Another 12% of Americans say they're less likely to get the flu shot this year amid the pandemic.

Due to the Recent Pandemic 31% of Americans are More Likely to Get a Flu Shot This Year According to a ValuePenguin.com Survey

Due to the Recent Pandemic 31% of Americans are More Likely to Get a Flu Shot This Year According to a ValuePenguin.com Survey Another 12% of Americans say they're less likely to get the flu shot this year amid the pandemic.

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As flu season comes around the corner, many Americans are facing another vaccine choice. For some, the pandemic has changed their sentiments on flu vaccination, but others will not be persuaded to get the flu shot anytime soon.

ValuePenguin (PRNewsfoto/ValuePenguin.com)

According to ValuePenguin's most recent survey , 31% of Americans said the coronavirus makes them more likely to get the flu shot this year. Meanwhile, another 12% say they're less likely to get a flu shot.

Key findings:

Baby boomers (75%), men (64%), and those who have previously had the flu (56%) are among those most likely to get a flu shot this year. Americans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are also more likely to get a flu shot (69%).

Consumers without health insurance are 53% less likely to get a flu shot than those who are insured. Just 27% of uninsured Americans will get a flu shot this year, compared with 58% who have health insurance.

While 62% of consumers believe the flu shot effectively prevents the flu, younger Americans are more skeptical. By generation, 74% of baby boomers are confident in the vaccine's effectiveness, compared with 55% of Gen Zers, 56% of millennials, and 58% of Gen Xers.

Nearly a third of Americans (31%) say the coronavirus pandemic makes them more likely to get a flu shot. On the other hand, 12% report being less likely to get a flu shot amid the pandemic.

Americans are less supportive of flu vaccine mandates than they were before the pandemic. In 2019, 66% supported flu shot requirements for students in kindergarten through 12th grade, and 55% supported workplace requirements. This year, those numbers dropped to 54% and 40%, respectively.

View full report: https://www.valuepenguin.com/flu-shot-survey

About ValuePenguin.com: ValuePenguin.com, part of LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE), is a personal finance website that conducts in-depth research and provides objective analysis to help guide consumers to the best financial decisions. ValuePenguin focuses on value, assessing whether the return of a particular decision is worth the cost or risk of that option, and how this stacks up with the other possible choices they may have. For more information, please visit www.valuepenguin.com , like our Facebook page, or follow us on Twitter @ValuePenguin.

Media Contact:

Nadia Gonzalez

Nadia@LendingTreeNews.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ValuePenguin.com