Genesis Financial Solutions Expands Partnership with Signet Jewelers and Is Selected as Exclusive Second-Look Finance Provider

BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Financial Solutions, the nation's largest near-prime financing company, is pleased to announce the extension and expansion of its relationship with Signet Jewelers, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry.

Genesis Financial Solutions Expands Partnership with Signet Jewelers and Is Selected as Exclusive Second-Look Provider Under the terms of the agreement, Genesis becomes the sole servicer and buyer of Signet's second look financing program through 2025.

Joan Hilson , Chief Financial & Strategy Officer at Signet, said, "Our extended partnership with Genesis furthers our purpose of Inspiring Love in all of the communities we serve.

This enhanced partnership demonstrates the trust we have in Genesis, and our commitment to offering a wider variety of payment options to customers across the Signet family of brands.

We're excited to continue this partnership and believe Genesis will play a key part in our Inspiring Brilliance Strategy for years to come."

Genesis Financial Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Genesis Financial Solutions, Inc.)

Bruce Weinstein, CEO of Genesis Financial Solutions, said, "We are very pleased to renew and expand this important relationship with Signet and appreciate the trust they have placed in Genesis to provide respectful, service-centered programs that offer a prime-credit experience and help increase sales and customer loyalty."

Mark Denman, President of Genesis Credit, said, "We value our relationship with Signet Jewelers, the world's largest diamond retailer – a partner that is committed to offering the greatest value to their new and loyal customers. We will continue to leverage our deep consumer finance experience and our leading-edge risk models, developed by our in-house data science and statistical experts, to understand the needs of consumers and merchants, adapt to changing market conditions and provide an exceptional experience for all."

About Genesis Financial Solutions:

Genesis Financial Solutions is a national leader in non-Prime lending serving over 4 million customers through its Private Label and General Purpose credit card programs and working with 600 merchant partners across 16,500 locations. We provide essential financing solutions to the underserved consumer, whether our customers are looking to buy from one of our retail partners or fund everyday purchases. Our credit products are fair, transparent and come with the tools and services designed to help our customers succeed.

About Signet:

Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. As a purpose-driven and sustainability-focused company, Signet is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Signet is a Great Place to Work –Certified™ company and has been named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for three consecutive years. Signet operates approximately 2,800 stores primarily under the name brands of Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared, H. Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples, Piercing Pagoda, and JamesAllen.com and the jewelry subscription service, Rocksbox. Further information on Signet is available at www.signetjewelers.com. See also www.kay.com , www.zales.com , www.jared.com , www.hsamuel.co.uk, www.ernestjones.co.uk, www.peoplesjewellers.com, www.pagoda.com, www.rocksbox.com and www.jamesallen.com.

