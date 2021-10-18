HORSHAM, Pa., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just when you thought breakfast and snack time couldn't get any sweeter, the folks at Thomas'® have baked up their newest creation: Chocolatey Mini Croissants! Ideal for a mess-free breakfast or on-the-go snack, Thomas' Chocolatey Mini Croissants are a delicious way to start the day or satisfy a sweet, afternoon craving. In celebration of the launch, Thomas' is toasting up a tasty national sweepstakes with the opportunity to win yummy prizes including coupons for FREE Mini Croissants and more!

Thomas’® Launches New Chocolatey Mini Croissants with Tasty National Sweepstakes

Ideal for busy, on-the-go families, Thomas' Chocolatey Mini Croissants can be enjoyed with no prep and no mess. Each Chocolatey Mini Croissant is filled with chocolatey chips for the perfect balance of soft and chewy – they deliver all of the flavor with none of the mess! Thomas' Chocolatey Mini Croissants are available now in the bread aisle alongside the Thomas' brand's iconic lineup of breakfast classics with a suggested retail price of $4.69.

From October 18 to November 14, Thomas' fans can also head to the bio section of the Thomas' Instagram account for a chance to win some seriously sweet prizes! 1,000 fans will receive coupons to enjoy the new Thomas' Chocolatey Mini Croissants while 25 lucky winners will receive a 'croissant-erie' prize pack. To arm Thomas' fans with everything needed to create an over-the-top and Instagram-worthy charcuterie-style dessert board, each 'croissant-erie' pack will include coupons for the new Thomas' Chocolatey Mini Croissants, a wooden serving board, grocery gift card for delicious croissant pairings, a utensil set and branded ramekins.

"Developed with our fans' favorite flavors in mind, we're excited to add new Chocolatey Mini Croissants to our growing Mini Croissant portfolio as our brand continues to innovate to meet the needs of our loyal customers," said Eduardo Zarate, Senior Director of Marketing for Thomas'. "These prep-free and easy options are bolstering our on-the-go offerings and transforming breakfast and snack time, creating a delicious, mess-free option packed with possibilities. We hope our new Chocolatey Mini Croissants will encourage everyone to 'Wake Up to What's Possible' with Thomas'."

The Thomas' brand dates back to 1880 when Samuel Bath Thomas created his original English Muffin in New York City using a secret process that included griddle baking to create a Nooks & Crannies® English Muffin. The company has since added bagels and breakfast breads, including a line of swirl breads, to its breakfast offerings. Today, Thomas' sells the #1 English Muffin and #1 grocery bagel in the U.S. For a full list of Thomas' products and where to buy them, please visit www.ThomasBreads.com.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness, and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano™, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs. Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

