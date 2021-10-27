JCET Continues Strong 2021 with Another Record High Performance in Q3

JCET Q3 2021 Financial Highlights:
- Revenue was RMB 8.10 billion, an increase of 19.3% year on year. A record high third quarter in the company's history.
- Generated RMB 1.91 billion cash from operations, an increase of 29.2% year on year. With net capex investments of RMB 1.27 billion, free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 0.64 billion.
- Net profit was RMB 0.79 billion, a record high third quarter in the company's history.
- Earnings per share was RMB 0.45, as compared to RMB 0.25 in Q3 2020.
SHANGHAI, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, JCET Group (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing and technology services announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. According to the financial report, JCET achieved revenue of RMB 8.10 billion in the third quarter, an increase of 19.3% year on year, and net profit of RMB 0.79 billion, a record high third quarter in the company's history.
Ms. Janet Chou, CFO of JCET said, "We delivered another quarter of record highs in revenue and profit in Q3. Our balance sheet continues to be strengthened with significant improvements in our key financial metrics. JCET's outstanding performance in 2021 is the result of the successful execution of our focused growth strategy."
Mr. Li Zheng, CEO of JCET said, "After delivering record high results in the first half of 2021, JCET continued its positive momentum of steady growth in the third quarter. In the second half of this year, JCET's global manufacturing centers continue to optimize their mass production technologies and operational efficiency. All manufacturing centers continue to enhance their R&D and innovation capabilities for advanced technologies. In particular, the XDFOI™ series of products for 3D packaging was launched in July providing industry-leading ultra-high density heterogeneous integration solutions for a wide range of global customers engaged in high performance computing. The company's development over the past 50 years has built a solid foundation for the more internationalized management strategies implemented by JCET in recent years. With the support of shareholders and the collaborative efforts of all our employees, JCET is growing together with its customers and partners and has entered a new phase of technology leadership and steady growth."
About JCET Group
JCET Group is the world's leading integrated-circuit manufacturing and technology services provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.
Our comprehensive portfolio covers a wide spectrum of semiconductor applications such as mobile, communication, compute, consumer, automotive and industry etc., through advanced wafer level packaging, 2.5D/3D, System-in-Packaging, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies. JCET Group has two R&D centers in China and Korea, six manufacturing locations in China, Korea and Singapore, and sales centers around the world, providing close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing to customers in China and around the world.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)
RMB in millions
As of
Sep 30, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
ASSETS
Current assets
Currency funds
2,980
2,235
Trading financial assets
1,925
5
Derivative financial assets
2
8
Accounts receivable
4,218
3,846
Receivables financing
44
41
Prepayments
336
158
Other receivables
31
41
Inventories
3,674
2,946
Other current assets
129
149
Total current assets
13,339
9,429
Non-current assets
Long-term receivables
38
42
Long-term equity investments
772
949
Other equity investments
430
430
Investment properties
93
96
Fixed assets
18,219
17,790
Construction in progress
1,015
866
Right-of-use assets
661
0
Intangible assets
444
526
Goodwill
2,058
2,071
Deferred tax assets
85
128
Other non-current assets
1
1
Total non-current assets
23,816
22,899
Total assets
37,155
32,328
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
3,827
5,288
Derivative financial liabilities
17
0
Notes payable
422
513
Accounts payable
6,034
4,499
Contract liabilities
342
173
Employee benefits payable
916
858
Taxes and surcharges payable
139
109
Other payables
286
254
Current portion of long-term liabilities
1,357
2,131
Other current liabilities
12
21
Total current liabilities
13,352
13,846
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
2,415
2,978
Bonds payable
0
999
Lease liabilities
638
0
Long-term payables
0
592
Long-term employee benefits payable
4
4
Deferred income
335
375
Deferred tax liabilities
132
124
Total non-current liabilities
3,524
5,072
Total liabilities
16,876
18,918
Equity
Paid-in capital
1,780
1,603
Capital reserves
14,984
10,242
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(160)
(83)
Surplus reserves
120
120
Unappropriated profit
3,544
1,518
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent
20,268
13,400
Minority shareholders
11
10
Total equity
20,279
13,410
Total liabilities and equity
37,155
32,328
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited)
RMB in millions, except share data
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Sep 30, 2021
Sep 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2021
Sep 30, 2020
Revenue
8,099
6,787
21,917
18,763
Less: Cost of sales
6,576
5,631
18,006
15,863
Taxes and surcharges
16
11
58
28
Selling expenses
49
59
145
175
Administrative expenses
276
252
743
687
Research and development expenses
312
277
860
768
Finance expenses
20
179
176
482
Including: Interest expenses
70
131
270
433
Interest income
14
12
34
31
Add: Other income
38
17
135
97
Investment income / (loss)
15
(1)
299
(8)
Including: Income / (loss) from investments in associates and joint ventures
3
(1)
286
(8)
Gain / (loss) on the net position hedging
(8)
6
(11)
1
Gain / (loss) on changes in fair value of financial assets/liabilities
0
28
0
28
Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")
14
(1)
14
(7)
Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")
(34)
0
(52)
(25)
Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets
16
33
30
42
Operating profit / (loss)
891
460
2,344
888
Add: Non-operating income
0
3
6
3
Less: Non-operating expenses
8
10
11
18
Profit / (loss) before income taxes
883
453
2,339
873
Less: Income tax expenses
89
55
222
108
Net profit / (loss)
794
398
2,117
765
Classified by continuity of operations
Profit / (loss) from continuing operations
794
398
2,117
765
Classified by ownership
Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent
793
398
2,116
764
Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders
1
0
1
1
Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period
2,751
598
1,517
231
Less: Cash dividends payable
0
0
89
0
Other reductions
0
2
0
2
Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to owners of the parent)
3,544
994
3,544
994
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
24
(354)
(78)
(197)
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent
24
(354)
(78)
(197)
Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss
0
(10)
1
(10)
Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan
0
0
1
0
Change in the fair value of other equity investments
0
(10)
0
(10)
Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss
24
(344)
(79)
(187)
Comprehensive income using the equity method that may be reclassified to profit or loss
0
0
(21)
0
Cash flow hedge reserve
(4)
(1)
(9)
1
Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements
28
(343)
(49)
(188)
Total comprehensive income
818
42
2,039
567
Including:
Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent
817
42
2,038
566
Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders
1
0
1
1
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share
0.45
0.25
1.23
0.48
Diluted earnings per share
0.45
0.25
1.23
0.48
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited)
RMB in millions
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Sep 30, 2021
Sep 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2021
Sep 30, 2020
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services
8,048
6,468
22,834
19,360
Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds
107
105
340
528
Other cash receipts relating to operating activities
94
244
207
767
Total cash inflows from operating activities
8,249
6,817
23,381
20,655
Cash payments for goods and services
4,995
4,241
14,415
13,584
Cash payments to and on behalf of employees
1,057
856
3,327
2,644
Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges
210
81
589
313
Other cash payments relating to operating activities
75
159
257
482
Total cash outflows from operating activities
6,337
5,337
18,588
17,023
Net cash flows from operating activities
1,912
1,480
4,793
3,632
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Cash receipts from returns of investments
2,455
6
2,852
6
Cash receipts from investment income
13
0
13
0
Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets
93
38
261
65
Total cash inflows from investing activities
2,561
44
3,126
71
Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets
1,365
726
3,013
2,062
Cash payments for investments
2,420
0
4,376
0
Total cash outflows from investing activities
3,785
726
7,389
2,062
Net cash flows from investing activities
(1,224)
(682)
(4,263)
(1,991)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Cash proceeds from investments by others
0
0
4,966
0
Cash receipts from borrowings
2,268
1,418
4,629
9,950
Other cash receipts relating to financing activities
0
0
347
0
Total cash inflows from financing activities
2,268
1,418
9,942
9,950
Cash repayments for debts
2,985
2,311
8,515
10,452
Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest expenses
161
120
366
425
Other cash payments relating to financing activities
212
206
771
491
Total cash outflows from financing activities
3,358
2,637
9,652
11,368
Net cash flows from financing activities
(1,090)
(1,219)
290
(1,418)
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
1
(48)
(7)
(33)
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(401)
(469)
813
190
Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
3,381
2,525
2,167
1,866
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
2,980
2,056
2,980
2,056
