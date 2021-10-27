AngloGold Ashanti Holdings plc Announces Final Results Of Cash Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its 5.125% Notes Due 2022

JOHANNESBURG, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AngloGold Ashanti Holdings plc (the "Offeror"), a company incorporated under the laws of the Isle of Man, announces today the final results of the tender offer that the Offeror commenced on October 18, 2021, for any and all of its outstanding U.S.$750,000,000 5.125% notes due 2022 (the "Securities"), issued by the Offeror and guaranteed by AngloGold Ashanti Limited ("AGA"), a company incorporated under the laws of the Republic of South Africa, for cash (the "Offer"). The terms and conditions of the Offer are described in an offer to purchase dated October 18, 2021 (the "Offer to Purchase"). Capitalized terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meaning as assigned to them in the Offer to Purchase.

On October 22, 2021, the Offeror announced the Purchase Price in respect of the Securities.

The Expiration Deadline for the Offer was 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on October 22, 2021. The aggregate principal amount of Securities validly tendered and not withdrawn, including through the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures, was U.S.$307,136,000.

The following table sets forth certain information relating to pricing of the Offer, as announced on October 22, 2021, as well as the results of the Offer:

Title of Security

ISIN / CUSIP

Principal Amount

Outstanding(1)

Maturity Date

Purchase Price

Aggregate Principal Amount

Accepted for Purchase 5.125% notes due

2022

US03512TAC53 /

03512TAC5

U.S.$750,000,000

August 1, 2022

U.S.$1,034.51

per U.S.$1,000

principal amount

U.S.$307,136,000

































(1) As of the commencement date of the Offer.

The U.S.$307,136,000 aggregate principal amount of the Securities purchased pursuant, including through the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures, to the Offer will be retired and canceled and will no longer remain outstanding obligations of the Offeror.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Questions and requests for assistance in connection with the Offer may be directed to the Dealer Managers:

Barclays Bank PLC

5 The North Colonnade

Canary Wharf

London E14 4BB

United Kingdom



Attention: Liability Management Group

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 3134 8515

Email: eu.lm@barclays.com BNP Paribas

16 boulevard des Italiens

75009 Paris

France Attention: Liability Management

Telephone:

+33 1 55 77 78 94

Email: liability.management@bnpparibas.com



J.P. Morgan Securities plc

25 Bank Street

Canary Wharf

London E14 5JP

United Kingdom



Attention: Liability Management

Telephone: +44 207 595 8222

Email: em_europe_lm@jpmorgan.com, Merrill Lynch International

2 King Edward Street

London EC1A 1HQ

United Kingdom



Attention: Liability Management Group

Telephone (London):

+44 207 996 5420

Telephone (U.S. Toll Free):

+1 888 292 0070

Telephone (U.S.):

+1 980 387 3907

Email: DG.LM-EMEA@bofa.com

Questions and requests for assistance in connection with the tender of Securities may be directed to:

INFORMATION & TENDER AGENT

D.F. King



E-mail: anglogold@dfking.com

Offer Website: www.dfking.com/anglogold



In New York: In London: 48 Wall Street New York, NY 10005 United States Banks and Brokers, Call Collect: +1 (212) 269-5550 All Others, Call Toll-Free: +1 (877) 783-5524 65 Gresham Street London EC2V 7NQ United Kingdom Tel: +44 20 7920 9700

NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER

Subject to applicable law, the Offeror or any of its affiliates may, at any time and from time to time, acquire Securities, other than pursuant to the Offer, through open market or privately negotiated transactions, through tender offers, exchange offers, redemptions (including the Post-Closing Redemption) or otherwise, or the Offeror may redeem Securities pursuant to their terms to the extent that such Securities then permit redemption. Any future purchases of Securities may be on the same terms or on terms that are more or less favorable to Holders of Securities than the terms of the Offer, and could be for cash or other consideration.

This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Offer to Purchase. This announcement and the Offer to Purchase contain important information which must be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to the Offer. If any Holder is in any doubt as to the action it should take or is unsure of the impact of the Offer, it is recommended to seek its own financial and legal advice, including as to any tax consequences, from its stockbroker, bank manager, attorney, accountant or other independent financial or legal adviser. Any individual or company whose Securities are held on its behalf by a broker, dealer, bank, custodian, trust company or other nominee or intermediary must contact such entity if it wishes to tender Securities in the Offer (or to validly withdraw any such tender). None of the Offeror, the Dealer Managers, the Information & Tender Agent and any person who controls, or is a director, officer, employee or agent of such persons, or any affiliate of such persons, makes any recommendation as to whether holders of Securities should participate in the Offer.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this document, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, those concerning the economic outlook for the gold mining industry, expectations regarding gold prices, production, total cash costs, all-in sustaining costs, all-in costs, cost savings and other operating results, return on equity, productivity improvements, growth prospects and outlook of AGA's operations, individually or in the aggregate, including the achievement of project milestones, commencement and completion of commercial operations of certain of AGA's exploration and production projects and the completion of acquisitions, dispositions or joint venture transactions, AGA's liquidity and capital resources and capital expenditures and the outcome and consequence of any potential or pending litigation or regulatory proceedings or environmental health and safety issues, are forward-looking statements regarding AGA's operations, economic performance and financial condition. These forward-looking statements or forecasts involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause AGA's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Although AGA believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and forecasts are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Accordingly, results could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in economic, social and political and market conditions, the success of business and operating initiatives, changes in the regulatory environment and other government actions, including environmental approvals, fluctuations in gold prices and exchange rates, the outcome of pending or future litigation proceedings, any supply chain disruptions, any public health crises, pandemics or epidemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic), and other business and operational risks and other factors, including mining accidents. For a discussion of such risk factors, refer to AGA's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, which has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as well as the preliminary prospectus supplement dated October 18, 2021, which has also been filed with the SEC. These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause AGA's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could also have material adverse effects on future results. Consequently, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. AGA undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by applicable law. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to AGA or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by the cautionary statements herein.

