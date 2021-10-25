Polling Results on Policing, Sentencing, and Other Criminal Justice Issues Revealed to Press at Virtual Reporters Roundtable

Polling Results on Policing, Sentencing, and Other Criminal Justice Issues Revealed to Press at Virtual Reporters Roundtable Prison Fellowship Commissions Barna Group to Conduct 2021 National Polling, Focusing on Second Chances, Rehabilitation, and Policing Issues

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prison Fellowship®, the nation's largest Christian nonprofit serving prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, is hosting a Zoom® virtual Reporters Roundtable to discuss the results of recent national polling by the Barna Group—asking Americans about their perceptions of crime and incarceration issues—including policing.

The virtual Reporters Roundtable is taking place on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, from 10:00am until 11:00am (ET). After registration, members of the media will hear a brief synopsis of the Barna Polling and some significant findings.

Members of the media will then be given a chance to submit questions to the panel, via Zoom. If you would like to register for the event next Wednesday, CLICK HERE.

A panel of national experts on criminal justice and prison reform will be featured during the virtual Reporters Roundtable. Included on the panel will be:

Prison Fellowship

Prison Fellowship is the nation's largest outreach to prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, and a leading voice for criminal justice reform. With more than 40 years of experience helping restore men and women behind bars, Prison Fellowship advocates for federal and state criminal justice reforms that transform those responsible for crime, validate victims, and encourage communities to play a role in creating a safe, redemptive, and just society.

