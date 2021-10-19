ADHD Online Now Offering Medication Management in Rhode Island

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADHD Online, a leader in telehealth diagnosis and treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), now offers medication management in Rhode Island. This means that in addition to an ADHD diagnosis from a licensed psychologist, residents in Rhode Island can now access ADHD Online to receive treatment plans tailored to the patient's individual needs, including initial evaluation, medicine prescription and ongoing monitoring, by its network of board-certified physicians.

Providing the most comprehensive online ADHD assessment on the market, ADHD Online's mission is to offer patients a faster solution to get a certified ADHD diagnosis. With assessment offered in all 50 states, the three-year-old company has served thousands of patients seeking to thrive with their ADHD diagnosis.

"ADHD Online began with the dream of serving the ADHD community throughout the country. Today, we offer diagnosis services in all 50 states, and we are thrilled to begin offering medication management in Rhode Island," said Zach Booker, CEO at ADHD Online. "Our approach for diagnosis and treatment cuts the wait time down from weeks or months to a matter of days, with no decrease in quality."

ADHD Online continues to grow its footprint of doctorate-level psychologists and board-certified physicians, as they now offer customized treatment options in 20 states, with more states being added in 2021. ADHD Online's network of medical providers can prescribe medication directly to a patient's local pharmacy after online visits. More information about the comprehensive care program through ADHD Online is available at https://adhdonline.com/med_management/.

"We partner with patients to develop a comprehensive treatment plan that is both safe and effective," said Randall Duthler, M.D., co-founder and chief medical officer of ADHD Online. "We hear the needs of the ADHD community, and we look forward to provide Rhode Islanders with the tools, treatments and strategies to help them thrive with their ADHD diagnosis."

About ADHD Online

ADHD Online was founded in 2018 with the belief that everyone should have access to a quality ADHD assessment regardless of who or where they are. Founders Zach Booker and Randy Duthler, MD, started the company with the hope to bring access ADHD care to anyone who needed it without the high cost. To learn more about ADHD Online's assessment and care program, visit https://adhdonline.com/.

