DC-Area Senior Housing Development Receives $300 Million in Construction Financing Advised by Walker & Dunlop

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today its role in $300,000,000 in construction financing for The Mather, a new luxury Life Plan Community located in Tysons, Virginia. The transit-oriented project will comprise two buildings with 300 independent living apartment homes, 16 assisted living apartments, 20 memory support suites, and 42 private nursing suites that will be built in two phases, with the first phase projected to open in early 2024.

Walker & Dunlop's Jonathan Schwartz, Aaron Appel, Ari Hirt, Sean Bastian, and Taylor Geiger served as strategic advisors for Tysons LPC, LLC, a 50/50 equity partnership between Mather and Westminster Capital. The complex capital stack included the syndicated transaction led by The Huntington National Bank.

Mr. Schwartz commented, "Despite some uncertainty surrounding the senior housing market during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Mather has experienced exceptional pre-sales velocity and is well ahead of projections. The property is very well located and caters to the ever-growing Washington, D.C. metro area." He added, "We were pleased to be able to provide strategic support to Mather and Westminster Capital, both experienced and well-respected leaders in the Life Plan Community space."

Situated at the corner of Westpark and Westbranch Drives, The Mather is just 15 miles from the Nation's Capital and is conveniently located within half a mile of the Tysons Corner Metro Station and the Tysons Galleria Shopping Mall. The Mather will be Tysons' preeminent Life Plan Community; a residential hub that was carefully designed for transit convenience, a walkable lifestyle, and environmental sustainability. The community will include 19- and 27-story towers connected by central amenities, including multiple restaurants, a fitness center, wellness spa, art studio, rooftop terrace, saltwater pool, parking, and retail. The Mather will boast approximately three acres of green space, featuring landscaped gardens, walking paths, sculptures, an event lawn, and more.

Walker & Dunlop is a leader in the industry and was ranked the top capital provider to the U.S. multifamily market, originating $31 billion in transactions and lending over $24 billion for multifamily properties in 2020. The firm also has significant experience in the senior housing space, originating nearly $600 million of seniors housing, skilled nursing, and healthcare transactions through various capital sources in 2020. For information about Walker & Dunlop's view on the apartment market, read our latest Multifamily Outlook Report.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States and the fourth largest lender on all commercial real estate including industrial, office, retail, and hospitality. Walker & Dunlop enables real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology make us more insightful and valuable to our clients, providing an unmatched experience every step of the way. With over 1,000 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

