Miss Universe Puerto Rico Welcomes Carnival Mardi Gras And Miss Universe Titleholders To San Juan

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Cruise Line's celebratory cruise following the christening of its new flagship Mardi Gras last Saturday made its first stop with a call in San Juan, Puerto Rico today. As part of the day's festivities, the reigning Miss Universe, Puerto Rico, Estefania Soto-Torres and the incoming Miss Universe, Puerto Rico, Michelle Colón welcomed some very special guests to their home island: Miss Universe Andrea Meza, Mardi Gras Godmother and Miss Universe, Dominican Republic, Kimberly Jiménez and Miss USA Asya Branch, as well as Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy.

Left to right: Reigning Miss Universe, Puerto Rico, Estefania Soto-Torres; Mardi Gras Hotel Director Pierre Camilleri; Miss Universe Andrea Meza; Mardi Gras Captain Vincenzo Alcaras; Incoming Miss Universe, Puerto Rico, Michelle Colón; Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy; Mardi Gras Godmother and Miss Universe, Dominican Republic, Kimberly Jiménez; Mardi Gras Chief Engineer Fabien Gervaise; Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. Carlos Mercado; and Miss USA Asya Branch.

Mardi Gras was christened during a "Universe of Fun" celebration on Oct. 23 in Port Canaveral, Fla. The celebration marked the first ship naming ceremony held in the U.S. since the cruise industry's restart this summer. Godmother Jiménez blessed the ship in both English and Spanish and activated the traditional champagne bottle break, officially naming the ship.

"We are thrilled to be back in Puerto Rico and allow our destinations to participate in the celebration of our new ship," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "And to be welcomed by the current and incoming Miss Universe, Puerto Rico has made it even more special."

Mardi Gras is the first cruise ship in the Americas to be powered by eco-friendly Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and features BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea. Guests can enjoy a host of entertainment experiences throughout the ship's 19 decks and six distinct themed zones, including the first shipboard version of the hit TV show Family Feud, and more than two dozen restaurants with venues from Guy Fieri, Emeril Lagasse, Rudi Sodamin and the line's Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O'Neal. Mardi Gras is sailing year-round from Port Canaveral, offering seven-day itineraries to the eastern and western Caribbean.

ABOUT CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE

Carnival Cruise Line is proud to be known as America's Cruise Line with a total of 24 ships, sailing from 14 U.S. homeports and employing more than 40,000 team members from 120 nationalities. The line resumed cruise operations July 3, 2021 while its newest and most innovative ship, Mardi Gras, featuring the first roller coaster at sea and the first in the Americas powered by eco-friendly Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), sailed from Port Canaveral, Fla., July 31, 2021. As part of its 50th Birthday festivities, Carnival Celebration, sister ship to Mardi Gras, is scheduled to debut in late 2022 from PortMiami, as well as a third as-yet-unnamed XL-class ship in 2023.

