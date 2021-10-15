W. P. Carey Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) (W. P. Carey or the Company), a net lease real estate investment trust, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Financial Highlights



2021 Third

Quarter Net income attributable to W. P. Carey (millions) $138.5

Diluted earnings per share $0.74

Net income from Real Estate attributable to W. P. Carey (millions) $130.9

Diluted earnings per share from Real Estate $0.70





AFFO (millions) $230.7

AFFO per diluted share $1.24

Real Estate segment AFFO (millions) $224.4

Real Estate segment AFFO per diluted share $1.21



Affirm 2021 AFFO guidance range of between $4.94 and $5.02 per diluted share, including Real Estate AFFO of between $4.82 and $4.90 per diluted, based on full-year investment volume of between $1.5 billion and $2.0 billion



Quarterly cash dividend raised to $1.052 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $4.208 per share

Real Estate Portfolio

Investment volume of $1.23 billion year to date, including $1.19 billion during the first nine months and $40.7 million subsequent to quarter end



Gross disposition proceeds of $29.8 million during the third quarter, bringing total dispositions for the first nine months to $129.5 million



Overall collection rate of over 99.5% for 2021 third quarter rent due



Portfolio occupancy of 98.4%



Weighted-average lease term of 10.6 years

Balance Sheet and Capitalization

Completed an underwritten public offering under which approximately 5 million shares of common stock were sold through forward sale agreements at a gross offering price of $78.00 per share



Settled forward sale agreements for total net proceeds of approximately $147 million



Subsequent to quarter end, the Company completed its inaugural green bond offering, issuing $350 million of 2.450% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2032

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"Our third quarter results keep us on pace to deliver strong AFFO per share growth for the year, driven primarily by our accelerated pace of investment activity, which is already a record for annual investment volume," said Jason Fox, Chief Executive Officer of W. P. Carey. "We believe 2021 has established a new chapter of externally-driven growth for W. P. Carey, supported by our access to well-priced capital. And I'm proud to say our capital sources have expanded to include ESG-focused investors with our inaugural green bond offering earlier this month — an important milestone demonstrating our commitment to sustainability.

"We also remain uniquely poised to benefit from inflation, with the vast majority of our CPI-linked leases scheduled for rent increases over the next few quarters. Consequently, we believe W. P. Carey currently offers one of the best combinations of external and internal growth across the net lease sector, in addition to an attractive dividend yield."

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues

Total Company: Revenues, including reimbursable costs, for the 2021 third quarter totaled $325.8 million , up 7.7% from $302.4 million for the 2020 third quarter.



Real Estate: Real Estate revenues, including reimbursable costs, for the 2021 third quarter were $320.8 million , up 7.9% from $297.4 million for the 2020 third quarter, due primarily to higher lease revenues resulting from net acquisitions and the positive impact on rent collections as businesses recover from the initial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Higher operating property revenues reflected increased occupancy at the Company's remaining hotel operating property as its business recovers from the initial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Investment Management: Investment Management revenues, including reimbursable costs, for the 2021 third quarter were $4.9 million , substantially unchanged compared to the 2020 third quarter.

Net Income Attributable to W. P. Carey

Net income attributable to W. P. Carey for the 2021 third quarter was $138.5 million , down 7.3% from $149.4 million for the 2020 third quarter. Net income from Real Estate attributable to W. P. Carey was $130.9 million , which decreased due primarily to a lower aggregate gain on sale of real estate and an impairment charge of $16.3 million recognized in the current year period, partially offset by the impact of net acquisitions, the positive impact on rent collections as businesses recover from the initial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and lower interest expense as a result of debt refinancings in prior quarters. The Company also recorded mark-to-market gains on its shares of Lineage Logistics totaling $52.9 million and $48.8 million , respectively, during the current and prior-year periods.

Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)

AFFO for the 2021 third quarter was $1.24 per diluted share, up 7.8% from $1.15 per diluted share for the 2020 third quarter. The Real Estate segment generated AFFO (Real Estate AFFO) of $1.21 per diluted share, primarily reflecting higher lease revenues resulting from net investment activity, the positive impact on rent collections as businesses recover from the initial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and lower interest expense.

Note: Further information concerning AFFO and Real Estate AFFO, which are both non-GAAP supplemental performance metrics, is presented in the accompanying tables and related notes.

Dividend

As previously announced, on September 16, 2021 the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.052 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $4.208 per share. The dividend was paid on October 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2021 .

AFFO GUIDANCE

The Company has affirmed its guidance range for the 2021 full year and currently expects to report total AFFO of between $4.94 and $5.02 per diluted share, including Real Estate AFFO of between $4.82 and $4.90 per diluted share, based on the following key assumptions:

(i) investments for the Company's Real Estate portfolio of between $1.5 billion and $2.0 billion, which is unchanged;

(ii) dispositions from the Company's Real Estate portfolio of between $150 million and $250 million, which is unchanged; and

(iii) total general and administrative expenses of between $82 million and $84 million, which is unchanged.

Note: The Company does not provide guidance on net income. The Company only provides guidance on total AFFO (and Real Estate AFFO) and does not provide a reconciliation of this forward-looking non-GAAP guidance to net income due to the inherent difficulty in quantifying certain items necessary to provide such reconciliation as a result of their unknown effect, timing and potential significance. Examples of such items include impairments of assets, gains and losses from sales of assets, and depreciation and amortization from new acquisitions.

REAL ESTATE

Investments

During the 2021 third quarter, the Company completed investments totaling $199.1 million , bringing total investment volume for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 to $1.19 billion .



Subsequent to quarter end, the Company completed one additional investment for $40.7 million , bringing total investment volume year to date to $1.23 billion .



As of September 30, 2021 , the Company had five capital investments and commitments outstanding for an expected total investment of approximately $148.9 million , of which two investments and commitments totaling $97.3 million are currently scheduled to be completed during the 2021 fourth quarter.

Dividends Received

During the 2021 third quarter, the Company received a quarterly $0.8 million cash dividend from its investment in preferred shares of Watermark Lodging Trust, the surviving entity from the CWI lodging funds it previously managed.

Dispositions

During the 2021 third quarter, the Company disposed of five properties for gross proceeds of $29.8 million , bringing total disposition proceeds for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 to $129.5 million .

COVID-19 Update on Rent Collections

The Company received over 99.5% of contractual base rent that was due in the 2021 third quarter.

Composition

As of September 30, 2021 , the Company's net lease portfolio consisted of 1,264 properties, comprising 152 million square feet leased to 358 tenants, with a weighted-average lease term of 10.6 years and an occupancy rate of 98.4%. In addition, the Company owned 19 self-storage operating properties and one hotel operating property, totaling approximately 1.4 million square feet.

BALANCE SHEET AND CAPITALIZATION

Forward Equity Offerings

As previously announced, on August 9, 2021 , the Company completed an underwritten public offering of 5,175,000 shares of common stock under forward sale agreements (which included the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares) at a gross offering price of $78.00 per share, which was sold on a forward basis at an initial sale price of $77.15 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $404 million .



During the 2021 third quarter, the Company settled a portion of its outstanding forward sale agreements, issuing 2,012,500 shares of common stock for net proceeds of $147 million . As of September 30, 2021 , the Company had 7,187,500 shares available for settlement under forward sale agreements, for anticipated net proceeds of approximately $539 million .

Green Bond Issuance – Subsequent to Quarter End

As previously announced, on October 15, 2021 , the Company completed an underwritten public offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 2.450% Senior Notes due February 1, 2032 in its inaugural green bond offering. The Company intends to fully allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from this offering to recently completed or future eligible green projects.

Mortgage Debt Repayments – Subsequent to Quarter End

During October 2021 , the Company prepaid or repaid at maturity mortgages totaling $297.6 million , which had a weighted-average interest rate of 4.4%.

* * * * *

Supplemental Information

The Company has provided supplemental unaudited financial and operating information regarding the 2021 third quarter and certain prior quarters, including a description of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to GAAP measures, in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on October 29, 2021, and made available on the Company's website at ir.wpcarey.com/investor-relations.

* * * * *

Live Conference Call and Audio Webcast Scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Date/Time: Friday, October 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Call-in Number: 1 (877) 465-1289 (U.S.) or +1 (201) 689-8762 (international)

Live Audio Webcast and Replay: www.wpcarey.com/earnings

* * * * *

W. P. Carey Inc.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $20 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,264 net lease properties covering approximately 152 million square feet as of September 30, 2021. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

* * * * *

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements and COVID-19 Update on Rent Collections

Certain of the matters discussed in this communication constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the intent, belief or expectations of W. P. Carey and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "assume," "outlook," "seek," "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast" and other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements made by Mr. Fox regarding our AFFO per share growth for the year, future externally-driven growth, and the potential benefits of an inflationary environment. These statements are based on the current expectations of our management and it is important to note that our actual results could be materially different from those projected in such forward-looking statements. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable risks or uncertainties, like the risks related to the effects of pandemics and global outbreaks of contagious diseases or the fear of such outbreaks (such as the current COVID-19 pandemic) and those additional risk factors discussed in reports that we have filed with the SEC could also have material adverse effects on our future results, performance or achievements. Discussions of some of these other important factors and assumptions are contained in W. P. Carey's filings with the SEC and are available at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, including Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in W. P. Carey's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. In light of these risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors, the forward-looking events discussed in this communication may not occur. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication, unless noted otherwise. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC, W. P. Carey does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

In addition, given the significant uncertainty regarding the duration and severity of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is unable to predict its tenants' continued ability to pay rent. Therefore, information provided regarding historical rent collections should not serve as an indication of expected future rent collections.

* * * * *

W. P. CAREY INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets





Investments in real estate:





Land, buildings and improvements (a) $ 11,644,851



$ 10,939,619

Net investments in direct financing leases 633,190



711,974

In-place lease intangible assets and other 2,384,575



2,301,174

Above-market rent intangible assets 859,386



881,159

Investments in real estate 15,522,002



14,833,926

Accumulated depreciation and amortization (b) (2,793,347)



(2,490,087)

Assets held for sale, net (c) 11,672



18,590

Net investments in real estate 12,740,327



12,362,429

Equity method investments (d) 361,835



283,446

Cash and cash equivalents 129,686



248,662

Due from affiliates 1,992



26,257

Other assets, net 997,318



876,024

Goodwill 903,976



910,818

Total assets $ 15,135,134



$ 14,707,636









Liabilities and Equity





Debt:





Senior unsecured notes, net $ 5,419,419



$ 5,146,192

Unsecured term loans, net 312,605



321,971

Unsecured revolving credit facility 254,463



82,281

Non-recourse mortgages, net 688,430



1,145,554

Debt, net 6,674,917



6,695,998

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 536,242



603,663

Below-market rent and other intangible liabilities, net 191,128



197,248

Deferred income taxes 147,107



145,844

Dividends payable 199,043



186,514

Total liabilities 7,748,437



7,829,267









Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued —



—

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 450,000,000 shares authorized; 186,284,955 and 175,401,757 shares,

respectively, issued and outstanding 186



175

Additional paid-in capital 9,694,226



8,925,365

Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (2,121,936)



(1,850,935)

Deferred compensation obligation 49,810



42,014

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (237,246)



(239,906)

Total stockholders' equity 7,385,040



6,876,713

Noncontrolling interests 1,657



1,656

Total equity 7,386,697



6,878,369

Total liabilities and equity $ 15,135,134



$ 14,707,636

























(a) Includes $83.7 million and $83.5 million of amounts attributable to operating properties as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. (b) Includes $1.4 billion and $1.2 billion of accumulated depreciation on buildings and improvements as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, and $1.4 billion and $1.3 billion of accumulated amortization on lease intangibles as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. (c) At September 30, 2021, we had three properties classified as Assets held for sale, net. At December 31, 2020, we had four properties classified as Assets held for sale, net, all of which were sold in 2021. (d) Our equity method investments in real estate totaled $296.4 million and $226.9 million as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Our equity method investments in the Managed Programs totaled $65.4 million and $56.6 million as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

W. P. CAREY INC. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020 Revenues









Real Estate:









Lease revenues $ 314,194



$ 305,310



$ 293,856

Operating property revenues 4,050



3,245



1,974

Lease termination income and other 2,597



6,235



1,565



320,841



314,790



297,395

Investment Management:









Asset management and other revenue 3,872



3,966



3,748

Reimbursable costs from affiliates 1,041



968



1,276



4,913



4,934



5,024



325,754



319,724



302,419

Operating Expenses









Depreciation and amortization 115,657



114,348



108,351

General and administrative 19,750



20,464



19,399

Impairment charges 16,301



—



—

Reimbursable tenant costs 15,092



15,092



15,728

Property expenses, excluding reimbursable tenant costs 13,734



11,815



11,923

Stock-based compensation expense 4,361



9,048



4,564

Operating property expenses 3,001



2,049



1,594

Reimbursable costs from affiliates 1,041



968



1,276

Merger and other expenses (908)



(2,599)



(596)



188,029



171,185



162,239

Other Income and Expenses









Other gains and (losses) (a) 49,219



7,545



44,648

Interest expense (48,731)



(49,252)



(52,537)

Earnings (losses) from equity method investments 5,735



(156)



1,720

Gain on sale of real estate, net 1,702



19,840



20,933

Non-operating income (b) 1,283



3,065



465



9,208



(18,958)



15,229

Income before income taxes 146,933



129,581



155,409

Provision for income taxes (8,347)



(9,298)



(5,975)

Net Income 138,586



120,283



149,434

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (39)



(38)



(37)

Net Income Attributable to W. P. Carey $ 138,547



$ 120,245



$ 149,397













Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.75



$ 0.67



$ 0.85

Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.74



$ 0.67



$ 0.85

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding









Basic 185,422,639



180,099,370



174,974,185

Diluted 186,012,478



180,668,732



175,261,812













Dividends Declared Per Share $ 1.052



$ 1.050



$ 1.044



W. P. CAREY INC. Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020 Revenues





Real Estate:





Lease revenues $ 921,269



$ 856,269

Lease termination income and other 11,059



9,991

Operating property revenues 9,474



9,368



941,802



875,628

Investment Management:





Asset management and other revenue 11,792



18,603

Reimbursable costs from affiliates 3,050



7,717



14,842



26,320



956,644



901,948

Operating Expenses





Depreciation and amortization 340,327



332,022

General and administrative 62,297



57,616

Reimbursable tenant costs 45,942



42,699

Property expenses, excluding reimbursable tenant costs 36,432



33,649

Stock-based compensation expense 18,790



10,143

Impairment charges 16,301



19,420

Operating property expenses 6,961



8,205

Merger and other expenses (3,983)



665

Reimbursable costs from affiliates 3,050



7,717

Subadvisor fees —



1,469



526,117



513,605

Other Income and Expenses





Interest expense (149,623)



(157,259)

Gain on sale of real estate, net 30,914



32,684

Other gains and (losses) 15,576



39,092

Non-operating income 10,704



10,445

Losses from equity method investments (c) (4,154)



(10,087)



(96,583)



(85,125)

Income before income taxes 333,944



303,218

(Provision for) benefit from income taxes (23,434)



28,122

Net Income 310,510



331,340

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (c) (84)



(10,553)

Net Income Attributable to W. P. Carey $ 310,426



$ 320,787









Basic Earnings Per Share $ 1.72



$ 1.84

Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.71



$ 1.84

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding





Basic 180,753,115



173,879,068

Diluted 181,323,128



174,144,038









Dividends Declared Per Share $ 3.150



$ 3.126























(a) Amount for the three months ended September 30, 2021 is primarily comprised of a mark-to-market unrealized gain for our investment in shares of Lineage Logistics of $52.9 million and net loss on foreign currency transactions of $(7.1) million. Amount for the three months ended September 30, 2020 includes a mark-to-market unrealized gain for our investment in shares of Lineage Logistics of $48.8 million. (b) Amount for the three months ended September 30, 2021 is comprised of a cash dividend of $0.8 million from our investment in preferred shares of Watermark Lodging Trust, realized gains on foreign currency exchange derivatives of $0.4 million and interest income on deposits and loans to affiliates of $0.1 million. (c) Amount for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes non-cash other-than-temporary impairment charges totaling $47.1 million recognized on our former equity method investments in CWI 1 and CWI 2. and a non-cash net gain of $33.0 million (inclusive of $9.9 million attributable to the redemption of a noncontrolling interest that the former subadvisors for CWI 1 and CWI 2 held in the special general partner interests) recognized in connection with consideration received at closing of the CWI 1 and CWI 2 merger.

W. P. CAREY INC. Quarterly Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020 Net income attributable to W. P. Carey $ 138,547



$ 120,245



$ 149,397

Adjustments:









Depreciation and amortization of real property 114,204



112,997



107,170

Impairment charges 16,301



—



—

Gain on sale of real estate, net (1,702)



(19,840)



(20,933)

Proportionate share of adjustments to earnings from equity method

investments (a) (b) (c) 3,290



3,434



3,500

Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (d) (4)



(4)



(4)

Total adjustments 132,089



96,587



89,733

FFO (as defined by NAREIT) Attributable to W. P. Carey (e) 270,636



216,832



239,130

Adjustments:









Other (gains) and losses (f) (49,219)



(7,545)



(44,648)

Above- and below-market rent intangible lease amortization, net 12,004



14,384



12,472

Straight-line and other rent adjustments (10,823)



(10,313)



(13,115)

Stock-based compensation 4,361



9,048



4,564

Amortization of deferred financing costs 3,424



3,447



2,932

Merger and other expenses (g) (908)



(2,599)



(596)

Other amortization and non-cash items 557



563



508

Tax (benefit) expense – deferred and other (h) (290)



217



(715)

Proportionate share of adjustments to earnings from equity method

investments (b) 988



4,650



1,429

Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (d) (6)



(8)



(6)

Total adjustments (39,912)



11,844



(37,175)

AFFO Attributable to W. P. Carey (e) $ 230,724



$ 228,676



$ 201,955













Summary









FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey (e) $ 270,636



$ 216,832



$ 239,130

FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share (e) $ 1.45



$ 1.20



$ 1.36

AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey (e) $ 230,724



$ 228,676



$ 201,955

AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share (e) $ 1.24



$ 1.27



$ 1.15

Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 186,012,478



180,668,732



175,261,812



W. P. CAREY INC. Quarterly Reconciliation of Net Income from Real Estate to Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) from Real Estate (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020 Net income from Real Estate attributable to W. P. Carey $ 130,858



$ 114,687



$ 146,983

Adjustments:









Depreciation and amortization of real property 114,204



112,997



107,170

Impairment charges 16,301



—



—

Gain on sale of real estate, net (1,702)



(19,840)



(20,933)

Proportionate share of adjustments to earnings from equity method

investments (a) (b) 3,290



3,434



3,500

Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (d) (4)



(4)



(4)

Total adjustments 132,089



96,587



89,733

FFO (as defined by NAREIT) Attributable to W. P. Carey – Real Estate (e) 262,947



211,274



236,716

Adjustments:









Other (gains) and losses (f) (48,172)



(7,472)



(44,115)

Above- and below-market rent intangible lease amortization, net 12,004



14,384



12,472

Straight-line and other rent adjustments (10,823)



(10,313)



(13,115)

Stock-based compensation 4,361



9,048



4,564

Amortization of deferred financing costs 3,424



3,447



2,932

Merger and other expenses (g) (908)



(2,599)



(1,016)

Tax (benefit) expense – deferred and other (700)



208



(2,909)

Other amortization and non-cash items 557



563



508

Proportionate share of adjustments to earnings from equity method

investments (b) 1,761



3,845



739

Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (d) (6)



(8)



(6)

Total adjustments (38,502)



11,103



(39,946)

AFFO Attributable to W. P. Carey – Real Estate (e) $ 224,445



$ 222,377



$ 196,770













Summary









FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey – Real Estate (e) $ 262,947



$ 211,274



$ 236,716

FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share – Real

Estate (e) $ 1.41



$ 1.17



$ 1.35

AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey – Real Estate (e) $ 224,445



$ 222,377



$ 196,770

AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share – Real Estate (e) $ 1.21



$ 1.23



$ 1.12

Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 186,012,478



180,668,732



175,261,812



W. P. CAREY INC. Year-to-Date Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020 Net income attributable to W. P. Carey $ 310,426



$ 320,787

Adjustments:





Depreciation and amortization of real property 336,405



328,347

Gain on sale of real estate, net (30,914)



(32,684)

Impairment charges 16,301



19,420

Proportionate share of adjustments to earnings from equity method investments (a) (b) (c) (i) 17,030



34,860

Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (d) (12)



(14)

Total adjustments 338,810



349,929

FFO (as defined by NAREIT) Attributable to W. P. Carey (e) 649,236



670,716

Adjustments:





Above- and below-market rent intangible lease amortization, net 38,503



37,208

Straight-line and other rent adjustments (29,887)



(31,927)

Stock-based compensation 18,790



10,143

Other (gains) and losses (15,576)



(39,092)

Amortization of deferred financing costs 10,284



9,014

Merger and other expenses (g) (3,983)



665

Tax benefit – deferred and other (h) (j) (k) (3,460)



(48,867)

Other amortization and non-cash items 1,149



1,404

Proportionate share of adjustments to earnings from equity method investments (b) 10,849



6,575

Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (d) (19)



566

Total adjustments 26,650



(54,311)

AFFO Attributable to W. P. Carey (e) $ 675,886



$ 616,405









Summary





FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey (e) $ 649,236



$ 670,716

FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share (e) $ 3.58



$ 3.85

AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey (e) $ 675,886



$ 616,405

AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share (e) $ 3.73



$ 3.54

Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 181,323,128



174,144,038



W. P. CAREY INC. Year-to-Date Reconciliation of Net Income from Real Estate to Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) from Real Estate (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020 Net income from Real Estate attributable to W. P. Carey $ 290,132



$ 329,722

Adjustments:





Depreciation and amortization of real property 336,405



328,347

Gain on sale of real estate, net (30,914)



(32,684)

Impairment charges 16,301



19,420

Proportionate share of adjustments to earnings from equity method investments (a) (b) 17,030



10,217

Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (d) (12)



(14)

Total adjustments 338,810



325,286

FFO (as defined by NAREIT) Attributable to W. P. Carey – Real Estate (e) 628,942



655,008

Adjustments:





Above- and below-market rent intangible lease amortization, net 38,503



37,208

Straight-line and other rent adjustments (29,887)



(31,927)

Stock-based compensation 18,790



9,452

Other (gains) and losses (13,455)



(38,579)

Amortization of deferred financing costs 10,284



9,014

Merger and other expenses (g) (3,998)



(213)

Tax benefit – deferred and other (j) (3,087)



(43,916)

Other amortization and non-cash items 1,149



1,205

Proportionate share of adjustments to earnings from equity method investments (b) 9,928



631

Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (d) (19)



566

Total adjustments 28,208



(56,559)

AFFO Attributable to W. P. Carey – Real Estate (e) $ 657,150



$ 598,449









Summary





FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey – Real Estate (e) $ 628,942



$ 655,008

FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share – Real Estate (e) $ 3.47



$ 3.76

AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey – Real Estate (e) $ 657,150



$ 598,449

AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share – Real Estate (e) $ 3.62



$ 3.44

Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 181,323,128



174,144,038

























(a) Amount for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 includes a non-cash other-than-temporary impairment charge of $6.8 million recognized on an equity method investment in real estate. (b) Equity income, including amounts that are not typically recognized for FFO and AFFO, is recognized within Earnings from equity method investments on the consolidated statements of income. This represents adjustments to equity income to reflect FFO and AFFO on a pro rata basis. (c) Amount for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes a non-cash net gain of $33.0 million (inclusive of $9.9 million attributable to the redemption of a noncontrolling interest that the former subadvisors for CWI 1 and CWI 2 held in the special general partner interests) recognized in connection with consideration received at closing of the CWI 1 and CWI 2 merger. (d) Adjustments disclosed elsewhere in this reconciliation are on a consolidated basis. This adjustment reflects our FFO or AFFO on a pro rata basis. (e) FFO and AFFO are non-GAAP measures. See below for a description of FFO and AFFO. (f) Adjustment amounts for the three months ended September 30, 2021 are primarily comprised of a mark-to-market unrealized gain for our investment in shares of Lineage Logistics of $52.9 million and net loss on foreign currency transactions of $(7.1) million. Adjustment amounts for the three months ended September 30, 2020 include a mark-to-market unrealized gain for our investment in shares of Lineage Logistics of $48.8 million. (g) Amounts for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, and the nine months ended September 30, 2021, are primarily comprised of reversals of estimated liabilities for German real estate transfer taxes that were previously recorded in connection with business combinations in prior years. (h) Amount for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes one-time taxes incurred upon the recognition of taxable income associated with the accelerated vesting of shares (previously issued by CWI 1 and CWI 2 to us for asset management services performed) in connection with the CWI 1 and CWI 2 merger. (i) Amount for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes non-cash other-than-temporary impairment charges totaling $47.1 million recognized on our former equity method investments in CWI 1 and CWI 2. (j) Amount for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes a non-cash deferred tax benefit of $37.2 million as a result of the release of a deferred tax liability relating to our investment in shares of Lineage Logistics, which converted to a REIT during that period and is therefore no longer subject to federal and state income taxes. (k) Amount for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes a one-time tax benefit of $6.0 million as a result of carrying back certain net operating losses in accordance with the CARES Act, which was enacted on March 27, 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Disclosure

Funds from Operations (FFO) and Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)

Due to certain unique operating characteristics of real estate companies, as discussed below, the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. (NAREIT), an industry trade group, has promulgated a non-GAAP measure known as FFO, which we believe to be an appropriate supplemental measure, when used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP, to reflect the operating performance of a REIT. The use of FFO is recommended by the REIT industry as a supplemental non-GAAP measure. FFO is not equivalent to, nor a substitute for, net income or loss as determined under GAAP.

We define FFO, a non-GAAP measure, consistent with the standards established by the White Paper on FFO approved by the Board of Governors of NAREIT, as restated in December 2018. The White Paper defines FFO as net income or loss computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sales of property, impairment charges on real estate, gains or losses on changes in control of interests in real estate and depreciation and amortization from real estate assets; and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and jointly owned investments. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and jointly owned investments are calculated to reflect FFO.

We also modify the NAREIT computation of FFO to adjust GAAP net income for certain non-cash charges, such as amortization of real estate-related intangibles, deferred income tax benefits and expenses, straight-line rent and related reserves, other non-cash rent adjustments, non-cash allowance for credit losses on loans receivable and direct financing leases, stock-based compensation, non-cash environmental accretion expense, amortization of discounts and premiums on debt and amortization of deferred financing costs. Our assessment of our operations is focused on long-term sustainability and not on such non-cash items, which may cause short-term fluctuations in net income but have no impact on cash flows. Additionally, we exclude non-core income and expenses, such as gains or losses from extinguishment of debt and merger and acquisition expenses. We also exclude realized and unrealized gains/losses on foreign currency exchange transactions (other than those realized on the settlement of foreign currency derivatives), which are not considered fundamental attributes of our business plan and do not affect our overall long-term operating performance. We refer to our modified definition of FFO as AFFO. We exclude these items from GAAP net income to arrive at AFFO as they are not the primary drivers in our decision-making process and excluding these items provides investors a view of our portfolio performance over time and makes it more comparable to other REITs that are currently not engaged in acquisitions, mergers and restructuring, which are not part of our normal business operations. AFFO also reflects adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and jointly owned investments. We use AFFO as one measure of our operating performance when we formulate corporate goals, evaluate the effectiveness of our strategies and determine executive compensation.

We believe that AFFO is a useful supplemental measure for investors to consider as we believe it will help them to better assess the sustainability of our operating performance without the potentially distorting impact of these short-term fluctuations. However, there are limits on the usefulness of AFFO to investors. For example, impairment charges and unrealized foreign currency losses that we exclude may become actual realized losses upon the ultimate disposition of the properties in the form of lower cash proceeds or other considerations. We use our FFO and AFFO measures as supplemental financial measures of operating performance. We do not use our FFO and AFFO measures as, nor should they be considered to be, alternatives to net income computed under GAAP, or as alternatives to net cash provided by operating activities computed under GAAP, or as indicators of our ability to fund our cash needs.

Institutional Investors:

Peter Sands

1 (212) 492-1110

institutionalir@wpcarey.com

Individual Investors:

W. P. Carey Inc.

1 (212) 492-8920

ir@wpcarey.com

Press Contact:

Anna McGrath

1 (212) 492-1166

amcgrath@wpcarey.com

W. P. Carey Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/W. P. Carey Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE W. P. Carey Inc.