General Dynamics Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results - Net earnings of $860 million on revenue of $9.6 billion

RESTON, Va., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today reported third-quarter 2021 net earnings of $860 million on revenue of $9.6 billion. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $3.07.

EPS grew 5.9% from the year-ago quarter and 17.6% sequentially as company-wide operating margin expanded to 11.3%, up 90 basis points from the previous quarter. Margins were up sequentially in all four segments.

"The company delivered solid third-quarter results, generating very strong cash flow and attractive margins," said Phebe N. Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. "We continue to focus on delivering solid program performance and ensuring the well-being of our people, who are rising above the challenges of the pandemic to support our customers."

Cash

Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter totaled $1.5 billion. Free cash flow from operations was $1.3 billion.

Backlog

Backlog at the end of the quarter was $88.1 billion, up 8.1% from the year-ago quarter. Estimated potential contract value, representing management's estimate of value in unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options, was $41.5 billion. Total estimated contract value, the sum of all backlog components, was $129.6 billion at the end of the quarter.

Orders in the Aerospace segment were strong, with backlog up 22.8% over the year-ago quarter to $14.7 billion.

Significant awards in the quarter for the Defense segments included $475 million from the U.S. Navy to provide ongoing lead yard services for the Columbia-class submarine program; $195 million from the Navy to provide engineering, technical, design and planning yard support services for operational strategic and attack submarines; a contract to provide cloud support services to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office with a maximum potential value of $190 million; $165 million to produce various munitions, ordnance and missile subcomponents for the U.S. Army; $160 million from the Navy to provide maintenance and repair services for the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock and Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship programs; $150 million from the Navy for Advanced Nuclear Plant Studies in support of the Columbia-class submarine program and options totaling $570 million of additional potential value; and $540 million for several key contracts for classified customers and additional classified IDIQ awards with a maximum potential value of $4.2 billion among multiple awardees.

About General Dynamics

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $37.9 billion in revenue in 2020. More information is available at www.gd.com.

Certain statements made in this press release, including any statements as to future results of operations and financial projections, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. Additional information regarding these factors is contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made. The company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

WEBCAST INFORMATION: General Dynamics will webcast its third-quarter 2021 financial results conference call at 9 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. The webcast will be a listen-only audio event available at www.gd.com. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available one hour after the end of the call and end on November 3, 2021. To hear a recording of the conference call by telephone, please call 866-813-9403 (international: +44 204-525-0658); passcode 439422. Charts furnished to investors and securities analysts in connection with General Dynamics' announcement of its financial results are available at www.gd.com.

EXHIBIT A

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS



Three Months Ended

Variance

October 3, 2021

September 27, 2020

$

% Revenue $ 9,568



$ 9,431



$ 137



1.5 % Operating costs and expenses (8,488)



(8,359)



(129)





Operating earnings 1,080



1,072



8



0.7 % Other, net 34



24



10





Interest, net (99)



(118)



19





Earnings before income tax 1,015



978



37



3.8 % Provision for income tax, net (155)



(144)



(11)





Net earnings $ 860



$ 834



$ 26



3.1 % Earnings per share—basic $ 3.09



$ 2.91



$ 0.18



6.2 % Basic weighted average shares outstanding 278.6



286.5









Earnings per share—diluted $ 3.07



$ 2.90



$ 0.17



5.9 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 280.4



287.2



















EXHIBIT B CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS



Nine Months Ended

Variance

October 3, 2021

September 27, 2020

$

% Revenue $ 28,177



$ 27,444



$ 733



2.7 % Operating costs and expenses (25,200)



(24,604)



(596)





Operating earnings 2,977



2,840



137



4.8 % Other, net 95



70



25





Interest, net (331)



(357)



26





Earnings before income tax 2,741



2,553



188



7.4 % Provision for income tax, net (436)



(388)



(48)





Net earnings $ 2,305



$ 2,165



$ 140



6.5 % Earnings per share—basic $ 8.20



$ 7.54



$ 0.66



8.8 % Basic weighted average shares outstanding 281.1



287.1









Earnings per share—diluted $ 8.16



$ 7.52



$ 0.64



8.5 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 282.4



288.1



















EXHIBIT C

REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



Three Months Ended

Variance

October 3, 2021

September 27, 2020

$

% Revenue:













Aerospace $ 2,066



$ 1,975



$ 91



4.6 % Marine Systems 2,637



2,405



232



9.6 % Combat Systems 1,745



1,801



(56)



(3.1) % Technologies 3,120



3,250



(130)



(4.0) % Total $ 9,568



$ 9,431



$ 137



1.5 % Operating earnings:













Aerospace $ 262



$ 283



$ (21)



(7.4) % Marine Systems 229



223



6



2.7 % Combat Systems 276



270



6



2.2 % Technologies 327



314



13



4.1 % Corporate (14)



(18)



4



22.2 % Total $ 1,080



$ 1,072



$ 8



0.7 % Operating margin:













Aerospace 12.7 %

14.3 %







Marine Systems 8.7 %

9.3 %







Combat Systems 15.8 %

15.0 %







Technologies 10.5 %

9.7 %







Total 11.3 %

11.4 %









EXHIBIT D

REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



Nine Months Ended Variance

October 3, 2021

September 27, 2020

$

% Revenue:













Aerospace $ 5,575



$ 5,640



$ (65)



(1.2) % Marine Systems 7,656



7,122



534



7.5 % Combat Systems 5,464



5,263



201



3.8 % Technologies 9,482



9,419



63



0.7 % Total $ 28,177



$ 27,444



$ 733



2.7 % Operating earnings:













Aerospace $ 677



$ 682



$ (5)



(0.7) % Marine Systems 639



607



32



5.3 % Combat Systems 786



732



54



7.4 % Technologies 941



859



82



9.5 % Corporate (66)



(40)



(26)



(65.0) % Total $ 2,977



$ 2,840



$ 137



4.8 % Operating margin:













Aerospace 12.1 %

12.1 %







Marine Systems 8.3 %

8.5 %







Combat Systems 14.4 %

13.9 %







Technologies 9.9 %

9.1 %







Total 10.6 %

10.3 %









EXHIBIT E

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



(Unaudited)





October 3, 2021

December 31, 2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and equivalents $ 3,139



$ 2,824

Accounts receivable 3,046



3,161

Unbilled receivables 8,334



8,024

Inventories 5,651



5,745

Other current assets 1,516



1,789

Total current assets 21,686



21,543

Noncurrent assets:





Property, plant and equipment, net 5,195



5,100

Intangible assets, net 2,022



2,117

Goodwill 20,092



20,053

Other assets 2,375



2,495

Total noncurrent assets 29,684



29,765

Total assets $ 51,370



$ 51,308

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 2,183



$ 3,003

Accounts payable 2,682



2,952

Customer advances and deposits 6,167



6,276

Other current liabilities 3,572



3,733

Total current liabilities 14,604



15,964

Noncurrent liabilities:





Long-term debt 11,485



9,995

Other liabilities 9,560



9,688

Total noncurrent liabilities 21,045



19,683

Shareholders' equity:





Common stock 482



482

Surplus 3,236



3,124

Retained earnings 34,800



33,498

Treasury stock (19,276)



(17,893)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,521)



(3,550)

Total shareholders' equity 15,721



15,661

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 51,370



$ 51,308



EXHIBIT F

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



Nine Months Ended

October 3, 2021

September 27, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities—continuing operations:





Net earnings $ 2,305



$ 2,165

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:





Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 408



376

Amortization of intangible and finance lease right-of-use assets 242



267

Equity-based compensation expense 96



91

Deferred income tax benefit (38)



(112)

(Increase) decrease in assets, net of effects of business acquisitions:





Accounts receivable 133



(336)

Unbilled receivables (252)



(239)

Inventories 94



(134)

Increase (decrease) in liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:





Accounts payable (291)



(558)

Customer advances and deposits 228



(906)

Other current liabilities (202)



360

Other liabilities (455)



3

Other, net 321



319

Net cash provided by operating activities 2,589



1,296

Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (502)



(622)

Other, net 1



33

Net cash used by investing activities (501)



(589)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayment of fixed-rate notes (2,500)



(2,000)

Proceeds from commercial paper, gross (maturities greater than 3 months) 1,997



420

Proceeds from fixed-rate notes 1,497



3,960

Purchases of common stock (1,491)



(501)

Dividends paid (983)



(925)

Repayment of floating-rate notes (500)



(500)

Repayment of commercial paper (maturities greater than 3 months) —



(420)

Other, net 223



(134)

Net cash used by financing activities (1,757)



(100)

Net cash used by discontinued operations (16)



(40)

Net increase in cash and equivalents 315



567

Cash and equivalents at beginning of period 2,824



902

Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 3,139



$ 1,469



EXHIBIT G

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS

Other Financial Information:















October 3, 2021

December 31, 2020







Debt-to-equity (a) 86.9 %

83.0 %







Debt-to-capital (b) 46.5 %

45.4 %







Book value per share (c) $ 56.30



$ 54.67









Shares outstanding 279,222,830



286,477,836



























Third Quarter

Nine Months

2021

2020

2021

2020 Income tax payments, net $ 257



$ 289



$ 502



$ 345

Company-sponsored research and development (d) $ 112



$ 97



$ 295



$ 291

Return on sales (e) 9.0 %

8.8 %

8.2 %

7.9 %















Non-GAAP Financial Measures:















Third Quarter

Nine Months

2021

2020

2021

2020 Free cash flow from operations:













Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,471



$ 1,119



$ 2,589



$ 1,296

Capital expenditures (196)



(216)



(502)



(622)

Free cash flow from operations (f) $ 1,275



$ 903



$ 2,087



$ 674



















October 3, 2021

December 31, 2020







Net debt:













Total debt $ 13,668



$ 12,998









Less cash and equivalents 3,139



2,824









Net debt (g) $ 10,529



$ 10,174







(a) Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as total debt divided by total equity as of the end of the period.

(b) Debt-to-capital ratio is calculated as total debt divided by the sum of total debt plus total equity as of the end of the period.

(c) Book value per share is calculated as total equity divided by total outstanding shares as of the end of the period.

(d) Includes independent research and development and Aerospace product-development costs.

(e) Return on sales is calculated as net earnings divided by revenue.

(f) We believe free cash flow from operations is a useful measure for investors because it portrays our ability to generate cash from our businesses for purposes such as repaying maturing debt,

funding business acquisitions, repurchasing our common stock and paying dividends. We use free cash flow from operations to assess the quality of our earnings and as a key performance

measure in evaluating management.

(g) We believe net debt is a useful measure for investors because it reflects the borrowings that support our operations and capital deployment strategy. We use net debt as an important indicator

of liquidity and financial position.

EXHIBIT H

BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS





Funded

Unfunded

Total

Backlog

Estimated Potential Contract Value*

Total

Estimated

Contract Value Third Quarter 2021:



















Aerospace

$ 14,312



$ 378



$ 14,690



$ 1,974



$ 16,664

Marine Systems

24,639



21,684



46,323



5,127



51,450

Combat Systems

13,040



308



13,348



7,594



20,942

Technologies

9,619



4,118



13,737



26,784



40,521

Total

$ 61,610



$ 26,488



$ 88,098



$ 41,479



$ 129,577

Second Quarter 2021:



















Aerospace

$ 13,155



$ 366



$ 13,521



$ 2,099



$ 15,620

Marine Systems

26,435



21,095



47,530



4,689



52,219

Combat Systems

14,157



271



14,428



7,711



22,139

Technologies

9,769



3,999



13,768



26,594



40,362

Total

$ 63,516



$ 25,731



$ 89,247



$ 41,093



$ 130,340

Third Quarter 2020:



















Aerospace

$ 11,640



$ 324



$ 11,964



$ 2,888



$ 14,852

Marine Systems

23,958



17,124



41,082



14,666



55,748

Combat Systems

14,511



200



14,711



6,593



21,304

Technologies

10,112



3,651



13,763



26,242



40,005

Total

$ 60,221



$ 21,299



$ 81,520



$ 50,389



$ 131,909



* The estimated potential contract value includes work awarded on unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options associated with existing firm contracts,

including options and other agreements with existing customers to purchase new aircraft and aircraft services. We recognize options in backlog when the customer exercises the option and

establishes a firm order. For IDIQ contracts, we evaluate the amount of funding we expect to receive and include this amount in our estimated potential contract value. The actual amount of

funding received in the future may be higher or lower than our estimate of potential contract value.

EXHIBIT H-1

BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

EXHIBIT H-2



BACKLOG BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

EXHIBIT I

THIRD QUARTER 2021 SIGNIFICANT ORDERS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

We received the following significant contract awards during the third quarter of 2021:

Marine Systems:

$475 from the U.S. Navy to provide ongoing lead yard services for the Columbia-class submarine program.

$195 from the Navy to provide engineering, technical, design and planning yard support services for operational strategic and attack submarines.

$160 from the Navy to provide maintenance and repair services for the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock and Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship programs.

$150 from the Navy for Advanced Nuclear Plant Studies (ANPS) in support of the Columbia-class submarine program and options totaling $570 of additional potential value.

Combat Systems:

$165 to produce various munitions, ordnance and missile subcomponents for the U.S. Army.

$125 for Abrams main battle tank upgrades, mission control units and systems technical support.

$60 from the Army for the concept design phase of the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) acquisition program.

$30 from the Army for the production of Hydra-70 rockets.

Technologies:

$540 for several key contracts for classified customers and additional classified IDIQ awards with a maximum potential value of $4.2 billion among multiple awardees.

A contract to provide cloud support services to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The contract has a maximum potential value of $190 .

A contract to modernize and consolidate existing information technology (IT) help desks for the Navy. The contract has a maximum potential value of $135 .

$85 from the Army for computing and communications equipment under the Common Hardware Systems-5 (CHS-5) program.

$75 to provide logistics, sustainment and maintenance support services for the Army.

$70 to provide command, control and communications capabilities for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

$65 from the U.S. Department of State (DoS) to provide overseas consular services to support visa application and issuance at U.S. embassies and consulates throughout the world under the Global Support Strategy (GSS) program.

$50 to provide simulation and training support for the Army.

$45 from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to provide cloud services and software tools.

$45 to provide service desk; endpoint support and maintenance; and account, asset and security management services to the DoS.

$45 from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs under the Veterans Intake, Conversion and Communications Services (VICCS) program to modernize benefits and claim processing.

$40 to provide communications technical support for the U.S. Air Force.

$35 to provide design, development, testing, installation, maintenance, logistics support and modernization for Navy airborne and shipboard platforms.

EXHIBIT J

AEROSPACE SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - (UNAUDITED)





Third Quarter

Nine Months



2021

2020

2021

2020 Gulfstream Aircraft Deliveries (units):















Large-cabin aircraft

25



25



68



71

Mid-cabin aircraft

6



7



12



16

Total

31



32



80



87



















Aerospace Book-to-Bill:















Orders*

$ 3,247



$ 1,816



$ 8,996



$ 4,744

Revenue

2,066



1,975



5,575



5,640

Book-to-Bill Ratio

1.57x



0.92x



1.61x



0.84x



* Does not include customer defaults, liquidated damages, cancellations, foreign exchange fluctuations and other backlog adjustments.

General Dynamics (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics) (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE General Dynamics