Spirit Of Texas Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

CONROE, Texas, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: STXB) ("Spirit," the "Company," "we," "our," or "us"), reported net income of $10.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, representing diluted earnings per share of $0.59, compared to net income of $7.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, representing diluted earnings per share of $0.41. Financial results for the third quarter of 2021 were favorably impacted by $2.2 million net accretion of deferred origination fees on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans forgiven by the U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") and lower provision expense due to improved credit quality of the loan portfolio.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights

Excluding the impact of PPP forgiveness, loans held for investment increased 11.8% annualized for the three months ended September 30, 2021 .

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021 as reported and on a tax equivalent basis (1) was 3.92% and 4.00%, respectively.

Quarterly dividend increased to $0.12 per share from $0.09 per share.

At September 30, 2021 , return on average assets was 1.33% on an annualized basis.

Book value per share increased to $22.49 and tangible book value per share (1) increased to $17.67 at September 30, 2021 .

Total stockholders' equity to total assets was 12.30% and tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets(1) was 9.92% at September 30, 2021 .

"I would like to commend the Spirit team on another outstanding quarter of impressive financial and operational results," Dean Bass, Spirit's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated. "We are excited to see the return of robust loan growth driven by an increased demand for our portfolio of service offerings. The overall economy continues to recover, which presents interesting opportunities for organic growth for Spirit in the short term. Our focus remains on generating non-interest income through our swap offerings while reducing non-interest expense as much as possible. We have completed the restructuring of our SBA department and anticipate earning premiums on loan sales beginning in the fourth quarter. These non-interest income streams are expected to replace the revenue generated from PPP fee income earned during the current year.

"Third quarter asset quality continued to improve with further reductions in nonperforming loans and lower charge off activity. Finally, we are pleased that our capital levels have grown stronger quarter after quarter, providing Spirit with a clear runway for growth opportunities in the coming quarters," Mr. Bass concluded.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

During the third quarter of 2021, gross loans decreased to $2.25 billion as of September 30, 2021, a decrease of 0.85% from $2.27 billion as of June 30, 2021, and a decrease of 8.1% from $2.45 billion as of September 30, 2020. PPP loan forgiveness which has caused the overall decrease in loans should have less of an impact in future quarters as we work through a smaller population of loans seeking forgiveness. Excluding the effect of PPP loan forgiveness, the loan portfolio as of September 30, 2021 increased by $62.2 million, or 11.8% annualized from June 30, 2021. We currently see strong loan demand, which has allowed the current loan pipeline to remain at historically elevated levels. We anticipate robust loan growth in the fourth quarter and still expect to achieve our year over year growth target of 8% to 12%.

Asset Quality

Asset quality continues to strengthen with loans migrating into lower risk ratings during the third quarter of 2021 and with non-performing loans declining $1.3 million or 16.7% from the second quarter of 2021. Economic activity continues to improve and despite supply and labor shortages the majority of our borrowers have fully recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic. The provision for loan losses recorded for the third quarter of 2021 was $306 thousand, which served to decrease the allowance to $16.3 million, or 0.72% of the $2.25 billion in gross loans outstanding as of September 30, 2021. Provision expense for the third quarter of 2021 related primarily to the provisioning of new loans.

As of September 30, 2021, the nonperforming loans to loans held for investment ratio remains low at 0.28%, which decreased from 0.33% at June 30, 2021, and decreased from 0.36% as of September 30, 2020. Annualized net charge-offs were 10 basis points for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 20 basis points for the second quarter of 2021.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $2.67 billion as of September 30, 2021, an increase of 3.8% from $2.57 billion as of June 30, 2021, and an increase of 16.8% from $2.29 billion as of September 30, 2020. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased $4.6 million, or 0.59%, from June 30, 2021, and increased $100.2 million, or 15.0%, from September 30, 2020. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 28.7% of total deposits as of September 30, 2021, down from 30.0% of total deposits as of June 30, 2021, and down from 29.2% of total deposits as of September 30, 2020. Interest-bearing demand deposits as of September 30, 2021 increased $35.3 million, or 6.7%, from June 30, 2021, primarily due to increases in balances associated with accounts opened in conjunction with the PPP and Main Street Lending Program authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act") and established by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "Federal Reserve") in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Savings and money market accounts as of September 30, 2021 increased $91.2 million, or 14.0%, from June 30, 2021, due to our success in retaining and growing client relationships from COVID-19 related assistance programs. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in time deposits of $23.4 million, or 3.8%. The average cost of deposits was 0.28% for the third quarter of 2021, representing a 4 basis point decrease from the second quarter of 2021 and a 29 basis point decrease from the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in average cost of deposits was due primarily to the continued repricing of certificates of deposit and rate reductions in money market accounts.

Borrowings decreased by $39.8 million during the third quarter of 2021 to $79.3 million, due primarily to repayment of advances under the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (the "PPPLF") with the Federal Reserve. At September 30, 2021, we did not have any remaining borrowings under the PPPLF. Borrowings totaled 2.5% of total assets at September 30, 2021, compared to 3.9% at June 30, 2021 and 9.4% at September 30, 2020.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 3.92%, a decrease of 14 basis points from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 2 basis points from the third quarter of 2020. The tax equivalent net interest margin(1) for the third quarter of 2021 was 4.00%, a decrease of 14 basis points from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 3 basis points from the third quarter of 2020. Approximately $2.5 million of net deferred fees related to PPP loans remain unamortized at September 30, 2021. The yield on loans for the third quarter of 2021 was 5.09% compared to 5.30% at June 30, 2021.

Net interest income totaled $28.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 5.4% from $29.7 million for the second quarter of 2021. Interest income totaled $30.8 million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 6.1% from $32.8 million for the second quarter of 2021. Interest and fees on loans decreased $2.1 million, or 6.6%, compared to the second quarter of 2021, and decreased by $1.0 million, or 3.2%, from the third quarter of 2020. Interest expense was $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 13.0% from $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 37.8% from $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $3.3 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $3.9 million for the second quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily driven by lower swap fees. Swap fees fluctuate from quarter to quarter; however, given anticipated rate hikes in 2022 and 2023, we anticipate an increased demand for these products in coming quarters.

Noninterest expense totaled $18.0 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 7.4 % from $16.8 million in the second quarter of 2021, which was primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits expense.

The efficiency ratio was 57.5% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 50.0% in the second quarter of 2021, and 62.2% in the third quarter of 2020. The third quarter of 2021 efficiency ratio continues to be assisted by net deferred PPP loan origination fees immediately recognized at the time of forgiveness by the SBA.







(1) Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and certain PPP-related figures are all non-GAAP measures. In Spirit's judgment, regarding Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin, the fully tax equivalent basis is the preferred industry measurement basis for net interest margin and that it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. Regarding Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Stockholders' Equity To Tangible Assets, Spirit believes that that these measures are important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing its tangible book value. Furthermore, Spirit believes that the PPP-related figures are important to investors due to the anticipated short-term nature of the PPP loans and the expected forgiveness in the coming quarters. The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this earnings release may differ from that of other banking organizations reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other banking organizations calculate their financial measures similar or with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures Spirit has discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a reconciliation to the nearest respective GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release.

Conference Call

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.

Spirit, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Spirit of Texas Bank, SSB (the "Bank"), provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. The Bank has 38 locations in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Bryan/College Station, Austin, San Antonio-New Braunfels, Corpus Christi, Austin and Tyler metropolitan areas, along with offices in North Central and South Texas. Please visit https://www.sotb.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, protections, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends" "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, among others: (i) changes in general business, industry or economic conditions, or competition; (ii) the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the Bank's business, including the impact of actions taken by governmental and regulatory authorities in response to such pandemic, such as the CARES Act and the programs established thereunder, and the Bank's participation in such programs, (iii) changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation, policy, guideline, or practice governing or affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries or with respect to tax or accounting principles or otherwise; (iv) adverse changes or conditions in capital and financial markets; (v) changes in interest rates; (vi) higher-than-expected costs or other difficulties related to integration of combined or merged businesses; (vii) the inability to realize expected cost savings or achieve other anticipated benefits in connection with business combinations and other acquisitions; (viii) changes in the quality or composition of our loan and investment portfolios; (ix) adequacy of loan loss reserves; (x) increased competition; (xi) loss of certain key officers; (xii) continued relationships with major customers; (xiii) deposit attrition; (xiv) rapidly changing technology; (xv) unanticipated regulatory or judicial proceedings and liabilities and other costs; (xvi) changes in the cost of funds, demand for loan products, or demand for financial services; (xvii) other economic, competitive, governmental, or technological factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices; and (xviii) our success at managing the foregoing items. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 5, 2021, and our other filings with the SEC.

While forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated, expressed in or implied by the particular forward-looking statement due to additional risks and uncertainties of which the Company is not currently aware or which it does not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to its business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)





































































For the Three Months Ended



September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest income:



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 28,940

$ 30,995

$ 29,829

$ 32,682

$ 29,901 Interest and dividends on investment securities

1,766

1,641

1,115

914

465 Other interest income

52

118

225

101

115 Total interest income

30,758

32,754

31,169

33,697

30,481 Interest expense:



















Interest on deposits

1,798

2,081

2,327

2,726

3,392 Interest on FHLB advances and other borrowings

858

972

1,003

1,099

875 Total interest expense

2,656

3,053

3,330

3,825

4,267 Net interest income

28,102

29,701

27,839

29,872

26,214 Provision for loan losses

306

1,349

1,086

4,417

2,831 Net interest income after provision for loan losses

27,796

28,352

26,753

25,455

23,383 Noninterest income:



















Service charges and fees

1,612

1,539

1,434

1,554

1,525 SBA loan servicing fees, net

165

203

324

307

619 Mortgage referral fees

337

384

274

347

428 Swap referral fees

400

127

430

614

494 Gain on sales of loans, net

-

-

254

4,026

494 Gain (loss) on sales of investment securities

-

-

5

-

1,031 Swap fees

687

1,411

121

1,746

- Other noninterest income

84

194

(223)

186

228 Total noninterest income

3,285

3,858

2,619

8,780

4,819 Noninterest expense:



















Salaries and employee benefits

11,022

9,603

9,220

10,656

11,365 Occupancy and equipment expenses

2,360

2,354

2,662

2,749

2,222 Professional services

570

457

524

521

555 Data processing and network

910

931

1,229

1,379

1,002 Regulatory assessments and insurance

449

483

535

549

517 Amortization of intangibles

755

755

823

879

919 Advertising

103

47

78

74

333 Marketing

56

70

93

60

18 Telephone expense

600

599

499

560

563 Conversion expense

-

-

-

16

279 Other operating expenses

1,207

1,486

971

984

1,520 Total noninterest expense

18,032

16,785

16,634

18,427

19,293 Income before income tax expense

13,049

15,425

12,738

15,808

8,909 Income tax expense

2,593

3,015

2,652

3,353

1,821 Net income

$ 10,456

$ 12,410

$ 10,086

$ 12,455

$ 7,088

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





































As of









September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020









(Dollars in thousands) Assets:























Cash and due from banks

$ 74,258

$ 57,651

$ 28,879

$ 31,396

$ 29,345 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

161,073

82,448

40,687

231,638

121,739



Total cash and cash equivalents

235,331

140,099

69,566

263,034

151,084 Time deposits in other banks

-

-

-

-

- Investment securities:





















Available for sale securities, at fair value

421,311

434,223

442,576

212,420

119,814

Equity investments, at fair value

23,830

23,877

23,741

24,000

-



Total investment securities

445,141

458,100

466,317

236,420

119,814 Loans held for sale

6,196

3,220

1,192

1,470

4,287 Loans:



















Loans held for investment

2,252,734

2,272,089

2,430,594

2,388,532

2,452,353 Less: allowance for loan and lease losses

(16,268)

(16,527)

(16,314)

(16,026)

(12,207)

Loans, net

2,236,466

2,255,562

2,414,280

2,372,506

2,440,146 Premises and equipment, net

78,513

79,408

81,379

83,348

82,734 Accrued interest receivable

7,819

9,071

10,588

11,199

11,612 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

-

140

-

133

302 Goodwill

77,681

77,681

77,681

77,681

77,681 Core deposit intangible

5,485

6,240

6,995

7,818

8,698 SBA servicing asset

2,311

2,567

2,821

2,953

3,051 Deferred tax asset, net

1,893

1,962

2,213

1,085

494 Bank-owned life insurance

36,345

31,161

16,057

15,969

15,878 Federal Home Loan Bank and other bank stock, at cost

5,740

5,734

5,727

5,718

5,709 Right of use assets

5,085

5,569

6,058

-

- Other assets

10,246

8,241

9,338

5,425

3,580



Total assets

$ 3,154,252

$ 3,084,755

$ 3,170,212

$ 3,084,759

$ 2,925,070 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



















Liabilities:



















Deposits:





















Transaction accounts:





















Noninterest-bearing

$ 767,445

$ 772,032

$ 800,233

$ 727,543

$ 667,199

Interest-bearing

1,318,432

1,192,067

1,149,781

1,092,934

940,930



Total transaction accounts

2,085,877

1,964,099

1,950,014

1,820,477

1,608,129

Time deposits

584,699

608,073

647,536

638,658

679,387



Total deposits

2,670,576

2,572,172

2,597,550

2,459,135

2,287,516 Accrued interest payable

776

860

1,160

1,303

1,321 Short-term borrowings

-

-

-

10,000

10,000 Long-term borrowings

79,260

119,052

191,687

242,020

267,746 Operating lease liability

5,228

5,730

6,231

-

- Other liabilities

10,563

9,173

7,827

11,522

6,966



Total liabilities

2,766,403

2,706,987

2,804,455

2,723,980

2,573,549 Stockholders' Equity:



















Common stock

302,392

301,202

300,591

298,850

298,509 Retained earnings

104,500

96,111

85,246

76,683

65,783 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(2,188)

(2,690)

(3,225)

1,005

(237) Treasury stock

(16,855)

(16,855)

(16,855)

(15,759)

(12,534)



Total stockholders' equity

387,849

377,768

365,757

360,779

351,521



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,154,252

$ 3,084,755

$ 3,170,212

$ 3,084,759

$ 2,925,070

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Loan Composition (Unaudited)















































As of



September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020



(Dollars in thousands) Loans:



















Commercial and industrial loans (1)(2)

$ 458,873

$ 535,746

$ 699,896

$ 574,986

$ 690,009 Real estate:



















1-4 single family residential loans

364,896

356,503

348,908

364,139

373,220 Construction, land and development loans

364,513

345,420

344,557

415,488

402,476 Commercial real estate loans (including multifamily)

997,512

964,313

964,342

956,743

906,134 Consumer loans and leases

7,505

8,307

9,619

11,738

12,977 Municipal and other loans

59,435

61,800

63,272

65,438

67,537 Total loans held in portfolio

$ 2,252,734

$ 2,272,089

$ 2,430,594

$ 2,388,532

$ 2,452,353







(1) Balance includes $58.0 million, $64.9 million, $67.4 million, $70.8 million, and $72.7 million, of the unguaranteed portion of SBA loans as of September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020, respectively. (2) Balance includes $106.2 million, $188.3 million, $366.5 million, $276.1 million, and $421.1, of PPP loans as of September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020, respectively.

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Deposit Composition (Unaudited)



















































As of



September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020











(Dollars in thousands) Deposits:



















Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$ 767,445

$ 772,032

$ 800,233

$ 727,543

$ 667,199 Interest-bearing demand deposits

564,790

529,512

485,863

472,075

391,396 Interest-bearing NOW accounts

10,668

10,763

9,904

10,288

8,655 Savings and money market accounts

742,974

651,791

654,014

610,571

540,879 Time deposits

584,699

608,074

647,536

638,658

679,387 Total deposits

$ 2,670,576

$ 2,572,172

$ 2,597,550

$ 2,459,135

$ 2,287,516

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Average Balances and Yields (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended



September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020



Average

Balance (1)

Interest/

Expense

Annualized

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance (1)

Interest/

Expense

Annualized

Yield/Rate



(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets:























Interest-earning deposits in other banks

$ 124,175

$ 52

0.17%

$ 134,573

$ 101

0.30% Loans, including loans held for sale (2)

2,257,297

28,940

5.09%

2,436,667

29,901

4.87% Investment securities and other

463,467

1,766

1.51%

93,115

479

2.04% Total interest-earning assets

2,844,939

30,758

4.29%

2,664,355

30,481

4.54% Noninterest-earning assets

270,259









265,462







Total assets

$ 3,115,198









$ 2,929,817







Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 546,530

$ 166

0.12%

$ 375,421

$ 176

0.19% Interest-bearing NOW accounts

10,869

1

0.05%

14,644

7

0.19% Savings and money market accounts

715,338

612

0.34%

541,681

621

0.45% Time deposits

596,378

1,019

0.68%

713,618

2,588

1.44% FHLB advances and other borrowings

89,012

858

3.82%

211,214

875

1.64% Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,958,127

2,656

0.54%

1,856,578

4,267

0.91% Noninterest-bearing liabilities and

shareholders' equity:























Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

757,683









715,783







Other liabilities

16,809









8,451







Stockholders' equity

382,579









349,005







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,115,198









$ 2,929,817







Net interest rate spread









3.75%









3.63% Net interest income and margin





$ 28,102

3.92%





$ 26,214

3.90% Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)(3)





$ 28,655

4.00%





$ 26,660

3.97%



(1) Average balances presented are derived from daily average balances. (2) Includes loans on nonaccrual status. (3) In order to make pretax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans comparable to those on taxable loans, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal tax rate of 21% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Average Balances and Yields (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended



September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021



Average

Balance (1)

Interest/

Expense

Annualized

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance (1)

Interest/

Expense

Annualized

Yield/Rate



(Dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets:























Interest-earning deposits in other banks

124,175

$ 52

0.17%

$ 115,322

$ 40

0.14% Loans, including loans held for sale (2)

2,257,297

28,940

5.09%

2,347,636

30,995

5.30% Investment securities and other

463,467

1,766

1.51%

469,365

1,719

1.47% Total interest-earning assets

2,844,939

30,758

4.29%

2,932,323

32,754

4.48% Noninterest-earning assets

270,259









241,133







Total assets

$ 3,115,198









$ 3,173,456







Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 546,530

$ 166

0.12%

$ 518,240

$ 159

0.12% Interest-bearing NOW accounts

10,869

1

0.05%

10,572

1

0.05% Savings and money market accounts

715,338

612

0.34%

667,434

691

0.42% Time deposits

596,378

1,019

0.68%

622,390

1,230

0.79% FHLB advances and other borrowings

89,012

858

3.82%

184,472

972

2.11% Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,958,127

2,656

0.54%

2,003,108

3,053

0.61% Noninterest-bearing liabilities and

shareholders' equity:























Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

757,683









782,158







Other liabilities

16,809









281







Stockholders' equity

382,579









387,909







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,115,198









$ 3,173,456







Net interest rate spread









3.75%









3.87% Net interest income and margin





$ 28,102

3.92%





$ 29,701

4.06% Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)(3)





$ 28,655

4.00%





$ 30,262

4.14%



(1) Average balances presented are derived from daily average balances. (2) Includes loans on nonaccrual status. (3) In order to make pretax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans comparable to those on taxable loans, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal tax rate of 21% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share



(Unaudited)





























As of or for the Three Months Ended



September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Basic and diluted earnings per share - GAAP basis:



















Net income available to common stockholders

$ 10,456

$ 12,410

$ 10,086

$ 12,455

$ 7,088 Weighted average number of common shares - basic

17,200,611

17,152,217

17,103,981

17,168,091

17,340,898 Weighted average number of common shares - diluted

17,651,298

17,627,958

17,518,029

17,336,484

17,383,427 Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.61

$ 0.72

$ 0.59

$ 0.73

$ 0.41 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.59

$ 0.70

$ 0.58

$ 0.72

$ 0.41 Basic and diluted earnings per share - Non-GAAP basis:



















Net income

$ 10,456

$ 12,410

$ 10,086

$ 12,455

$ 7,088 Pre-tax adjustments:



















Noninterest income



















Gain on sale of investment securities

-

-

(5)

-

(1,031) Noninterest expense



















Merger related expenses

-

-

-

24

342 Taxes:



















NOL Carryback

-

-

-





- Tax effect of adjustments

-

-

1

(5)

145 Adjusted net income

$ 10,456

$ 12,410

$ 10,082

$ 12,474

$ 6,544 Weighted average number of common shares - basic

17,200,611

17,152,217

17,103,981

17,168,091

17,340,898 Weighted average number of common shares - diluted

17,651,298

17,627,958

17,518,029

17,336,484

17,383,427 Basic earnings per common share - Non-GAAP basis

$ 0.61

$ 0.72

$ 0.59

$ 0.73

$ 0.38 Diluted earnings per common share - Non-GAAP basis

$ 0.59

$ 0.70

$ 0.58

$ 0.72

$ 0.38

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Net Interest Margin on a Fully Taxable Equivalent Basis (Unaudited)

























As of or for the Three Months Ended



September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net interest margin - GAAP basis:



















Net interest income

$ 28,102

$ 29,701

$ 27,839

$ 29,872

$ 26,214 Average interest-earning assets

2,844,939

2,932,323

2,867,099

2,716,596

2,664,355 Net interest margin

3.92%

4.06%

3.94%

4.36%

3.90% Net interest margin - Non-GAAP basis:



















Net interest income

$ 28,102

$ 29,701

$ 27,839

$ 29,872

$ 26,214 Plus:



















Impact of fully taxable equivalent adjustment

553

561

329

512

446 Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis

$ 28,655

$ 30,262

$ 28,168

$ 30,384

$ 26,660 Average interest-earning assets

2,844,939

2,932,323

2,867,099

2,716,596

2,664,355 Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis - Non-GAAP basis

4.00%

4.14%

3.98%

4.44%

3.97%

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tangible Book Value Per Share (Unaudited)

























As of



September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Total stockholders' equity

$ 387,849

$ 377,768

$ 365,757

$ 360,779

$ 351,521 Less:



















Goodwill and other intangible assets

83,166

83,921

84,676

85,499

86,379 Tangible stockholders' equity

$ 304,683

$ 293,847

$ 281,081

$ 275,280

$ 265,142 Shares outstanding

17,242,487

17,164,103

17,136,553

17,081,831

17,316,313 Book value per share

$ 22.49

$ 22.01

$ 21.34

$ 21.12

$ 20.30 Less:



















Goodwill and other intangible assets per share

$ 4.82

$ 4.89

$ 4.94

5.01

4.99 Tangible book value per share

$ 17.67

$ 17.12

$ 16.40

$ 16.11

$ 15.31

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Unaudited)

























As of



September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020



(Dollars in thousands) Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP basis:



















Total stockholders' equity (numerator)

$ 387,849

$ 377,768

$ 365,757

$ 360,779

$ 351,521 Total assets (denominator)

3,154,252

3,084,755

3,170,212

3,084,759

2,925,070 Total stockholders' equity to total assets

12.30%

12.25%

11.54%

11.70%

12.02% Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP basis:



















Tangible equity:



















Total stockholders' equity

$ 387,849

$ 377,768

$ 365,757

$ 360,779

$ 351,521 Less:



















Goodwill and other intangible assets

83,166

83,921

84,676

85,499

86,379 Total tangible common equity (numerator)

$ 304,683

$ 293,847

$ 281,081

$ 275,280

$ 265,142 Tangible assets:



















Total assets

3,154,252

3,084,755

3,170,212

3,084,759

2,925,070 Less:



















Goodwill and other intangible assets

83,166

83,921

84,676

85,499

86,379 Total tangible assets (denominator)

$ 3,071,086

$ 3,000,834

$ 3,085,536

$ 2,999,260

$ 2,838,691





















Tangible equity to tangible assets

9.92%

9.79%

9.11%

9.18%

9.34%

