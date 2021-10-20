MGM Benefits Group Joins Forces With Higginbotham

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Benefits Group (MGM), an employee benefits firm in Richardson, Texas, serving as an agency for employers and as a managing general agency for brokers, has joined Higginbotham, one of the largest independent insurance, financial and HR services firms in the U.S. The deal gives MGM the ability to offer additional coverage lines and account services to its customers, primarily schools and universities, including commercial property and liability insurance and risk management support.

Higginbotham is tactically expanding its footprint and increasing its service capability by joining forces with other independent insurance firms that have strong reputations in their local markets, a desire to keep growing by tapping into Higginbotham's single source solution and a cultural match.

Higginbotham Chairman and CEO Rusty Reid said, "With the combined strengths of our firms, the schools and universities we serve will have one partner for their entire insurance program, whether it's to cover their commercial exposures, their student exposures or their employees' health and wellbeing. We're honored to have MGM join our pursuit in serving those institutions that serve our community."

MGM President Glenn Turchi added, "We continually look for ways to enhance the lives of our broker partners, group customers and their employees. With Higginbotham, we found a long-term strategic partner with the same passion and focus on providing top notch employee benefit products and delivering value with the additional coverages and services we now have access to."

Turchi will continue leading the existing MGM team with Director of Marketing and Sales Support Leslie Benavides and Director of Sales Meghan Garrett.

About MGM Benefits

MGM Benefits Group is an employee benefits agency providing clients with products and services to navigate through the ever-changing insurance market. For over 40 years, they've been recognized as a leader in the development and administration of employee benefit products for public schools, private schools, colleges and universities. MGM works with leading insurance carriers and broker partners, combining their strength and expertise to deliver valuable insurance solutions to their clients' needs. Visit mgmbenefits.com for more information.

About Higginbotham

Employee owned and customer inspired, Higginbotham is a single source solution for insurance, financial and HR services. The firm was established in 1948 and ranks by revenue as the nation's 20th largest independent insurance firm. Serving thousands of businesses and individuals through locations across 10 states, Higginbotham's approach to finding insurance, employee benefit and risk management solutions is more individual and less institutional. By understanding customer priorities, eliminating inefficiencies and committing to transparency, Higginbotham is a place that leads with values so value leads. Visit higginbotham.com for more information.

