Requis Partners with Tradewater to Offer High-Quality Carbon Offset Credits on the Requis Supply Chain Platform

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Requis users can now purchase independently verified high-quality carbon offset credits from Tradewater on the Requis platform.

Requis logo (PRNewsfoto/Requis LLC)

Achieving carbon neutrality has just become easier for enterprises who procure, manage, and sell assets on the Requis platform. Integrating carbon management directly into its supply chain platform provides an avenue for Requis to further execute on its sustainable economy vision.

We are proud to announce our first carbon credit partnership with Tradewater, an organization with projects around the world that follows strict protocols from either the American Carbon Registry or VERRA.

"Requis already plays a key role in the circular economy by connecting strategic sourcing with globally available assets in our marketplaces, and now we're helping enterprises on their journey to net zero," said Requis CEO Richard Martin. "Tradewater comes with excellent credentials, and I'm proud to partner with them as we all work towards better sustainability."

Tradewater creates high quality carbon offset credits through the acquisition and destruction of refrigerants, which are some of the most potent greenhouse gases. The refrigerants are destroyed in highly regulated incinerators that are continuously monitored to ensure that they meet strict international, federal, and local environmental regulations.

"The work we do not only helps further prevent catastrophic climate change, but it also helps create new jobs in the countries where we fund projects," said Tradewater COO Gabe Plotkin.

How Refrigerants Contribute to Climate Change

Older refrigerants are infamous for their impact on the ozone layer. The refrigerants Tradewater targets, chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and hydrofluorocarbons (HCFCs), have a global warming potential up to 10,000 times more potent than carbon dioxide.

Although banned from production today, according to an MIT study, over 9 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (Mt CO 2 eq) of CFCs exist around the world, either in use or kept in storage by companies and private individuals.

Commented Plotkin, "Refrigerants exist in cylinders, spray cans, refrigerators, insulating foam, and even old drink machines. The one thing that these sources all have in common is that they were not designed for long term storage. And when these containers rust or otherwise fail, the refrigerants will leak. For our planet, for our communities, and for our economies, the clock is ticking."

About Requis

Requis is a next generation supply chain platform that empowers enterprises to procure, manage, and sell assets on a common platform. As a business ecosystem focused on value, Requis connects buyers, suppliers, and other providers into efficient networks.

The Requis platform's four pillars—Procurement, Marketplace, Directory, and Asset Management—all work together seamlessly, connected by logical multi-enterprise workflows. Comprehensive analytics allow businesses to gain insights into their supply chains.

Supply chains have operated in the background for decades, running on complex and sometimes archaic ERP systems and spreadsheets. Requis is a modern cloud-based platform built by supply chain and technology experts to meet the evolving needs of enterprises today.

Through the development of its supply chain platform and publishing thought leadership content via blog, podcasts, and a variety of other media channels, Requis strives to catalyze the transformation of the supply chain into its next evolutionary state, the value network.

About Tradewater

Tradewater is a mission-based company focused on the collection and destruction of greenhouse gases, particularly old refrigerants. This work results in independently verified, high quality carbon offset credits. Tradewater is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and operates around the world.

To date, Tradewater has collected and destroyed over 1 million pounds of old chlorofluorocarbon (CFC) refrigerants to date and has prevented the equivalent of 5.1 million metric tons of CO 2 from being released into the atmosphere. This has the same impact as taking 900,000 cars off the road.

Further Information

Please contact CMO Richard Donaldson (richard.donaldson@requis.com) or Jennifer Priest (jennifer.priest@requis.com).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Requis LLC