WIDC 2021 successfully held in Yantai, Shandong Province

YANTAI, China, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 World Industrial Design Conference (WIDC) was successfully held in Yantai, Shandong Province from October 22 to October 24. The event was co-sponsored by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the Shandong Provincial People's Government, and organized by the Department of Industry and Information Technology of Shandong Province, the China Industrial Design Association and the Yantai Municipal People's Government, with the support of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Global Design Industry Organization (GDIO). WIDC is a top-level and largest global industrial design event, and the only industrial design industry event sponsored by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People's Republic of China.

WIDC 2021: Design Lights Up Cities

WIDC 2021: Yantai, A City of Design

WIDC 2021: Digital Design & Intelligent Interconnection

WIDC 2021: City Light Show in Jinan

WIDC 2021: Light Show at Binhai Square

Themed "Design Drives the Age of Digital Intelligence", WIDC 2021 brought together representatives of government agencies, industry organizations, experts and scholars, entrepreneurs, designers and other innovators from more than 40 countries and regions, according to the Organizing Committee of WIDC. This was facilitated through a combination of online and offline means, and it enabled a range of information and knowledge sharing, discussions, exchange and cooperation centered on the innovation and development of industrial design in the age of digital intelligence.

It gathered the innovative design achievements of more than 100 manufacturing enterprises, design institutions, universities and other institutes from around the world, and comprehensively showcased the new ideas, new designs and new industries of outstanding industrial design from home and abroad. It focused on design and industry, design and intelligence, design and education, design and innovative thinking, design and sustainability, design and culture, and design and sports, as well as some other fields. There were four exhibition areas: International Design, University Design, Enterprise Design and Shandong Design, displaying in excess of 1,000 innovative design achievements of almost 200 world-famous companies.

Yantai, one of the three cores of the comprehensive experimental zone for the transition from old to new economic engines in Shandong province, has pursued a combination of industrial design with upgrading industrial development and enhancing the charm of urban development. It proposed the creation of A City of Design and the planning and construction of a Park of Design. Industrial design is fast becoming the new Yantai city calling card. In the future, Yantai plans to gradually create a world-class industrial design landmark - an innovation highland that global designers will aspire to, by designing and building global top-class innovation ecology, human ecology and environmental ecology.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=404941

Caption: WIDC 2021: Design Lights Up Cities

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=404953

Caption: WIDC 2021: Yantai, A City of Design

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=404954

Caption: WIDC 2021: Digital Design & Intelligent Interconnection

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=404955

Caption: WIDC 2021: City Light Show in Jinan

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=404956

Caption: WIDC 2021: Light Show at Binhai Square

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Organizing Committee of WIDC