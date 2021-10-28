Petco Opens Reddy® SoHo, its First Owned Brand Flagship for Pets in New York City

Now open in the heart of SoHo, the Reddy boutique offers exclusive experiences for dogs and their parents, plus a vast collection of Petco's stylish, sustainable owned brand

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF) today announced the opening of Reddy SoHo, the first concept flagship for Reddy, Petco's premium lifestyle owned brand for dogs. Located at 125 Prince Street in New York City, Reddy SoHo serves as an urban basecamp for pets and pet parents looking for adventure, offering an elevated shopping experience featuring curated Reddy merchandise and new, exclusive, pet-centric experiences.

First launched in 2018, Reddy quickly became one of Petco's most popular brands, inspired by millennial urban pet parents looking for high-quality, innovative, functional and sustainably-made products for their pets. The brand offers a broad assortment, including apparel, collars, leashes, harnesses, beds, bowls, feeders and travel accessories for everyday adventures.

"Reddy's growth and popularity among active and trend-forward pet parents has been steady since launch," said Nick Konat, Petco's Chief Merchandising Officer. "And it's only accelerated over the last 18+ months as millions of pet parents are exploring outdoor activities and taking their pets with them wherever they go. This first-of-its-kind boutique will continue fueling that exploration by giving New York City pet parents a hub to bond, recharge and find the latest must-have gear to style their best lives together."

The launch of Reddy SoHo marks the first time the company has opened a retail location dedicated to a single, exclusive brand. The space is designed as an edgy, urban boutique inspired by industrial design and complemented by Reddy's bold color palette, patterns and textures. In addition to a robust selection of Reddy merchandise across apparel, accessories and supplies, the store provides local and visiting dogs and their parents an exclusive interactive experience, including:

A lounge area with free Wi-Fi and, in the coming months, an adventure concierge to plan activities with your pet, along with a calendar of recommended monthly activities in and around the city;

A fitting station for finding the perfect look and fit for your furry friend, as well as custom services like personalized pet tags and on-site product monogramming, plus phone charging stations at the customization table;

Exclusive, complimentary amenities for pets, including sanitary water stations, a "treatery" and whipped cream cups for pups;

A JustFoodForDogs fresh nutrition station offering a range of high-quality dog foods and treats formulated to meet specific, critical nutritional needs, as well as a variety of supplements to help boost pets' health; and

Gram-ready walls, a "Bark Board" for community updates and a pet polaroid wall showcasing furry shop-goers in their element.

Reddy SoHo is currently open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST. In the coming months, Reddy SoHo will release new products exclusive to the store. Customers can also apply their Petco Pals Rewards and Petco gift cards to in-store purchases and make appointments at local Petco pet care centers for grooming, training and veterinary services. Reddy products are available at Petco pet care centers nationwide and petco.com.

Reddy products are designed with clever, functional solutions and innovative fabrications paired with intuitive details. The brand regularly unveils new innovations, like the launch of PrimaLoft jackets and vests, featuring a first-of-its-kind technology for pets that offers a water-resistant, reflective fabric and premium, lightweight insulation to help keep them dry and warm during the colder months. In addition to cutting-edge technologies, Reddy products are made of durable, sustainable materials, with 90% of the portfolio created with recycled content such as plastic bottles.

For more information on Reddy, visit petco.com/reddybrand. Reddy® is a registered trademark of Petco Animal Supplies Stores, Inc.

