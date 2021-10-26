Avast One Essential Wins PCMag Editors' Choice Award

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avast (LSE:AVST), a global leader in digital security and privacy, today announced that Avast One Essential has been awarded PCMag's Editors' Choice award. The consumer tech publication, a leading authority on technology which delivers independently tested reviews of the latest products and services, also gave the newest Avast product an "Outstanding" rating and 4.5 out of 5 stars in its 2021 list of recommended cybersecurity products.

In the review, PCMag states: "The new Avast One Essential incorporates all the powerful virus-fighting technology that's made Avast famous, and adds many components drawn from the feature-rich Avast One suite". The review continues on to highlight the VPN: "The suite includes a VPN whose bandwidth limit is more generous than many, along with a collection of privacy and performance components."

Noting the continued high performance of Avast's antivirus engine in independent testing bodies, "Testing experts at AV-Test Institute rate each antivirus in three areas: protection against malware attack, low performance impact, and minimal false positives. A product can earn up to six points in each area, for a maximum of 18. Along with AVG AntiVirus Free, Microsoft Defender, and several others, Avast earned a perfect 18 points."

The reviewer notes Avast's new, friendlier brand look, saying "The whole impression is less that of a fortress against malware and more like a partner to keep you, your devices, and your data safe and happy."

"We are proud of the reception of our new product, Avast One Essential, and are grateful to be recognized as an Editors' Choice winner," said Vita Santrucek, Chief Product Officer at Avast. "Avast One was developed with the customer's needs in mind, to have one solution that caters to all of their online needs to protect their privacy, keep them safe, and keep their PCs running at optimal performance instead of having multiple isolated solutions for each problem. We are glad the editorial team at PCMag has recognized that achievement."

For over 40 years, PCMag has been delivering world-class technology journalism. PCMag's reviews are based on test results that are consistent across products of a similar category. PCMag's lab testing methodologies are designed to deliver accurate, repeatable, objective results, and continually evolving testing methods.

For the complete product review, please visit: https://www.pcmag.com/reviews/avast-one-essential .

