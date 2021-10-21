DIFC and Start-Up Nation Central to Promote Innovation-Based Business Ties Between the UAE and Israel Pledge to advance market access for high-tech companies with an emphasis on FinTech innovation

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region and Tel Aviv-based not-for-profit organization Start-Up Nation Central announced today the signing of an agreement aimed at establishing new bridges between the UAE and Israel for innovation.

Start-Up Nation Central and DIFC Executives at the signing event in Dubai (Courtesy of Start-Up Nation Central) (PRNewsfoto/Start-Up Nation Central (SNC))

During a ceremony held at DIFC, Start-Up Nation Central VP of Strategic Partnerships Eliran Elimelech and DIFC Chief Business Development Officer Salmaan Jaffery signed the agreement and pledged to work together on promoting commercial agreements to benefit both nations, particularly in the fields of FinTech and digital security.

As part of the DIFC Innovation Hub, the Centre offers the region's most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including innovative accelerator programs at FinTech Hive, providing start-ups a bridge to UAE, regional and global markets. Over 60 per cent of all FinTech and innovation firms in the GCC are based in DIFC. Israel is a globally recognized leader in innovative FinTech solutions home to more than 530 start-ups that apply advanced technologies such as data science, biometrics, blockchain, and cyber to disrupt the traditional banking, finance and insurance sectors. As part of the agreement, the parties committed to facilitating introductions and mutual referrals of companies that are interested in scaling their operations in each other's jurisdictions. This includes programmes such as regulatory sandboxes and accelerators to help innovative solutions' providers with market access.

Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority, said: "Today, we have an opportunity to strengthen commercial relations between the UAE and Israel, especially in the FinTech sector. As the region's hub for financial services, FinTech and innovation, DIFC is well regarded for promoting and nurturing innovative and disruptive enterprises that have the potential to be the next unicorns from the region. Our partnership with Start-Up Nation Central will enable us to foster a culture of collaboration among entrepreneurs and innovators in both nations and further build a vibrant ecosystem to advance the FinTech sector."

Avi Hasson, CEO of Start-Up Nation Central, said: "DIFC is a strategic partner when it comes to innovative technologies in general and FinTech in particular. We see great importance in fostering the relationship with DIFC as a central ally in the UAE and a strategic avenue aiding the development of the two ecosystems. Following the anniversary of the Abraham Accords, we see this agreement as a manifestation of the innovation diplomacy efforts taking place in the region. We believe it will be an excellent platform for future collaborations, transforming the lofty ideas set out by the states' leaders into on-the-ground results."

Representatives of Start-Up Nation Central are currently in Dubai taking part in the annual GITEX technological conference and tradeshow. They are attending the event with a delegation of 30 Israeli entrepreneurs and investors that are part of the UAE-IL Tech Zone, a community of innovators from both countries that Start-Up Nation Central supports.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world's most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 72 countries with an approximate population of 3 billion and an estimated GDP of USD 7.7 trillion.

With a 17-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region's largest financial ecosystem of almost 28,000 professionals working across over 3,200 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre's vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region's most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai's most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.ae, or follow us on Twitter @DIFC.

About Start-Up Nation Central

Start-Up Nation Central is the address for corporations, governments, and investors to connect with the Israeli tech ecosystem. Start-Up Nation Central catalyzes growth opportunities by bringing Israeli tech innovation to global business and societal challenges. Established in 2013 and headquartered in Tel-Aviv, Israel, Start-Up Nation Central is a not-for-profit organization funded by philanthropy.

Start-Up Nation Finder is a free online platform for identifying and engaging Israeli tech organizations based on customers' specific interests. This innovation business platform is a comprehensive knowledge hub on Israeli start-ups, investors, acceleration hubs, multinational corporations, and technology-based innovation associated with academic research. The open-source platform provides up-to-date information and insights on thousands of active Israeli tech companies.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1666782/Start_Up_Nation_Central_and_DIFC_Executives.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Start-Up Nation Central (SNC)