First Financial Bankshares Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings

ABILENE, Texas, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings for the third quarter of 2021 of $58.93 million compared to earnings of $52.86 million for the same quarter a year ago. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.41 for the third quarter of 2021 compared with $0.37 for the same quarter a year ago.
"During the third quarter, we produced strong operating results driven by organic growth reflecting the increasing strength of our markets. The continued recovery of the Texas economy produced net loan growth, excluding PPP loans, of $162.95 million for the quarter and our overall credit metrics continued to improve. Additionally, customer deposits grew $111.42 million during the quarter driven by net deposit account openings of 13,774 year-to-date. We are focused on closing out 2021 with strong growth as we serve our communities across Texas. We appreciate the continued support of our customers, shareholders and associates," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc.
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $95.78 million compared to $89.21 million for the third quarter of 2020. Average-earning assets increased to $11.58 billion for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $9.80 billion a year ago. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.41 percent for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 3.75 percent in the third quarter of 2020.
Information related to the Company's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans is included in the following table (dollars in thousands):
PPP Loans Originated
PPP Amounts as of September 30, 2021
Number
Amount
Number
of Loans
Period-End
Unamortized
Recognized
PPP Round 1
6,530
$ 703,450
51
$ 4,324
$ 63
$ 1,044
PPP Round 2
3,179
267,423
1,298
135,010
6,025
6,590
PPP Total
9,709
$ 970,873
1,349
$ 139,334
$ 6,088
$ 7,634
PPP loan balances declined $181.06 million from June 30, 2021 and accounted for $229.81 million in average balances for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $482.00 in the second quarter of 2021. Remaining unamortized fees continue to be amortized over the shorter of the repayment period or the contractual life of 24 to 60 months.
The Company recorded no provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2021 compared to a provision for credit losses of $9.00 million for the third quarter of 2020. The Company's allowance for loan losses for the third quarter of 2021 reflected the continued improvement in overall asset quality offset by loan growth.
For the third quarter of 2021, net recoveries totaled $1.23 million compared to net charge-offs of $409 thousand for the third quarter of 2020. At September 30, 2021, the allowance for credit losses totaled $63.37 million, or 1.20 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), or 1.23 percent of loans, excluding PPP loans, compared to $76.04 million at September 30, 2020, or 1.44 percent of loans, or 1.66 percent of loans, excluding PPP loans. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $6.75 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $2.31 million at September 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.48 percent at September 30, 2021, compared with 0.81 percent at September 30, 2020. Classified loans totaled $165.77 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $202.04 million at September 30, 2020.
Noninterest income in the third quarter of 2021 was $37.73 million compared to $38.58 million in the third quarter of 2020, as a result of the following:
- Trust fees increased to $9.48 million in the third quarter of 2021 from $7.46 million in the third quarter of 2020. The fair value of trust assets managed increased to $8.08 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to $6.95 billion at September 30, 2020.
- Service charges on deposits increased to $5.67 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared with $5.01 million in the third quarter of 2020.
- ATM, interchange and credit card fees increased to $9.79 million in the third quarter of 2021 from $8.64 million in the third quarter of 2020, driven by continued growth in the number of debit cards issued and overall customer utilization.
- Mortgage income was $8.79 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $15.23 million in the third quarter of 2020 due to lower overall origination volumes.
- Loan recoveries during the third quarter of 2021 totaled $1.75 million compared to $202 thousand in the third quarter of 2020.
Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $62.94 million compared to $55.59 million in the third quarter of 2020, as a result of the following:
- Salary, commissions and employee benefit costs totaled $37.09 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $33.65 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase over the prior year was primarily driven by increases effective March 1, 2021 from annual merit-based pay and increases in profit sharing and incentive compensation accruals during the third quarter of 2021.
The Company's efficiency ratio was 45.88 percent for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 42.45 percent for the third quarter of 2020.
As of September 30, 2021, consolidated assets for the Company totaled $12.54 billion compared to $10.57 billion at September 30, 2020. Loans totaled $5.29 billion at September 30, 2021, compared with loans of $5.29 billion at September 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, loans have grown $557.21 million or 12.14 percent, from September 30, 2020 balances. Deposits totaled $9.89 billion at September 30, 2021, compared to $8.29 billion at September 30, 2020, driven by continued organic growth. Shareholders' equity rose to $1.73 billion as of September 30, 2021, compared to $1.62 billion at September 30, 2020.
About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.
Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.
The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.
Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "forecast" and "goal". Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices and the pandemic, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
As of
2021
2020
ASSETS
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Cash and due from banks
$
201,901
$
190,061
$
190,350
$
211,113
$
175,088
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
359,241
654,531
893,221
517,971
58,933
Investment securities
6,119,984
5,578,048
5,109,631
4,393,029
4,431,280
Loans, held-for-investment, excluding PPP Loans
5,147,160
4,984,210
4,790,752
4,687,370
4,589,948
PPP loans
139,334
320,392
531,810
483,663
703,731
Total loans, held-for-investment
5,286,494
5,304,602
5,322,562
5,171,033
5,293,679
Allowance for loan losses
(63,370)
(62,138)
(62,974)
(66,534)
(76,038)
Net loans, held-for-investment
5,223,124
5,242,464
5,259,588
5,104,499
5,217,641
Loans, held-for-sale
47,721
61,802
65,405
83,969
101,055
Premises and equipment, net
147,516
147,655
142,415
142,269
141,002
Goodwill
313,481
313,481
313,481
313,481
313,481
Other intangible assets
3,689
4,087
4,499
4,911
5,394
Other assets
126,601
136,954
124,297
133,258
123,778
Total assets
$
12,543,258
$
12,329,083
$
12,102,887
$
10,904,500
$
10,567,652
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
3,574,405
$
3,427,038
$
3,350,145
$
2,982,697
$
2,950,407
Interest-bearing deposits
6,318,712
6,354,656
6,063,302
5,693,120
5,344,481
Total deposits
9,893,117
9,781,694
9,413,447
8,675,817
8,294,888
Borrowings
648,679
549,969
548,604
430,093
503,163
Trade date payable
174,236
189,838
381,871
14,641
53,730
Other liabilities
93,491
87,213
93,537
105,759
96,370
Shareholders' equity
1,733,735
1,720,369
1,665,428
1,678,190
1,619,501
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
12,543,258
$
12,329,083
$
12,102,887
$
10,904,500
$
10,567,652
Quarter Ended
2021
2020
INCOME STATEMENTS
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Interest income
$
97,198
$
92,602
$
90,610
$
92,457
$
91,373
Interest expense
1,416
1,653
1,786
1,920
2,163
Net interest income
95,782
90,949
88,824
90,537
89,210
Provision for credit losses
-
(1,206)
(1,997)
(8,033)
9,000
Net interest income after provisions for credit losses
95,782
92,155
90,821
98,570
80,210
Noninterest income
37,726
34,673
34,874
35,709
38,575
Noninterest expense
62,939
59,374
57,723
63,705
55,593
Net income before income taxes
70,569
67,454
67,972
70,574
63,192
Income tax expense
11,641
11,075
11,054
12,099
10,335
Net income
$
58,928
$
56,379
$
56,918
$
58,475
$
52,857
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Net income - basic
$
0.41
$
0.40
$
0.40
$
0.41
$
0.37
Net income - diluted
0.41
0.39
0.40
0.41
0.37
Cash dividends declared
0.15
0.15
0.13
0.13
0.13
Book value
12.17
12.08
11.70
11.80
11.40
Tangible book value
9.94
9.85
9.47
9.57
9.15
Market value
45.95
49.13
46.73
36.17
27.91
Shares outstanding - end of period
142,467,687
142,359,774
142,285,611
142,161,834
142,121,595
Average outstanding shares - basic
142,334,449
142,245,555
142,146,275
142,057,705
141,980,707
Average outstanding shares - diluted
143,218,920
143,164,611
143,002,658
142,644,088
142,529,242
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.90
%
1.89
%
2.05
%
2.19
%
2.01
%
Return on average equity
13.43
13.38
13.83
14.27
13.14
Return on average tangible equity
16.43
16.48
17.09
17.74
16.41
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.41
3.36
3.55
3.75
3.75
Efficiency ratio
45.88
45.94
45.36
49.15
42.45
Nine Months Ended
Sept. 30,
INCOME STATEMENTS
2021
2020
Interest income
$
280,410
$
271,671
Interest expense
4,855
12,323
Net interest income
275,555
259,348
Provision for credit losses
(3,203)
27,550
Net interest income after provisions for credit losses
278,758
231,798
Noninterest income
107,273
104,226
Noninterest expense
180,036
164,233
Net income before income taxes
205,995
171,791
Income tax expense
33,770
28,233
Net income
$
172,225
$
143,558
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Net income - basic
$
1.21
$
1.01
Net income - diluted
1.20
1.01
Cash dividends declared
0.43
0.38
Book Value
12.17
11.40
Tangible book value
9.94
9.15
Market Value
45.95
27.91
Shares outstanding - end of period
142,467,687
142,121,595
Average outstanding shares - basic
142,242,783
142,023,930
Average outstanding shares - diluted
143,183,792
142,519,448
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.94
%
1.91
%
Return on average equity
13.55
12.46
Return on average tangible equity
16.66
15.71
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.43
3.81
Efficiency ratio
45.73
44.21
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
Quarter Ended
2021
2020
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Balance at beginning of period
$
62,138
$
62,974
$
66,534
$
76,038
$
68,947
Loans charged off
(1,475)
(392)
(574)
(1,339)
(853)
Loan recoveries
2,707
595
443
778
444
Net recoveries (charge-offs)
1,232
203
(131)
(561)
(409)
Initial adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL) - recorded in retained earnings
-
-
-
(619)
-
Reclassification of credit marks on purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loans
-
-
-
1,678
-
Provision for loan losses
-
(1,039)
(3,429)
(10,002)
7,500
Balance at end of period
$
63,370
$
62,138
$
62,974
$
66,534
$
76,038
ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS
Balance at beginning of period
$
6,751
$
6,918
$
5,486
$
2,309
$
809
Initial adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL) - recorded in retained earnings
-
-
-
1,208
-
Provision for unfunded commitments
-
(167)
1,432
1,969
1,500
Balance at end of period
$
6,751
$
6,751
$
6,918
$
5,486
$
2,309
Allowance for loan losses /
period-end loans held-for-investment
1.20
%
1.17
%
1.18
%
1.29
%
1.44
%
Allowance for loan losses /
nonperforming loans
250.92
208.45
160.00
155.61
177.99
Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans
(annualized)
(0.09)
(0.02)
0.01
0.04
0.03
Quarter Ended
2021
2020
COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Commercial:
C&I
$
680,263
$
662,711
$
646,316
$
647,719
$
N/A
PPP
139,334
320,392
531,810
483,663
703,731
Municipal
165,847
179,356
176,949
181,325
N/A
Total Commercial
985,444
1,162,459
1,355,075
1,312,707
1,488,345
Agriculture
98,947
95,212
90,366
94,864
93,972
Real Estate:
Construction & Development
656,530
550,928
587,928
553,959
N/A
Farm
203,064
185,288
162,046
152,237
N/A
Non-Owner Occupied CRE
674,958
673,608
650,144
617,686
N/A
Owner Occupied CRE
824,231
820,055
759,906
746,974
N/A
Residential
1,328,798
1,328,474
1,254,727
1,248,409
N/A
Total Real Estate
3,687,581
3,558,353
3,414,751
3,319,265
3,287,605
Consumer:
Auto
394,072
383,764
370,027
353,595
N/A
Non-Auto
120,450
104,814
92,343
90,602
N/A
Total Consumer
514,522
488,578
462,370
444,197
423,757
Total loans held-for-investment
$
5,286,494
$
5,304,602
$
5,322,562
$
5,171,033
$
5,293,679
SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION
Special Mention
$
53,620
$
54,497
$
61,866
$
56,585
$
66,033
Substandard
112,151
120,497
128,550
140,866
136,010
Doubtful
-
-
-
-
-
Total classified loans
$
165,771
$
174,994
$
190,416
$
197,451
$
202,043
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
Nonaccrual loans
$
25,210
$
29,786
$
39,333
$
42,619
$
42,673
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans
22
23
23
24
25
Accruing loans 90 days past due
23
-
2
113
23
Total nonperforming loans
25,255
29,809
39,358
42,756
42,721
Foreclosed assets
28
305
300
142
331
Total nonperforming assets
$
25,283
$
30,114
$
39,658
$
42,898
$
43,052
As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets
0.48
%
0.57
%
0.75
%
0.83
%
0.81
%
As a % of end of period total assets
0.20
0.24
0.33
0.39
0.41
OIL AND GAS PORTFOLIO INFORMATION *
Oil and gas loans
$
96,469
$
103,166
$
105,261
$
106,237
$
118,567
Oil and gas loans as a % of total loans held-for-investment
1.87
%
2.07
%
2.20
%
2.27
%
2.58
%
Classified oil and gas loans
$
10,831
$
13,090
$
10,079
$
13,298
$
26,823
Nonaccrual oil and gas loans
3,058
3,986
4,759
4,774
6,800
Net charge-offs (recoveries) on oil and gas loans
(71)
59
40
24
-
* Excluding PPP loans
RETAIL/RESTAURANT/HOSPITALITY PORTFOLIO INFORMATION *
Retail loans
$
348,797
$
326,409
$
282,310
$
216,244
$
229,386
Restaurant loans
59,031
56,997
51,772
48,618
39,523
Hotel loans
60,733
71,008
71,435
71,716
63,273
Other hospitality loans
27,369
27,929
24,014
21,970
26,041
Travel loans
593
790
664
780
801
Total retail/restaurant/hospitality loans
$
496,523
$
483,133
$
430,195
$
359,328
$
359,024
Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans as a % of total loans held-for-investment
9.65
%
9.69
%
8.98
%
7.67
%
7.82
%
Classified Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans
$
34,341
$
43,635
$
45,214
$
31,192
$
28,171
Nonaccrual Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans
1,995
5,600
6,575
5,975
5,689
Net Charge-offs (recoveries) on Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans
(506)
-
-
561
26
* Excluding PPP loans
CAPITAL RATIOS
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
19.71
%
20.04
%
20.32
%
20.79
%
20.56
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
19.71
20.04
20.32
20.79
20.56
Total capital ratio
20.76
21.12
21.47
22.03
21.82
Tier 1 leverage ratio
11.19
11.10
11.55
11.86
11.65
Tangible common equity ratio
11.90
11.75
12.35
12.71
12.61
Equity/Assets ratio
13.82
13.95
13.76
15.39
15.33
Quarter Ended
2021
2020
NONINTEREST INCOME
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Trust fees
$
9,484
$
8,692
$
8,299
$
7,672
$
7,461
Service charges on deposits
5,673
4,928
4,793
5,330
5,009
ATM, interchange and credit card fees
9,793
9,853
8,677
8,376
8,644
Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans
8,788
8,291
9,894
11,116
15,228
Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities
1
5
808
23
36
Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets
27
1
55
87
19
Net gain (loss) on sale of assets
(6)
74
145
22
(2)
Interest on loan recoveries
1,746
704
382
235
202
Other noninterest income
2,220
2,125
1,821
2,848
1,978
Total noninterest income
$
37,726
$
34,673
$
34,874
$
35,709
$
38,575
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing
$
34,460
$
32,936
$
32,636
$
34,773
$
32,104
Profit sharing expense
2,630
2,110
2,295
6,245
1,545
Net occupancy expense
3,288
3,241
3,147
3,067
3,193
Equipment expense
2,450
2,177
2,164
2,154
2,157
FDIC insurance premiums
815
766
701
663
587
ATM, interchange and credit card expenses
2,935
3,039
2,772
2,811
2,829
Legal, tax and professional fees
2,893
3,352
2,726
2,302
2,615
Audit fees
466
430
440
407
526
Printing, stationery and supplies
432
489
325
449
615
Amortization of intangible assets
398
412
412
483
490
Advertising and public relations
1,746
1,392
1,388
1,600
797
Operational and other losses
1,087
534
287
537
621
Software amortization and expense
2,855
2,829
2,619
2,563
2,265
Other noninterest expense
6,484
5,667
5,811
5,651
5,249
Total noninterest expense
$
62,939
$
59,374
$
57,723
$
63,705
$
55,593
TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT
$
3,670
$
3,633
$
3,547
$
3,355
$
3,170
Nine Months Ended
Sept. 30,
NONINTEREST INCOME
2021
2020
Trust fees
$
26,475
$
21,859
Service charges on deposits
15,394
15,242
ATM, interchange and credit card fees
28,323
24,093
Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans
26,973
32,756
Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities
814
3,610
Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets
83
72
Net gain (loss) on sale of assets
213
90
Interest on loan recoveries
2,832
621
Other noninterest income
6,166
5,883
Total noninterest income
$
107,273
$
104,226
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing
$
100,032
$
89,610
Profit sharing expense
7,035
4,495
Net occupancy expense
9,676
9,321
Equipment expense
6,791
6,242
FDIC insurance premiums
2,282
1,095
ATM, interchange and credit card expenses
8,746
8,424
Legal, tax and professional fees
8,971
8,467
Audit fees
1,336
1,676
Printing, stationery and supplies
1,246
1,714
Amortization of intangible assets
1,222
1,507
Advertising and public relations
4,526
3,003
Operational and other losses
1,908
1,925
Software amortization and expense
8,303
6,299
Other noninterest expense
17,962
20,455
Total noninterest expense
$
180,036
$
164,233
TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT
$
10,850
$
7,905
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Sept. 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
1,554
$
2
0.51
%
$
3,049
$
4
0.54
%
Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks
612,551
236
0.15
796,835
211
0.11
Taxable securities
3,081,215
12,122
1.57
2,656,211
11,449
1.72
Tax exempt securities
2,542,606
17,701
2.78
2,461,924
17,410
2.83
Loans
5,337,807
70,807
5.26
5,383,781
67,161
5.00
Total interest-earning assets
11,575,733
$
100,868
3.46
%
11,301,800
$
96,235
3.42
%
Noninterest-earning assets
705,099
692,282
Total assets
$
12,280,832
$
11,994,082
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
6,346,267
$
1,340
0.08
%
$
6,229,991
$
1,560
0.10
%
Borrowings
599,934
76
0.05
527,669
93
0.07
Total interest-bearing liabilities
6,946,201
$
1,416
0.08
%
6,757,660
$
1,653
0.10
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,490,685
3,439,683
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
103,446
106,994
Shareholders' equity
1,740,500
1,689,745
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
12,280,832
$
11,994,082
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
99,452
3.41
%
$
94,582
3.36
%
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Mar. 31, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
1,942
$
3
0.58
%
$
-
$
-
-
%
Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks
637,129
159
0.10
195,637
50
0.10
Taxable securities
2,251,419
10,264
1.82
2,086,419
10,708
2.05
Tax exempt securities
2,368,615
16,979
2.87
2,318,912
16,733
2.89
Loans
5,296,149
66,753
5.11
5,356,229
68,321
5.07
Total interest-earning assets
10,555,254
$
94,158
3.62
%
9,957,197
$
95,812
3.83
%
Noninterest-earning assets
700,550
674,229
Total assets
$
11,255,804
$
10,631,426
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
5,916,237
$
1,696
0.12
%
$
5,479,873
$
1,826
0.13
%
Borrowings
456,620
91
0.08
428,117
94
0.09
Total interest-bearing liabilities
6,372,857
$
1,787
0.11
%
5,907,990
$
1,920
0.13
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,114,656
2,987,572
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
99,581
106,065
Shareholders' equity
1,668,710
1,629,799
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
11,255,804
$
10,631,426
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
92,371
3.55
%
$
93,892
3.75
%
Three Months Ended
Sept. 30, 2020
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
2,009
$
3
0.51
%
Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks
223,104
59
0.10
Taxable securities
2,187,547
12,063
2.21
Tax exempt securities
2,058,032
15,737
3.06
Loans
5,334,174
66,681
4.97
Total interest-earning assets
9,804,866
$
94,543
3.84
%
Noninterest-earning assets
671,374
Total assets
$
10,476,240
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
5,270,600
$
2,064
0.16
%
Borrowings
482,555
99
0.08
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,753,155
$
2,163
0.15
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,016,700
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
106,295
Shareholders' equity
1,600,090
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
10,476,240
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
92,380
3.75
%
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sept. 30, 2021
Sept. 30, 2020
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
2,181
$
9
0.55
%
$
1,854
$
14
0.99
%
Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks
682,082
606
0.12
267,850
889
0.44
Taxable securities
2,665,988
33,834
1.69
2,283,064
40,748
2.38
Tax exempt securities
2,458,352
52,090
2.83
1,736,250
41,670
3.20
Loans
5,339,398
204,721
5.13
5,084,136
196,255
5.16
Total interest-earning assets
11,148,001
$
291,260
3.49
%
9,373,154
$
279,576
3.98
%
Noninterest-earning assets
699,326
673,325
Total assets
$
11,847,327
$
10,046,479
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
6,165,740
$
4,595
0.10
%
$
5,104,096
$
11,293
0.30
%
Borrowings
528,599
260
0.07
606,291
1,030
0.23
Total interest-bearing liabilities
6,694,339
$
4,855
0.10
%
5,710,387
$
12,323
0.29
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,349,719
2,714,173
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
103,354
82,670
Shareholders' equity
1,699,915
1,539,249
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
11,847,327
$
10,046,479
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
286,405
3.43
%
$
267,253
3.81
%
