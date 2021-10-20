Verana Health Launches Population Health Data Engine to Accelerate Clinical Research, Advance Medical Care, and Improve Patient Outcomes

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verana Health today announced the introduction of VeraQ ™, a population health data engine that connects the dots across unfiltered healthcare data with integrity to advance the quality of insights for researchers. VeraQ is clinician-directed and enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI) to securely power a data integrity feedback loop of nearly a half-billion raw, point-of-care healthcare encounters. Ultimately, VeraQ enables healthcare organizations and life sciences companies to accelerate medical innovations that promote quality of care for clinicians and quality of life for patients.

The VeraQ engine begins with de-identified electronic health record (EHR) data that are exclusively entrusted to Verana Health by more than 20,000 healthcare providers via specialty medical societies: the American Academy of Ophthalmology, American Academy of Neurology (AAN), and American Urological Association (AUA).

VeraQ connects and de-identifies rich outpatient data across multiple therapeutic areas, more than 70 different EHR systems, and more than 90 million patients with seven years of longitudinal data, all while preserving the clinical context of healthcare providers' point-of-care documentation. Next, structured and unstructured raw-source data are harmonized and tokenized across EHRs and medical specialties as well as with other sources, such as medical claims, pharmacy claims, images, and mortality data. The de-identified data are then maintained, protected, and curated using clinician oversight as well as natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML).

The outcome is clinically true Qdata ™—disease-specific, fit-for-purpose data modules designed to confidently drive business insights and rigorously inform research outcomes. Qdata spans three therapeutic areas—ophthalmology, neurology, and urology—and reflects deep patient journeys across robust demographics. Qdata helps to unlock quality research insights along the entire drug and medical device development lifecycle, from clinical trial site and subject identification through to post-market evidence generation and opportunity analysis.

Qdata is particularly well-suited to help answer complex research questions that require observational inputs traditionally found in physician notes, which may include critical information such as symptoms, diagnoses, or outcomes. Thanks to VeraQ's NLP-guided curation coupled with the human touch of physician-informed context, millions of records with free-form text become meaningful and can be distilled into usable and valuable Qdata variables.

"Healthcare begins and ends with the patient. Consequently, high-quality, accurate, and reliable longitudinal de-identified patient data is essential to accomplishing the goal of producing impactful clinical research and positive health outcomes," said Sujay Jadhav, CEO, Verana Health. "We are proud to launch VeraQ™ and Qdata™ to deliver confidence in the integrity of insights derived from unfiltered healthcare data to enable our life sciences partners to speed medical innovations and healthcare providers to improve care quality."

VeraQ also powers the qualified clinical data registries (QCDRs) for Verana Health's medical society partners, including the American Academy of Ophthalmology IRIS® Registry (Intelligent Research in Sight), AAN Axon Registry®, and AUA Quality (AQUA) Registry. For IRIS Registry and Axon Registry, it enables compliance with Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) reporting standards, which are care quality measurements required by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Participation in a QCDR helps to save contributing physician practices thousands of dollars annually; in fact, the IRIS Registry has helped participating ophthalmologists save more than $1 billion in penalties from 2017 to 2020.

Additionally, VeraQ enables practices to enhance patient care by helping identify patients who may qualify for a clinical trial, which can accelerate trial activity for physician investigators and life science sponsors.

"Electronic health record data is the purest reflection of the factors contributing to clinical outcomes and VeraQ brings value to healthcare providers by driving quality insights from this rich point-of-care data to help inform their care," said Jadhav. "The medical community can feel confident that Verana Health manages de-identified clinical data with the same care and integrity that physicians provide their patients."

About Verana Health

Verana Health is a digital health data company that delivers insights from unfiltered healthcare data with integrity to connect the dots between patient care and clinical research. Verana Health is exclusively entrusted by key specialty medical societies to manage data from real-world healthcare settings across more than 20,000 healthcare providers and 70 electronic health record systems. Its healthcare data ecosystem is powered by VeraQ™, a clinician-directed and AI-enhanced population health data engine that securely powers a data integrity feedback loop of nearly a half-billion raw, point-of-care health encounters. By applying advanced analytics to proprietary, curated datasets, Qdata™, Verana Health helps life sciences collaborators enhance evidence generation and accelerate medical innovations that promote quality of care and quality of life. For more information, visit www.veranahealth.com.

