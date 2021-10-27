National PTA Announces 2021 Program Grant Winners

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National PTA is pleased to award over $120,000 in grant funding to PTA schools across the country. This funding is made possible by PTA Proud National Sponsors GoGuardian, Huntington Ingalls Industries, NortonLifeLock and Office Depot.

"Awarding grants to school communities helps local PTAs offer engaging and educational programs and provides students and their families free access to key resources that support social, emotional and academic success," said Anna King, president of National PTA. "At National PTA, we are dedicated to creating equitable and accessible grant opportunities for every child, regardless of their socio-economic background or circumstances."

National PTA regularly offers grants in the areas of STEM, literacy, digital citizenship, mental health and the arts. This year's 2021 National PTA program grant recipients include:

"National PTA is grateful for the continued support of our Proud National Sponsors, including GoGuardian, Huntington Ingalls Industries, NortonLifeLock and OfficeDepot," said Nathan R. Monell, CAE, National PTA Executive Director. "We are honored to award these grants to support PTAs as they advance student success, improve the health and safety of all children, and increase access to arts education through advocacy and family engagement."

About National PTA

