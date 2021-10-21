PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WonderBotz, a market-leading Robotics Process Automation (RPA) and hyperautomation services firm, received the highly esteemed UiPath Service Network (USN) certification and joins an elite group of best-of-breed professional certified services partners. UiPath is a leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company. The select group of UiPath's global partners with this advanced certification have the expertise and advanced delivery skills required to build and scale end-to-end automation for their clients.

The WonderBotz Team recently attained the revered UiPath Services Network (USN) certification. Our commitment to helping the client succeed, no matter what, will align well with the shared WonderBotz and UiPath goal to help customers realize value and a high return on their investment in automation initiatives.

WonderBotz Attains Revered UiPath Services Network (USN) Certification and is newest addition to elite USN partner team

"WonderBotz mission is to 'Restore Humanity. Now.' by unleashing the power of digital workers to free people to be more creative and collaborative" says WonderBotz Co-CEO Steve LaValle. "Membership in the UiPath Service Network (USN) directly aligns to our everyday objective to fast-track better business outcomes for our clients, no matter what."

Learn more about the WonderBotz mission to "Restore Humanity. Now"

This certification recognizes WonderBotz capabilities to deliver RPA solutions with the same integrity and quality levels as UiPath's professional service team. "I have known the WonderBotz team since 2017 and am delighted by their accomplishment," says Sam Mongeau, Senior Director of Technical Services for UiPath Professional Services. USN status means WonderBotz has advanced knowledge in critical areas such as Development Techniques, Business Process Analysis, Infrastructure, and Architecture planning.

It has become imperative for organizations to find service providers and platforms that enable solutions resulting in increased cost reduction, productivity, and employee satisfaction. "Our clients are digitally transforming work to save, scale and speed up business operations. UiPath's investments in platform and products enable us to easily innovate for high-ROI automation initiatives at every stage of a client's automation journey," said Bhavyesh Virani, WonderBotz Co-CEO.

"Companies are rapidly advancing new business models and digitizing their operations, and automation is at the center of their strategy," said Cheryln Chin, Vice President, Global Partners and Alliances at UiPath. "Enterprise automation offers fast time to value and a high return on investment, and can be applied in nearly every area of the business. As a USN member, WonderBotz can enable their customers' automation initiatives to be successful from the start and expand for maximum potential as needs for software robots grow."

About WonderBotz

WonderBotz LLC, managed by industry leaders, is single-mindedly focused and committed to helping organizations employ quality digital workers to deliver efficiency and competitive advantage by leveraging its professional services, training, mentoring, and Robotics-as-a-Service (RAAS) offerings. Our team brings technical excellence, innovation, and high-quality standards exceeding our clients' expectations on every engagement. WonderBotz works with leading marketplace RPA platforms. For more information, visit wonderbotz.com and follow us on Twitter @WonderBotz

About UiPath

UiPath is a leading Robotic Process Automation vendor providing a complete software platform to help organizations efficiently automate business processes. It helps organizations around the world become faster and more agile in the face of increased demand and rapidly changing environments. To learn more about UiPath, please visit uipath.com .

Media Contact

Steve LaValle, WonderBotz LLC

Phone: (US+) 1-617-901-3197

Email: steve.lavalle@wonderbotz.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WONDERBOTZ LLC