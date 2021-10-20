Mopar Introduces Seven New Custom Vehicles for SEMA

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Concepts from Jeep®, Ram and Dodge brands show the latest production and custom innovations

Mopar introduced seven head-turning custom concepts to kick off this year's SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) Show. The fleet of custom vehicles and hundreds of performance parts and accessories will be on display inside Mopar's dedicated exhibit in the Las Vegas Convention Center, Nov. 2-5.

"With its dedicated enthusiast audience, SEMA is the best place to showcase our full catalog of quality-tested, factory-backed performance parts and accessories,'' said Mark Bosanac, North America vice president, Mopar Service, Parts & Customer Care. "These seven new custom vehicles demonstrate the passion, creativity and innovation of the Mopar team."

Following is the information on the seven custom concept vehicles:

Jeep® Wrangler 4xe concept

The Jeep® Wrangler 4xe concept showcases how passionate off-roaders can build upon the award-winning plug-in hybrid electric vehicle with factory-backed parts and accessories from Jeep Performance Parts (JPP).

Starting with the industry-first JPP 2-inch lift kit with FOX shocks specifically tuned for the new Wrangler 4xe, the Wrangler 4xe concept rides on JPP Beadlock-capable Wheels with functional Beadlock Rings, mounted with BFGoodrich KM3 37-inch tires. Custom underbody rock lights illuminate the ground below at all four corners so the driver can see and avoid damage from rocks and debris.

A JPP stamped steel bumper features a custom single-hoop winch protector with an attached LED light just above a Warn winch.

A JPP Gorilla Glass windshield offers up to three times the strength of a stock windshield. A pair of JPP 5-inch, off-road, LED lights sit at the base of each A-pillar. Both LED lights use a concept A-pillar bracket that allows the driver's side light to fit around the plug-in charging port door on the fender. The premium Ivory Pearl exterior color extends to the JPP tube doors. JPP rock rails and all original-production black accents have been painted a distinctive, Dark Neutral Metallic Grey outside and inside the vehicle. Custom fender and hood graphics add to the aggressive, yet premium exterior appearance.

In the rear, a JPP Swing Gate Hinge Reinforcement allows a full-size spare wheel and tire to be mounted on the swing gate and a JPP CHMSL (Center High-Mount Stop Lamp) Relocation Kit provides a third brake light in the center of the spare tire.

Striking Mopar Blue Katzkin leather seats with tungsten stitching distinguishes the custom interior that includes a concept, three-piece JPP vinyl floor, featuring four drain plugs for easy cleaning.

A custom JPP instrument panel accessory rail system securely holds mobile devices, such as cell phones or cameras, in place. For the driver, stainless-steel JPP pedal covers feature black rubber pads, adding plenty of traction to the accelerator and brake pedals. In addition, JPP door-grab handles provide easy entry and exit.

Inside the tailgate, a custom trail-rail management system features multi-position cargo loops to safely secure and carry gear while a JPP swing-gate flip-down table adds a useful flat surface. A custom on-board compressor is also integrated into the tailgate for any air inflation needs.

Jeep Wrangler Overlook concept

The Jeep Wrangler Overlook concept stretches a four-door Wrangler Sahara into a three-row off-roader loaded with luxury touches and a wide array of products from the JPP portfolio.

The cabin of the Sahara Bronze Jeep Overlook concept extends an additional 12 inches to hold a third row of seats. The custom modular roofline is 5 inches taller than standard for more interior headroom.

Outdoor viewing is enhanced with dual side and three front-facing windows above the second and third rows. A custom removable one-piece Freedom Top with flip-up glass sunroof panel opens the view over the driver and front passenger.

A JPP 2-inch lift kit with FOX shocks makes room for 20-inch Black Rhino York wheels mounted on 37-inch BFGoodrich KM3 mud-terrain tires. Black JPP tubular side steps, with molded inserts for sure-footed traction, provide superior protection and durability.

The JPP stamped steel front bumper is narrower than the stock unit for improved approach angle, but still wide enough to provide fender protection, and is fitted with a custom top close out and LED fog lamps. Above the bumper, the grille is finished in Satin Black. The concept hood is accented with custom black Mopar hood latches that feature the Jeep Willys logo. A pair of JPP 5-inch off-road LED lights with a custom-designed Platinum Chrome finish are mounted ahead of the A-pillars, each shining at 4,800 lumens to help illuminate the trail.

In back, a Tailgate Reinforcement System and Oversized Spare Tire Carrier Modification Kit enables a larger spare tire to be mounted on the swing gate. A JPP CHMSL Relocation Kit mounts the third brake light in the center of the spare tire.

Custom-made rear bumper extensions reach about 12 inches around each quarter panel to the wheel flares.

The interior is outfitted with luxurious black Katzkin leather seats and a black leather-wrapped dashboard. Both seats and dash are accented with Sahara Bronze stitching to match the exterior. Center panels in the seats use Raven Black suede in a hexed stitch pattern. Front seats have a Jeep grille logo embroidered in the seat backs. Helping protect the sill areas under all four doors are black sill guards featuring the vehicle's logo.

Jeep Grand Cherokee L Breckenridge concept

The sleek looking, 4x4, three-row Jeep Grand Cherokee L Breckenridge concept features a custom, two-tone Magnetite matte/metallic and gloss-black paint scheme with satin bronze accents. Adding to the premium exterior are split, five-spoke Mopar 21-inch wheels that feature a gloss black finish with matching gloss-black faces, center caps and lug nuts. A roof-mounted, piano-black Thule cargo box sits on top of dual Mopar cross bars and provides additional storage for skis or snowboards in a safe, hard-shell, lockable container.

Inside the cabin of the Grand Cherokee L Breckenridge concept, an array of custom colors and premium materials are used to elevate the comfort of the most awarded SUV ever -- now in three-row form for the first time. The luxurious custom interior features Atmospheric Blue Palermo leather seats and door panels with blue quilting, and trim finished in premium satin walnut. Satin bronze and black accents on the upper door panels, instrument panel and steering wheel provide a unique, rich-looking contrast of color.

Mopar stainless-steel pedal covers with black rubber pads add a bold flair and plenty of traction to the accelerator and brake pedals. Mopar all-weather floor mats appear throughout the cabin.

For the trip to and from the mountains, custom Jeep-branded Olivet hard-shell luggage and a set of Atmospheric Blue comfort pillows are included.

Kaiser Jeep M725 concept

The Kaiser Jeep M725 concept is a vintage 1967 Kaiser Jeep M725 military ambulance transformed for duty as an ultimate off-road support machine and rolling mascot for JPP.

Painted Desert Tan, the concept rides on 20-by-12-inch, eight-lug Black Rhino Armory wheels that are wrapped with 40-inch tires. The wheel-and-tire package fits under custom, widened fenders. The Kaiser Jeep M725 is unlike any other 4x4 "go anywhere" style of vehicle found on the trails or streets.

The custom-designed roof panel over the cargo area can raise 16 inches, creating enough room for occupants to stand while retrieving supplies or serving food and refreshments from the open driver's side rear panel.

Modified JPP rock rails shield the body of the Kaiser Jeep M725 between the wheel wells. Rock rails are made of heavy-gauge steel and coated with Durabull® truck bedliner coating for enhanced protection and durability.

Forward lighting comes from a set of concept 7-inch LED headlamps, flanked by separate pairs of JPP 5-inch off-road LED lights. A JPP 7-inch off-road LED light is center mounted just above the windshield and custom fitted for use as a spotlight.

Out back, LED taillights are installed in the original protective metal buckets. A back-up camera provides convenient rear visibility for the driver.

The off-road capability of the Kaiser Jeep M725 is enhanced by reinforcing the original frame and replacing the original leaf springs with a heavy-duty link/coil suspension system. Under the hood sits a Mopar 392 Crate HEMI® V-8 engine linked to a vintage TorqueFlite 727 automatic transmission. This combination delivers 485 horsepower and 475 lb.-ft. of torque.

Inside, low-back Jeep Wrangler seats are wrapped in tan canvas. The driver control center includes a custom-built steering wheel and column, and instrument panel equipped with modern gauges and a backup camera display screen. A specially designed data plaque, showing the unique specifications of the Kaiser Jeep M725, mounts on the dashboard.

The custom center console, crafted from a repurposed ammunition box, carries the transmission and transfer case shifters. The vehicle floor is coated with bedliner material for enhanced grip and durability.

Ram 1500 TRX RexRunner concept

Built on the award-winning 2021 Ram 1500 TRX -- the quickest, fastest and most powerful truck ever -- the Ram 1500 TRX RexRunner concept carries a truckload of Mopar accessories and custom parts, elevating the apex predator of the truck world to even greater levels of high-speed capability and durability.

Powered by the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V-8 engine, rated at a stratospheric 702 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque, the TRX RexRunner concept rides on 37-inch Goodyear tires mounted to custom-designed 18-by-9-inch Black Rhino Chamber wheels for a race-inspired appearance at all four corners.

The TRX RexRunner concept is visually distinguished with Ash Gray paint and several Mopar Blue accents, including a center stripe that extends over the hood and roof, TRX bedside graphics, Ram grille and dual tow hooks up front.

Adding to the rugged exterior design, a RamBar accessory bar features a pair of concept 14-inch TYRI rectangular LED lights, generating 4,300 lumens of exceptionally bright, fully illuminating light for off-road driving. Just below the RamBar, a fully integrated, bed-mounted spare-tire carrier from Mopar keeps a 37-inch spare tire/wheel at the ready. A Mopar bed extender flips inward for secure transportation of tools and equipment. For bed protection, the TRX RexRunner concept features a black, Mopar spray-in textured bedliner.

Custom metal skid plates feature laser-etched Mopar lettering and protect the front and rear underside areas of the truck. Use of the front skid plate helps to increase the approach angle by 2.3 degrees up to 32.5 degrees. Mopar rock rails also help protect the side sills from any damage, while a custom, black, flip-top, fuel-filler door adds to the rugged exterior.

Just below the rear bumper, a pair of 5-inch black Mopar exhaust tips provide a sporty, finished appearance. A Mopar bed step features an articulating arm that lowers for easy access to the truck bed and, with a gentle push, retracts to a stored, out-of-the way position.

The race-inspired interior of the TRX RexRunner concept is designed for the ultimate dynamic driving experience using a combination of features from production versions of the Ram 1500 TRX and the workhorse Ram 1500 Tradesman.

From the award-winning TRX production model are the center stack, instrument cluster, flat-bottom steering wheel with paddle shifters, center-console-mounted floor shifter and aggressive bolster sport seats. In addition, Mopar stainless-steel pedal covers feature black rubber pads, adding plenty of traction to the accelerator and brake pedals. Additionally, molded one-piece door panels and a vinyl floor from the Tradesman model allows for quick and easy cleaning.

Ram 1500 Outdoorsman concept

The Ram 1500 Outdoorsman concept is designed for hard-working customers who play just as hard.

Starting with the award-winning Ram 1500 Big Horn Crew Cab 4x4 painted gloss black with custom, attention-grabbing Mopar blue graphics, Mopar designers - inspired by customer feedback looking for new, function-driven innovations that continue to set the award-winning Ram Truck lineup apart - have created a true dual-purpose pickup. The Ram 1500 Outdoorsman concept carries all the equipment necessary for the job site and easily transforms into a perfect carry-all truck for enjoying any outdoor activity.

A concept, two-height position aluminum Mopar bed rack system runs the full width of the truck bed and safely carries items, such as ladders and plywood for work or a kayak, oars, fishing poles or a mountain bike for play. Attached in each corner of the bed rack are 2-inch TYRI LED lights, while a CHMSL adds a third brake light to the rear crossbar.

Mounted to the floor of the truck bed, a modified Expertec bed-slide system provides dual rolling panels - each rated at 2,000 pounds - for easy loading and unloading of tools, gear and equipment. Each sliding panel carries custom T-track rails and mounts to secure items. The bed floor is protected with a durable Mopar spray-in bedliner.

Mopar bed rails are attached to the inside walls of the bed and feature adjustable cleats that slide to secure cargo of various sizes, such as a Dometic refrigerator.

On the inside panel of the tailgate, a custom Mopar RamGate task-bench insert features various conversion charts, an angle finder and a concept T-track mounting system that adds to the sturdy and versatile workspace for cutting wood, tuning up bikes or sharpening skis. Inside of the class-exclusive RamBox cargo management system, Mopar cargo dividers keep additional tools or equipment safe and organized.

The Ram 1500 Outdoorsman concept rides on a Mopar 2-inch lift kit with FOX shocks, providing plenty of additional ground clearance for the custom, aggressive-looking, split six-spoke, 20-by-9-inch Black Rhino wheels riding on 35-inch Continental tires.

On both side rails, new Mopar lightweight tube steps feature black textured paint to provide easy entry and exit from the elevated cabin.

The interior cabin of the Ram 1500 Outdoorsman concept includes a custom, deployable work surface that slides out from the soft center armrest and provides 12-by-14 inches of additional workspace that features an integrated measuring system.

Front-row bucket seats and second-row bench seats feature Alloy-Mesh cloth inserts and Mopar Blue Katzkin leather side bolsters trimmed in Sydney Grey accent leather. Front bucket seats also wear custom embroidered Outdoorsman and Mopar logos.

Unique A-pillar handles and front and rear door pulls are wrapped with a stylish black Gode-Tex vinyl. Armrests are finished with Mopar Blue stitching to provide additional color contrast. Floor protection is provided by Mopar all-weather floor mats, while under the second-row bench seat, a concept RamVac on-board vacuum makes easy work of cleaning the cabin area after coming back from the trail or the worksite.

Dodge Challenger Holy Guacamole concept

The Dodge Challenger is every bit as beloved and relevant to today's muscle car enthusiasts as it was 50-plus years ago, and the Dodge Challenger Holy Guacamole concept combines the best of both worlds. Taking the 2020 limited-production Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody 50th Anniversary edition and giving it a throwback treatment from the 1970s showcases the ultimate in heritage design and modern Dodge attitude.

The Challenger Holy Guacamole concept's exterior is awash in a custom green paint color, affectionately named Rotten Avocado by Dodge designers and features a custom-painted "Gold School" Shaker hood scoop, unique tone-on-tone side striping, staggered 20-inch Forgeline wheels and Mopar coil-over suspension lowering kit.

Under the functional Shaker hood is a Mopar cold-air intake, conical air filter and optimized air box for improved airflow and performance from the 392 (cubic inch) HEMI V-8 engine.

The interior is decked out with wood panel trim and seats and door panels that sport green and yellow plaid inserts as a tribute to some of the colors and materials found in the iconic original 1970 Challenger.

Jeep Performance Parts

Created in 2012 and offered by Mopar for the Jeep brand, Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) provide off-road enthusiasts with high-end, hard-core quality aftermarket accessories and performance parts. The portfolio of factory-backed, quality-tested parts includes axles, lift kits, bumpers, winches, skid plates, suspension components and more. The products are created in close conjunction with the Jeep brand, engineering and product design-office teams for development, testing and validation. Strict standards and factory-exclusive data — information not available to the aftermarket — are used to seamlessly integrate performance parts and accessories in order to deliver proper fit, finish and quality right down to the color, grain and appearance of each product.

Mopar

Mopar (a simple contraction of the words MOtor and PARts) offers exceptional service, parts and customer-care. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, the Mopar brand has evolved over more than 80 years to represent both complete vehicle care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era with performance parts to enhance speed and handling for both on-road and racing use. Later, the brand expanded to include technical service and customer support. Today, Mopar integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Complete information on the Mopar brand is available at www.mopar.com. Mopar is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

