Ibrahim Al-Mutrif, the founder of the Saudi American Partners in Development (SAPD), announced ongoing contacts with various business groups to form a business partnership A New US-SAUDI Strategic Partnership In The Making!

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The initiative is moving forward with the aim to develop a new business strategic partnership between companies from both countries. The founder believes both countries shall benefit from the initiative, strongly adding that "the two nations have so much to hold on to, eighty-years of strategic relations, that would not be easy to break and extremely costly to replace."

For many years Saudi Arabia and the United States have enjoyed a relationship that has only deepened with time. They share a common desire for increased cooperation between their respective homelands. Direct communications commenced with US groups that possess the expertise in the development sectors identified by the Saudi 2030 Vision, the remarkable vision that is stimulating the county's economy and diversifying its revenues.

The founder succeeded in identifying potential partners, creating shared vision (and mission) and establishing specific roles and responsibilities. An ongoing phase involves contacting selected Saudi groups to join the SAPD initiative. The driving force behind this ambitious initiative is Dr. Ibrahim Al-Mutrif, the Chairman and Co-Founder of The Online Publishers LLC, aka TOP, the President of the Prosperity Well Economic Consulting, the former Deputy Governor of the Saudi General Investment Authority, the Dean of Faculty and Associate Professor of International Relations at KFUPM, the Secretary General of the Eastern Province Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the CEO World Trade Center Saudi Holding. Dr. Ibrahim serves as a Board member for the Committee for International Trade and the former VP and Board of Governor's member of the World Association for Small and Medium Enterprises.

The SAPD is committed to building on the eighty-years of strategic relations, by working as a "vehicle" encouraging leading American groups to get involved in the Saudi mega projects as well as joining investments in the huge infrastructure programs in key sectors such as oil and gas, power, construction, water, mining and healthcare.

After one-year covid caused delay, the foundation for accomplishing the aims of the SAPD is in place. Dr. Al-Mutrif see no reason why the project cannot takeoff as planned.

