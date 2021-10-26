Academy of Art University Ranked in Top Ten Art Schools in America

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy of Art University , one of the largest private, accredited art and design schools in the nation, has been recognized as one of the top ten universities in the United States for its Art and Art History programs.

The study, conducted by data analytics firm Intelligent, looked at educational institutes from across the country and compared different Art and Art History offerings both online and in-person. Colleges and programs were ranked across the country using aggregated publicly available data. Intelligent has no advertising or affiliate relationships with schools ensuring zero bias in their results.

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized amongst the very best educational institutes in the country," said Dr. Elisa Stephens, President of Academy of Art University. "Our faculty works tirelessly building the very best programs which foster the talents of our students and give them opportunities to build highly successful careers doing what they love."

When it came to online and hybrid graduate programs, specifically for aspiring teachers, curators, and fine artists, in the category of Best Online Masters in Art and Art History, out of 42 universities and colleges assessed and 64 programs compared, the Academy of Art University ranked 4th and was recognized as 'Best on the West Coast'.

Intelligent also analyzed some of the best online bachelor programs in Art and Art History, which included specialties in visual culture, media and entertainment, and graphic design. For the category of Best Online Bachelor's in Art and Art History, out of 36 universities and colleges that were assessed and 67 education programs compared, The Academy of Art University ranked 7th for best critical thinking skills.

"Art history is human history and we who study it understand that art is universal and an integral part of every culture from Neolithic times to the present. Art historians speak an interdisciplinary language that pairs art with every aspect of the human condition, making us capable of fluently engaging in a world of disciplines and working in a variety of industries," said Gabriela Sotomayor, Director, School of Art History, Academy of Art University. "It fills us with great pride to be recognized for our efforts to serve those pursuing an arts education."

About Academy of Art University

Established in 1929, Academy of Art University is one of the largest private, accredited art and design schools in the nation. Located in San Francisco, the epicenter of culture and technology, Academy of Art University offers more than 129 accredited degree programs—available online and on-campus—spanning 70 areas of study, including entertainment arts, advertising, fashion, architecture, game development, music, communications, photography, and more.

