OpenText Powers Modern Work with the Content Cloud

New release features deeper business application integrations, strengthened collaboration and AI-driven information extraction

WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) is releasing its most comprehensive update to the OpenText™ Content Cloud as part of the Cloud Editions (CE) 21.4 launch at OpenText World. Headlining the release is the expansion of OpenText™ Core Content, a complete SaaS content services platform that will now have deeper integrations with Salesforce and Microsoft 365.

"To empower a distributed workforce, organizations need to provide their employees with content in context," said Mark J. Barrenechea, CEO & CTO, OpenText. "The OpenText Content Cloud integrates with the applications employees use every day, making it easy to collaborate and access information from anywhere in the organization, improving productivity, enabling automation and strengthening governance."

The OpenText Content Cloud connects information from across the enterprise with the people and systems that need it. From capture to collaboration, content management and archiving, the Content Cloud provides the tools necessary to support a distributed workforce, integrated into the business applications employees use every day.

The new innovations in CE 21.4 provide deeper business application integrations, new collaboration support, improved eSignature, AI-driven information extraction and risk management, and new eDiscovery capabilities.

Business Application Integration

With CE 21.4, Core Content now integrates with SAP S/4HANA, Salesforce, Microsoft 365 and OpenText Core Case Management. This provides organizations with an agile SaaS content services platform that empowers employees to manage, access and share the documents they need within the applications they use every day.

New integration with the Salesforce Sales and Service Cloud adds comprehensive content management capabilities for Salesforce users and admins

New integration with Microsoft 365 combines the robust business content management capabilities of Core Content with collaboration and co-authoring directly in Teams

Enhanced integration with OpenText Core Case Management adds powerful process automation to manage the content lifecycle in the context of business processes

OpenText Documentum users can now benefit from integration with the Salesforce Sales and Service Cloud. Extended ECM Documentum for Salesforce® introduces seamless access from the Salesforce UI to content in Documentum, ensuring regulatory compliance while driving sales opportunities and improving customer service.

Meta data and search

OpenText is powering Intelligent Capture by adding next generation Information Extraction Engine (IEE) machine learning. It dramatically reduces setup costs, and provides more accurate document classification and data extraction, enriching meta data to improve the quality and value of content as it comes into the business. Customers also benefit from deeper text search and automated redaction in OpenText™ Intelligent Viewing, which extracts more data from imaged content.

Hybrid work loads

Organizations can add significant value by integrating Core Solution to their off-cloud applications. With CE 21.4 they can now:

Add value to Extended ECM use cases with deeper integrations to SaaS solutions including Core Share and Core Signature

Capture incoming documents for Vendor Invoice Management with Core Capture

Improve supplier relationships and share information with Extended ECM for Engineering and Core for Supplier Exchange

Securely store SAP and non-SAP information from SAP S/4HANA Private Cloud and SAP ERP with Core Archive

Risk Guard

OpenText™ Magellan™ Risk Guard leverages advanced AI capabilities to uncover and act on risky or inappropriate data potentially stored on your systems. It can detect and classify inappropriate content across large volumes of data including image, audio and video files. CE 21.4 makes it easier than ever to uncover new information.

UI now displays custom-integrated PII and Sensitive PII models and classifications

Intelligent Viewer now provides advanced viewing capabilities so users can review content in full, and decide on the necessary action

Identify and remediate encrypted and secured files, such as password-protected PDFs, that prevent automated analysis

eDiscovery

The addition of robust RegEx capabilities and pre-configured PII pattern recognition to OpenText™ Axcelerate™ enhances the efficiency of the eDiscovery and investigation review process, and ensures compliance with data privacy regulations.

eSignature

OpenText™ Core Signature enables employees and third parties to sign quotes, contracts and other documents in a fast, compliant and hassle-free way. With CE 21.4:

OpenText Core for SAP SuccessFactors integrates with Core Signature, allowing HR professionals to securely send documents to external candidates for digital signature

OpenText Extended ECM allows users to request digital signature of any document in the system by anyone – internal or external - saving time and expediting processes such as loan applications

New Solutions

CE 21.4 adds new solutions to support capital projects and to help organizations get ready for the return to the office or hybrid work.

The new State Flow solution for OpenText™ Extended ECM for Engineering further automates and controls engineering work processes to keep projects and tasks on track

The OpenText™ Return-to-Work Playbook Management helps organizations quickly create, approve and distribute their operational re-start plans and procedures

Attend OpenText World 2021 from November 16-18 to learn how industry leaders like Givaudan International SA and SAP are using the Content Cloud to master modern work. OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea and Chief Product Officer Muhi Majzoub will also provide further details on Cloud Editions 21.4, as well as the roadmap for further innovations in the Content Cloud.

