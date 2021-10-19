Xinhua Silk Road: Event held to celebrate centennial of Yangshao Culture discovery, birth of modern Chinese archaeology

BEIJING, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A commemorative event opened on Sunday in the city of Sanmenxia in central China's Henan province, marking the 100th anniversary of the discovery of Yangshao culture and the birth of modern Chinese archaeology.

The five-day event will include the third China Archaeological Congress and the opening ceremonies of the Yangshao Culture Museum of Miaodigou and the Yangshao Village National Archaeological Park.

The year 2021 marks the 100-year anniversary of the birth of modern Chinese archaeology, which started with the discovery of the Yangshao Culture.

The Yangshao culture, which can be traced back to 4,900BC to 2,900BC, is a Neolithic culture that existed extensively along the Yellow River in China.

In 1921, the Swedish geologist Johan Gunnar Anderson and the Chinese archaeologist Yuan Fuli first excavated the Yangshao site, located in the Yangshao village, Mianchi county, in the city of Sanmenxia, hence the name the Yangshao Culture was given.

The event was jointly held by the Institute of Archaeology at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, the National Cultural Heritage Administration and the provincial government of Henan.

Photo shows a sculpture in the Yangshao Village National Archaeological Park in Yangshao village, Mianchi county, in the city of Sanmenxia in central China's Henan province.

