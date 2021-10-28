ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2021

TAIPEI, Taiwan, R.O.C., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TAIEX: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, today reported unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$150,665 million for 3Q21, up by 22% year-over-year and up by 19% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$14,176 million, up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$6,712 million in 3Q20 and up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$10,338 million in 2Q21. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$3.29 (or US$0.236 per ADS), compared to NT$1.57 for 3Q20 and NT$2.40 for 2Q21. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$3.20 (or US$0.230 per ADS), compared to NT$1.54 for 3Q20 and NT$2.30 for 2Q21.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
3Q21 Results Highlights – Consolidated
- Net revenue contribution from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others, each represented approximately 49%, 9%, 41% and 1%, respectively, of total net revenues for the quarter.
- Cost of revenue was NT$119,881 million for the quarter, up from NT$102,122 million in 2Q21.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$73,552 million for the quarter, representing 49% of total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$16,955 million for the quarter, representing 11% of total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$12,710 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin increased 0.9 percentage points to 20.4% in 3Q21 from 19.5% in 2Q21.
- Operating margin was 12.2% in 3Q21, compared to 10.4% in 2Q21.
- In terms of non-operating items:
- Net interest expense was NT$562 million.
- Net foreign exchange gain of NT$66 million was primarily attributable to the depreciation of U.S. dollar against New Taiwan dollar.
- Loss on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$349 million.
- Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$414 million.
- Other net non-operating income of NT$479 million was primarily attributable to miscellaneous income. Total non-operating income for the quarter was NT$48 million.
- Income before tax was NT$18,474 million for 3Q21, compared to NT$13,344 million in 2Q21. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$3,630 million for the quarter, compared to NT$2,648 million in 2Q21.
- In 3Q21, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$14,176 million, compared to NT$6,712 million in 3Q20 and NT$10,338 million in 2Q21.
- Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,388,414,582, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries. Our 3Q21 basic earnings per share of NT$3.29 (or US$0.236 per ADS) were based on 4,314,088,250 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 3Q21. Our 3Q21 diluted earnings per share of NT$3.20 (or US$0.230 per ADS) were based on 4,370,715,418 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 3Q21.
3Q21 Results Highlights – ATM[2]
- Cost of revenues was NT$65,378 million for the quarter, up by 11% sequentially.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$24,441 million for the quarter, representing 27% of total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$14,512 million for the quarter, representing 16% of total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$11,615 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin increased 1.8 percentage points to 27.4% in 3Q21 from 25.6% in 2Q21.
- Operating margin was 17.3% in 3Q21, compared to 15.0% in 2Q21.
3Q21 Results Highlights – EMS
- Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$55,244 million, up by 24% sequentially.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$48,978 million for the quarter, representing 80% of total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$2,337 million for the quarter, representing 4% of total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$886 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin increased 0.5 percentage points to 9.6% in 3Q21 from 9.1% in 2Q21.
- Operating margin was 4.3% in 3Q21, compared to 2.6% in 2Q21.
LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES
- Capital expenditures in 3Q21 totaled US$468 million, of which US$294 million were used in packaging operations, US$101 million in testing operations, US$60 million in EMS operations and US$13 million in interconnect materials operations and others.
- As of September 30, 2021, total unused credit lines amounted to NT$261,539 million.
- Current ratio was 1.35 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.71 as of September 30, 2021.
- Total number of employees was 104,471 as of September 30, 2021, compared to 103,164 as of June 30, 2021.
Business Review
Customers
ATM CONSOLIDATED BASIS
- Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 44% of our total net revenues in 3Q21, compared to 43% in 2Q21. Two customers each accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 3Q21 individually.
- Our top 10 customers contributed 55% of our total net revenues both in 3Q21 and 2Q21.
- Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 31% of our total net revenues both in 3Q21 and 2Q21.
EMS BASIS
- Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 74% of our total net revenues in 3Q21, compared to 70% in 2Q21. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 3Q21.
- Our top 10 customers contributed 81% of our total net revenues in 3Q21, compared to 78% in 2Q21.
About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and Mexico as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aseglobal.com.
Safe Harbor Notice
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this presentation. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this presentation. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 6, 2021.
Supplemental Financial Information
Consolidated Operations
3Q/21
2Q/21
3Q/20
EBITDA (NT$ Millions)
32,655
27,350
23,230
ATM Consolidated Operations
3Q/21
2Q/21
3Q/20
Net Revenues (NT$ Millions)
90,092
78,988
71,820
Revenues by Application
Communication
51%
50%
53%
Computing
15%
14%
14%
Automotive, Consumer & Others
34%
36%
33%
Revenues by Type
Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP
36%
33%
37%
Wirebonding
39%
42%
37%
Discrete and Others
8%
8%
8%
Testing
15%
15%
17%
Material
2%
2%
1%
Capacity & EBITDA
CapEx (US$ Millions)*
407
570
362
EBITDA (NT$ Millions)
28,588
24,671
19,775
Number of Wirebonders
29,943
29,056
25,117
Number of Testers
6,149
6,001
5,715
EMS Operations
3Q/21
2Q/21
3Q/20
Net Revenues (NT$ Millions)
61,127
49,154
53,137
Revenues by End Application
Communication
38%
39%
40%
Computing & Storage
10%
10%
6%
Consumer
33%
28%
40%
Industrial
12%
16%
9%
Automotive
5%
5%
4%
Others
2%
2%
1%
Capacity
CapEx (US$ Millions)*
60
39
52
* Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs.
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data
(In NT$ millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
Sep. 30
2021
Jun. 30
2021
Sep. 30
2020
Sep. 30
2021
Sep. 30
2020
Net revenues:
Packaging
73,996
64,149
56,172
197,178
161,407
Testing
13,416
11,676
12,351
36,222
36,604
EMS
61,116
49,147
53,126
157,947
125,550
Others
2,137
1,954
1,546
5,714
4,540
Total net revenues
150,665
126,926
123,195
397,061
328,101
Cost of revenues
(119,881)
(102,122)
(103,475)
(319,586)
(273,416)
Gross profit
30,784
24,804
19,720
77,475
54,685
Operating expenses:
Research and development
(5,495)
(5,076)
(4,926)
(15,340)
(14,372)
Selling, general and administrative
(6,863)
(6,554)
(5,653)
(19,626)
(16,682)
Total operating expenses
(12,358)
(11,630)
(10,579)
(34,966)
(31,054)
Operating income
18,426
13,174
9,141
42,509
23,631
Net non-operating (expenses) income:
Interest expense - net
(562)
(569)
(660)
(1,703)
(2,324)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
66
1,057
561
899
955
Gain (loss) on valuation of financial assets and liabilities
(349)
(1,050)
(406)
(1,008)
(237)
Gain (loss) on equity-method investments
414
219
277
782
343
Others
479
513
101
1,520
762
Total non-operating income (expenses)
48
170
(127)
490
(501)
Income before tax
18,474
13,344
9,014
42,999
23,130
Income tax expense
(3,630)
(2,648)
(1,797)
(8,729)
(4,618)
Income from continuing operations and
before non-controlling interest
14,844
10,696
7,217
34,270
18,512
Non-controlling interest
(668)
(358)
(505)
(1,278)
(964)
Net income attributable to
shareholders of the parent
14,176
10,338
6,712
32,992
17,548
Per share data:
Earnings (losses) per share
– Basic
NT$3.29
NT$2.40
NT$1.57
NT$7.66
NT$4.12
– Diluted
NT$3.20
NT$2.30
NT$1.54
NT$7.43
NT$4.01
Earnings (losses) per equivalent ADS
– Basic
US$0.236
US$0.171
US$0.107
US$0.546
US$0.276
– Diluted
US$0.230
US$0.164
US$0.105
US$0.530
US$0.269
Number of weighted average shares used in
diluted EPS calculation (in thousands)
4,370,715
4,362,634
4,281,115
4,370,312
4,284,010
FX (NTD/USD)
27.79
28.03
29.46
28.04
29.80
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data – ATM
(In NT$ millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
Sep. 30
2021
Jun. 30
2021
Sep. 30
2020
Sep. 30
2021
Sep. 30
2020
Net revenues:
Packaging
75,221
65,936
58,417
202,702
167,749
Testing
13,416
11,677
12,351
36,224
36,610
Direct Material
1,429
1,372
1,020
3,845
3,085
Others
26
3
32
76
101
Total net revenues
90,092
78,988
71,820
242,847
207,545
Cost of revenues
(65,378)
(58,778)
(57,280)
(179,916)
(164,589)
Gross profit
24,714
20,210
14,540
62,931
42,956
Operating expenses:
Research and development
(4,254)
(3,829)
(3,827)
(11,780)
(11,252)
Selling, general and administrative
(4,829)
(4,554)
(3,904)
(13,775)
(12,099)
Total operating expenses
(9,083)
(8,383)
(7,731)
(25,555)
(23,351)
Operating income
15,631
11,827
6,809
37,376
19,605
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data – EMS
(In NT$ millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
Sep. 30
2021
Jun. 30
2021
Sep. 30
2020
Sep. 30
2021
Sep. 30
2020
Net revenues:
Total net revenues
61,127
49,154
53,137
157,974
125,573
Cost of revenues
(55,244)
(44,678)
(47,990)
(143,604)
(113,648)
Gross profit
5,883
4,476
5,147
14,370
11,925
Operating expenses:
Research and development
(1,270)
(1,274)
(1,126)
(3,641)
(3,194)
Selling, general and administrative
(1,955)
(1,929)
(1,695)
(5,622)
(4,392)
Total operating expenses
(3,225)
(3,203)
(2,821)
(9,263)
(7,586)
Operating income
2,658
1,273
2,326
5,107
4,339
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(In NT$ millions)
(Unaudited)
As of Sep. 30, 2021
As of Jun. 30, 2021
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
53,419
52,987
Financial assets – current
4,133
4,492
Notes and accounts receivable
108,156
88,644
Inventories
77,830
75,869
Others
16,695
15,369
Total current assets
260,233
237,361
Financial assets – non-current & Investments – equity
method
20,915
19,982
Property plant and equipment
252,384
244,861
Right-of-use assets
10,321
9,842
Intangible assets
77,283
78,254
Others
29,331
21,557
Total assets
650,467
611,857
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
36,610
40,460
Current portion of bonds payable & Current portion of long-term borrowings
6,539
8,563
Notes and accounts payable
83,060
70,893
Others
66,417
62,778
Total current liabilities
192,626
182,694
Bonds payable
48,498
48,474
Long-term borrowings[3]
137,015
106,124
Other liabilities
21,489
20,060
Total liabilities
399,628
357,352
Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent
235,186
238,993
Non-controlling interests
15,653
15,512
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
650,467
611,857
Current Ratio
1.35
1.30
Net Debt to Equity Ratio
0.71
0.60
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Cash Flow Statements
(In NT$ millions)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
Sep. 30
Jun. 30
Sep. 30
Sep. 30
Sep. 30
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Profit before income tax
18,474
13,344
9,014
42,999
23,130
Depreciation & amortization
13,864
13,460
13,022
40,454
38,495
Other operating activities items
(17,298)
(8,573)
(8,550)
(34,430)
(14,686)
Net cash generated from operating activities
15,040
18,231
13,486
49,023
46,939
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Net payments for property, plant and equipment
(20,294)
(18,440)
(12,297)
(52,787)
(42,489)
Other investment activities items
(348)
(1,259)
(156)
(1,812)
1,540
Net cash used in investing activities
(20,642)
(19,699)
(12,453)
(54,599)
(40,949)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Total net proceeds from (repayment of) borrowings
25,319
(16,640)
12,412
28,279
7,401
Dividends paid
(18,083)
-
(8,521)
(18,083)
(8,521)
Other financing activities items
(854)
(1,022)
(5,917)
(263)
(6,178)
Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities
6,382
(17,662)
(2,026)
9,933
(7,298)
Foreign currency exchange effect
(348)
(1,666)
243
(2,476)
(1,350)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
432
(20,796)
(750)
1,881
(2,658)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
52,987
73,783
58,223
51,538
60,131
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
53,419
52,987
57,473
53,419
57,473
Cash and cash equivalents in the consolidated balance sheet
53,419
52,987
55,814
53,419
55,814
Cash and cash equivalents included in disposal groups held for sale
-
-
1,659
-
1,659
[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period.
[2] ATM stands for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing and Material.
[3] Long-term borrowings include long-term loans and bills payable.
Investor Relations Contact:
ir@aseglobal.com
Tel: +886.2.6636.5678
http://www.aseglobal.com
View original content:
SOURCE ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.