
1,478
Fuel
411
497
544
1,452
Equipment and other rents
212
200
217
629
Other
320
284
270
874
Total operating expenses
3,008
3,031
3,134
9,173
Operating Income
1,993
2,473
2,432
6,898
Other income, net
51
125
38
214
Interest expense
(290)
(282)
(290)
(862)
Income before income taxes
1,754
2,316
2,180
6,250
Income taxes
(413)
(518)
(507)
(1,438)
Net Income
$
1,341
$
1,798
$
1,673
$
4,812
Share and Per Share
Earnings per share - basic
$
2.01
$
2.73
$
2.58
$
7.31
Earnings per share - diluted
$
2.00
$
2.72
$
2.57
$
7.29
Weighted average number of shares - basic
667.6
658.5
648.7
658.3
Weighted average number of shares - diluted
669.2
660.1
650.3
659.9
Dividends declared per share
$
0.97
$
1.07
$
1.07
$
3.11
Operating Ratio
60.1%
55.1%
56.3%
57.1%
Effective Tax Rate
23.5%
22.4%
23.3%
23.0%
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)
2021
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
Year-to-Date
Freight Revenues (Millions)
Grain & grain products
$
766
$
795
$
731
$
2,292
Fertilizer
170
179
172
521
Food & refrigerated
235
251
253
739
Coal & renewables
341
423
531
1,295
Bulk
1,512
1,648
1,687
4,847
Industrial chemicals & plastics
435
498
503
1,436
Metals & minerals
375
467
488
1,330
Forest products
316
348
342
1,006
Energy & specialized markets
530
546
578
1,654
Industrial
1,656
1,859
1,911
5,426
Automotive
447
428
417
1,292
Intermodal
1,034
1,197
1,151
3,382
Premium
1,481
1,625
1,568
4,674
Total
$
4,649
$
5,132
$
5,166
$
14,947
Revenue Carloads (Thousands)
Grain & grain products
203
204
185
592
Fertilizer
44
54
55
153
Food & refrigerated
45
48
48
141
Coal & renewables
174
198
232
604
Bulk
466
504
520
1,490
Industrial chemicals & plastics
140
156
153
449
Metals & minerals
146
182
188
516
Forest products
60
64
63
187
Energy & specialized markets
139
138
145
422
Industrial
485
540
549
1,574
Automotive
180
173
166
519
Intermodal [a]
796
878
809
2,483
Premium
976
1,051
975
3,002
Total
1,927
2,095
2,044
6,066
Average Revenue per Car
Grain & grain products
$
3,782
$
3,894
$
3,937
$
3,869
Fertilizer
3,852
3,304
3,125
3,398
Food & refrigerated
5,234
5,226
5,246
5,235
Coal & renewables
1,958
2,134
2,298
2,146
Bulk
3,246
3,266
3,244
3,252
Industrial chemicals & plastics
3,113
3,189
3,277
3,195
Metals & minerals
2,563
2,569
2,596
2,577
Forest products
5,244
5,463
5,457
5,390
Energy & specialized markets
3,828
3,944
3,996
3,924
Industrial
3,417
3,442
3,482
3,448
Automotive
2,485
2,479
2,500
2,488
Intermodal [a]
1,299
1,363
1,424
1,362
Premium
1,517
1,547
1,608
1,557
Average
$
2,413
$
2,449
$
2,528
$
2,464
[a]
For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP
Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*
Millions, Except Ratios
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a]
2021
2020
Net income
$
6,192
$
5,349
Add:
Income tax expense
1,851
1,631
Depreciation
2,209
2,210
Interest expense
1,141
1,141
EBITDA
$
11,393
$
10,331
Adjustments:
Other income, net
(280)
(287)
Interest on operating lease liabilities**
53
59
Adjusted EBITDA
$
11,166
$
10,103
Debt
$
29,395
$
26,729
Operating lease liabilities
1,568
1,604
Unfunded pension and OPEB, net of taxes of $175 and $195
585
637
Adjusted debt
$
31,548
$
28,970
Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA
2.8
2.9
Comparable Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a]
2021
2020
Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA
2.83
2.87
Factors Affecting Comparability:
Brazos yard impairment [b]
(0.07)
(0.08)
Comparable Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA
2.76
2.79
[a]
The trailing twelve months income statement information ended September 30, 2021, is recalculated by taking the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, subtracting the nine months ended September 30, 2020, and adding the nine months ended September 30, 2021.
[b]
Adjustments remove the impact of $209 million from net income and $69 million from income tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2020. See page 9 for a reconciliation to GAAP.
*
Total debt plus operating lease liabilities plus after-tax unfunded pension and OPEB obligation divided by net income plus income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, interest expense, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities) and comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA are considered a non-GAAP financial measure by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe these measures are important to management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to sustain given debt levels (including leases) with the cash generated from operations. In addition, a comparable measure is used by rating agencies when reviewing the Company's credit rating. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA and comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income. The table above provides reconciliations from net income to adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA and comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA. At September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, the incremental borrowing rate on operating lease liabilities was 3.4% and 3.7%, respectively.
**
Represents the hypothetical interest expense we would incur (using the incremental borrowing rate) if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases.
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP
Financial Performance*
Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages
Reported results
Brazos Yard
Adjusted results
(GAAP)
Impairment
(non-GAAP)
For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
Income taxes
$
1,631
$
69
$
1,700
Net income
$
5,349
$
209
$
5,558
*
The above table reconciles our results for the year ended December 31, 2020, to adjusted results that exclude the impact of certain items identified as affecting comparability. We use adjusted income taxes and adjusted net income, as applicable, among other measures, to evaluate our actual operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide valuable information regarding earnings and business trends by excluding specific items that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating results of our business, providing a useful way for investors to make a comparison of our performance over time and against other companies in our industry. Since these are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, income taxes and net income.
