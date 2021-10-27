Boeing Contributes Nearly $2 Million for Indigenous Communities in the U.S.

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in observance of Native American Heritage Month in the U.S., Boeing [NYSE: BA] announced a $1.8 million donation to organizations supporting Indigenous communities in the U.S. The investment package will fund 22 programs working to improve access to clean water, provide resources for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, increase natural disaster response and preparation in high-risk communities and support STEM education programs for Native American students and workforce training for veterans.

"We are proud to continue supporting and uplifting Native American and Indigenous communities as we work toward a more equitable future for everyone," said Marc Allen, Boeing's chief strategy officer, senior vice president of Strategy and Corporate Development and enterprise executive council champion of the Boeing Native American Network. "These grants will help our partners reach their goals of expanding access to clean water, encouraging more students to pursue STEM, offering professional development and job opportunities to Native American veterans and much more."

The funding package includes support for the following organizations with a national focus:

$250,000 : Boys & Girls Clubs of America – Funding will support the more than 200 Native Clubs that serve 120,000 Native children and teens in 28 states. Programming will support the development of stronger Native Clubs in the system, increased program quality and collaborative advocacy for Native youth development. – Funding will support the more than 200 Native Clubs that serve 120,000 Native children and teens in 28 states. Programming will support the development of stronger Native Clubs in the system, increased program quality and collaborative advocacy for Native youth development.

$100,000 : First Americans Museum School Access Program – Funding will support 3,600 students from Title I schools across Oklahoma with the opportunity to visit the First Americans Museum annually for the next five years. Teachers also receive pre- and post-visit curriculum materials, including guidelines for integrating Indigenous perspectives into the classroom. – Funding will support 3,600 students from Title I schools acrosswith the opportunity to visit the First Americans Museum annually for the next five years. Teachers also receive pre- and post-visit curriculum materials, including guidelines for integrating Indigenous perspectives into the classroom.

$100,000 : Oklahoma State University Foundation – Funding will support the Center for Sovereign Nations, which provides employment and academic support for Native American students attending the university. Funding will also support the Native Earth-Sky program, a partnership with NASA to develop a middle school curriculum that blends scientific exploration with traditional Native storytelling. – Funding will support the Center for Sovereign Nations, which provides employment and academic support for Native American students attending the university. Funding will also support the Native Earth-Sky program, a partnership with NASA to develop a middle school curriculum that blends scientific exploration with traditional Native storytelling.

$50,000 : American Indian College Fund – Funding will provide sponsorship support of – Funding will provide sponsorship support of Native American Heritage celebration activities during the 2021-2022 academic year and assist Native American students working to create social and economic transformation within their communities.

$50,000 : American Indian Science & Engineering Society (AISES) – Funding will support the – Funding will support the Together Towards Tomorrow (T3) Fund which provides emergency resources to Indigenous college students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

$50,000 : First Nations Development Institute – Funding will support twelve Native American tribes' food banks or food pantries. Additionally, three Native-run food banks or pantries will be selected for intensive technical support, enabling them to scale services and better meet the needs of their communities. – Funding will support twelve Native American tribes' food banks or food pantries. Additionally, three Native-run food banks or pantries will be selected for intensive technical support, enabling them to scale services and better meet the needs of their communities.

"Research shows that culturally relevant programs and practices that honor Native identity help Native youth thrive," said Carla Knapp, National Vice President of Native Services, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "Strengthening Club organizations is vital to ensuring that all Native youth receive a high-quality experience today and well into the future. At BGCA, we believe developing youth into leaders today begins with developing the leaders of our movement. We thank Boeing for their support of our Boys & Girls Clubs in Indian Country."

Boeing's contribution will also fund an additional 16 programs providing support across 7 states: Alaska, Arizona, California, Oklahoma, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

"Boeing's generous donation will help the Navajo Water Project in so many ways. DigDeep cannot do its work on the Navajo Nation without support such as this, which not only helps people get water but also helps them thrive," said Emma Robbins, executive director, Navajo Water Project.

Over the past three years, Boeing has invested more than $2.6 million in organizations supporting Native American and other Indigenous communities in the U.S. – bringing the company's global support for Indigenous populations over the same time period to $3.3 million.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

