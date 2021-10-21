Delfi Bolsters Leadership Team with Three Key Hires

BALTIMORE, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delfi Diagnostics, a pioneering developer of a new class of high-performance, affordable liquid biopsy tests for early cancer detection, has bolstered its leadership team with the hire of Tim McDaniel as VP of Tech Development, and recent hires of Monique Cadle as VP of People, and Tobias Mann as VP of Software Engineering.

Delfi Diagnostics, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Delfi Diagnostics)

"As Delfi continues to grow, it is of critical importance to have a diverse and talented leadership team with the right experience and capabilities to ensure we're meeting all of our most important goals," said Victor Velculescu, MD, PhD, Delfi Diagnostics CEO and Founder. "The additions of Tim, Mo, and Tobias will be invaluable in helping to move Delfi forward."

Prior to joining Delfi, McDaniel was the Senior Vice President of Emerging Opportunities at TGen, where he oversaw Ashion Analytics through its acquisition by Exact Sciences earlier this year. Prior to TGen, he led programs at Illumina to develop the company's core next-generation sequencing reagents and other consumables. During his time there, McDaniel launched more than 25 products and helped to grow the company from a startup into the world's leading genomic sequencing technology provider.

"One of the main reasons I'm excited about leading technology development at Delfi is the simplicity of the assay -- it's inherently scalable and cost-effective," said McDaniel. "Making this technology ready for wide-scale implementation means more patients will be able to take action against their cancer as early as possible."

Cadle joined Delfi earlier this year, bringing with her 15 years of experience in people operations, management consulting, as well as non-profit management across sectors and industries. She's built thriving HR programs and initiatives with diversity, equity, and inclusion at center at organizations such as GRAIL, Deloitte, US Agency for International Development, and 23andMe, among others.

"To be able to help bring Delfi's vision to life, we need to have the best possible team of people working together." Cadle said. "We want to live our values of building 'with and for all' and that starts with building a high functioning, diverse, and representative team to ensure we can serve the global community."

Mann joined Delfi over the summer from Adaptive Biotechnologies, where he was the Vice President of Software Engineering. During his time at Adaptive, he led software development teams to support implementation of immunosequencing assays for a variety of clinical and research applications. Before Adaptive, Mann held roles at Progenity and Illumina, developing next-generation sequencing products and applications.

"Modern medical devices require breakthroughs in both medical technology and software engineering and I'm excited to build world class software to enable access to Delfi's impressive cancer detection technology," said Mann.

About Delfi Diagnostics

Delfi is developing a new class of liquid biopsy tests for early detection based on altered genome-wide fragmentation profiles, also known as "fragmentomes," representing aberrant packaging of DNA in cancer cells. By applying advanced machine learning algorithms, these fragment patterns are detectable at a very low sequencing cost. Delfi is using this technology to develop highly sensitive and specific cancer detection assays intended for wide and cost-effective distribution and adoption.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Delfi Diagnostics