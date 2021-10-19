PreludeDx™ to Present DCISionRT® Precision Medicine Study Results During Oral Scientific Session at ASTRO 2021 Annual Meeting

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prelude Corporation (PreludeDx™), a leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine for early-stage breast cancer, announced today selection for an oral scientific session presentation at the American Society of Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) 63rd Annual Meeting. Results demonstrating the clinical utility of DCISionRT® and its response subtype (Rst) in the adjuvant setting for women with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) and high risk clinicopathologic features, will be presented on October 26, 2021 at McCormick Place West in Chicago, Ill.

"We are honored to have been selected for oral presentation to share our latest data at the prestigious ASTRO Annual Meeting among industry thought leaders within the breast cancer care community," said Dan Forche, President and CEO of PreludeDx. "We continue to be solely committed to helping patients and their physicians make the most informed and personalized treatment decisions."

DCISionRT Oral Scientific Session Presentation

Title: Biosignatures to Optimize Adjuvant Radiation Therapy Use in Patients with DCIS with High Risk Clinicopathologic Features - #66

Presenter: Dr. Frank Vicini, Radiation Oncologist at GenesisCare and member of NRG Oncology

Date: Tuesday, October 26, 3:55 pm CDT

Location: McCormick Place West, Room W185 a/b/c/d

About DCISionRT for Breast DCIS

DCISionRT is the only risk assessment test for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) that predicts radiation therapy benefit. Patients with DCIS have cancerous cells lining the milk ducts of the breast, but they have not spread into surrounding breast tissue. In the US, over 60,000 women are newly diagnosed with DCIS each year. DCISionRT, developed by PreludeDx on technology licensed from the University of California San Francisco, and built on research that began with funding from the National Cancer Institute, enables physicians to better understand the biology of DCIS. DCISionRT combines the latest innovations in molecular biology with risk-based assessment scores to assess a woman's individual tumor biology along with other pathologic risk factors and provide a personalized recurrence risk. The test provides a Decision Score™ that identifies a woman's risk as low or elevated. Unlike other risk assessment tools, the DCISionRT test combines protein expression from seven biomarkers and four clinicopathologic factors, using a non-linear algorithm to account for multiple interactions between individual factors in order to better interpret complex biological information. DCISionRT's intelligent reporting provides a woman's recurrence risk after breast conserving surgery alone and with the addition of radiation therapy. In turn, this new information may help patients and their physicians to make more informed treatment decisions.

About PreludeDx

PreludeDx is a leading personalized breast cancer diagnostics company dedicated to serving breast cancer patients and physicians worldwide. Founded in 2009 with technology licensed from University of California San Francisco, PreludeDx has focused on developing precision breast cancer tools that will impact a patient's treatment decision. Our mission is to provide patients and physicians with innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes and reduce the overall cost burden to the healthcare system. Before making a treatment decision, Know Your Risk™. PreludeDx is a Fjord Ventures portfolio company.

For more information on how PreludeDx is making a difference for patients, please visit the Company's website: https://preludedx.com and follow us on Twitter @PreludeDx, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

PreludeDx, the PreludeDx logo, DCISionRT, the DCISionRT logo, Decision Score, The DCIS Test, Know Your Risk and Your Biology, Your Decision are trademarks of Prelude Corporation or its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and foreign countries.

