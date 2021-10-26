Record Retrieval Leader Compex Appoints Kyle Caswell as Chief Growth Officer

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compex Legal Services, Inc., a leading national provider of record retrieval and insights services announced today that Kyle Caswell has been named Chief Growth Officer.

Kyle Casewell, Chief Growth Officer, Compex

Kyle brings more than 25 years of sales and marketing management experience, most recently as Executive Vice President of Sales at Intellect Design Arena, a global firm serving over 250 financial institutions in 40 countries. Prior to Intellect, Kyle served as Vice President of Enterprise Claims Sales at Verisk Analytics, an S&P 500 company specializing in SaaS delivery of predictive analytics, workflow solutions, compliance, and anti-fraud tools for insurance, as well as other industries. Prior to Verisk, Kyle held positions of increasing responsibility at SunGard Financial Systems, DAVID Corporation, and Nationwide Insurance. Kyle is a graduate of Dartmouth College.

"Kyle's background building high performance sales and marketing organizations at an impressive pedigree of Insurance, InsurTech and Fintech companies will make him a valuable asset as we pursue Compex's ambitious growth agenda," said Paul Boroditsch, Compex's Chief Executive Officer. "As we continue to grow and execute our transformational strategy, Kyle's capabilities and experience building high-performance commercial teams will be crucial to our success. We look forward to his contributions to our senior leadership team."

"I'm thrilled to join such a talented team of industry experts," Kyle said. "Building on nearly five decades of experience, Compex has an incredible opportunity to continue its evolution from pure record retrieval into a technology-enabled, insight-driven partner that unlocks new sources of value for insurance carriers."

Compex has also appointed Anthony Bazurto as its Chief Client Officer. In his new role, Anthony will continue to advance Compex's largest client relationships while focusing on maximizing value delivered to the company's most important customers.

About Compex

Compex is the nation's leading record retrieval provider. We serve thousands of law firms and the largest insurance carriers to provide record retrieval, record summarization, IME interface, and deposition reporting solutions that reduce cost and cycle time. We empower our clients to make faster, more informed decisions by streamlining across claims, legal, and third parties.

Founded in 1972, Compex leads the industry in years of experience, technology, and client service. With 36 offices nationwide, Compex obtains records in all 50 states and abroad. Our leadership in geographic reach and technological innovation make Compex well-known for improving efficiency, simplifying processes, and delighting our customers.

