Best-Selling Author Sander Flaum Pens First Compact, Tips-Filled Book for Stutters

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Best-selling author and noted businessman Sander Flaum has launched The Stutter Steps https://amzn.to/3iURbXJ to honor International Awareness Day, October 22,2021. The Stutter Steps is the first of its kind compact roadmap for children, adults, caretakers and friends and families of stutters. It is filled with tips, techniques, apps, advice and resources that aid fluency. Informative and inspirational, it recounts Sander's journey of getting past profound stuttering to run a major pharmaceutical marketing company, become an adjunct professor at Fordham University, AND host a weekly NPR radio show. Sander says, "I was embarrassed to raise my hand in grade school because of stuttering. I even stuttered as an adult, but I worked hard and overcame it. You can too." The Stutter Steps was named one of Kirkus Reviews' Best Indie Books of 2021.

Top Six Tips and Resources From The Stutter Steps

Use filler words like "um" to transition past "trigger words" like "baaaad."

Breathe slowly through the nose to slow down speech and get past words beginning with B, D, G and T.

Try free meditation apps like Headspace for students or Insight Timer for all ages.

Introduce children to role models like 17-year-old Nobel Prize Winner Malala Yousafzal.

Learn "stuttering modification" that "catches" stuttering and allows speech to move forward.

Join a local or virtual support group that tells you "You're OK."

SURPRISING STUTTERS: Among others are: Emily Blunt, Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, Marilyn Monroe, Ed Sheeran, Jack Welch, B.B. King, Pricilla Presley, Amanda Gorman, Aristotle.

EMILY'S STORY: Emily Blunt (American Institute of Stuttering board member) said in High School, "I can't be in the school play, I stutter." The Director said, "Just use another voice." She did, and the rest is history.

Flaum Navigators (FN) https://flaumnavigators.com/ is an award-winning strategic consulting firm headquartered in NYC. It was founded by visionary pharmaceutical marketing CEO Sander Flaum who introduced six block buster brands to the market. FN offers proprietary workshops to help C-suite executives and rising stars lead through innovation to out-pace the competition.

