Statement on intended transaction between Silver Lake and Intercontinental Exchange

BRUSSELS, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Euroclear Holding SA/NV notes today's announcement that Intercontinental Exchange, a Euroclear shareholder since 2017, has entered into an agreement to sell its 9.85% stake to Silver Lake.

In light of this announcement, Euroclear must now follow the regulatory requirements necessary for such a transaction.

