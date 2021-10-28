Realogy Named to Forbes List of World's Top Female-Friendly Companies 2021 Residential real estate leader - home to Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty® - recognized for creating an inclusive culture for female employees

MADISON, N.J., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the leading and most integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States, today announced the company's inclusion as one of Forbes Magazine's World's Top Female-Friendly Companies 2021. Based on direct feedback from female employees, the esteemed list is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

The designation, which follows Realogy's recent recognition as one of Forbes World's Best Employers 2021, honors the company's commitment to supporting women in business. It comes at a time when women in the workforce continue to be disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, resulting in the U.S. Labor Department's lowest reported labor-force participation rates among women in the U.S. since the 1970s. In September 2021, more than 300,000 women ages 20 and older exited the workforce, according to National Women's Law Center.

"I am incredibly proud that Realogy has been recognized once again this year by Forbes, this time as one of the World's Top Female Friendly Companies 2021," said Ryan Schneider, Realogy's chief executive officer and president. "Women leaders power Realogy's success across a number of critical business, strategic, and financial roles. I believe our strong female leadership has enabled Realogy to build a more inclusive workplace culture that attracts and supports female employees as they grow, excel, and drive impact in their careers."

Realogy, which has a highly gender-diverse population, is seeing historic hiring numbers while experiencing its lowest turnover rate in over three years. Realogy transitioned to a hybrid workforce in 2020, with approximately 62% of employees working remotely, and is proactively cultivating a culture of flexibility and connection among employees. The redefined "Home to Hub" work environment offers employees the freedom to determine where and how they work to best meet and exceed their goals.

"Realogy is a longtime champion for women, not only in the real estate industry but in business overall," said Tanya Reu-Narvaez, Realogy's chief people officer. "This honor is more important today than ever before as we face a pivotal moment for women in a transforming workplace. With a combination of remote and office-based employees, Realogy is deeply focused on fostering a culture that prioritizes flexibility, connectivity, and wellness - where it's not just up to women to lean in, it's up to all of us to create a culture of inclusion where all employees are empowered to thrive."

The company boasts strong female leadership representation, with women comprising 30 percent of Realogy's Board of Directors and 60 percent of its Executive Committee. Realogy has been recognized for gender diversity on its Board of Directors by Executive Women of New Jersey and the Women's Forum of New York. The company also represented three of the top five Most Powerful Women Executives in real estate on the 2021 Swanepoel Power 200 ranking.

To support employees impacted by childcare and household changes, Realogy offers the employee-led Home Network for Parents and Caregivers, established at the start of the pandemic, to create a network of support for those adapting to caring for children remotely. The company also offers a Women's Employee Resource Group (ERG), which hosts events and panels on career growth, leadership, and other topics throughout the year.

Realogy and its family of brands encourage career development, leadership, and entrepreneurship for women across the real estate industry, through various programs including the industry-first Inclusive Ownership Program, designed to invest in the success of diverse franchise owners, including women; What Moves Her, a program that supports women finding their path to leadership; and Century 21's Empowering Latinas program, aimed at assisting Latina entrepreneurs in obtaining their real estate license.

Realogy is also a national partner of WomanUP, an organization focused on increasing the representation of women-owned brokerages and women in corporate leadership roles across the real estate industry.

The company is continually recognized for its inclusive culture. In addition to the recent Forbes World's Best Employers Award, Realogy was designated as a Great Place To Work® for the fourth year in a row, named one of LinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S., and recognized for 10 consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. Read more about Realogy's award-winning culture in the company's 2020 CSR Report.

The Forbes recognition is based on an independent survey of approximately 85,000 women who provided data points in 40 countries. Only 300 employers are ranked on the list, with rankings based off three scores including public opinion, leadership score, and employees score on direct and indirect recommendations.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, Realogy supported approximately 1.4 million home transactions in 2020. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of its approximately 196,600 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 140,800 independent sales agents in 117 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for ten consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work four years in a row, named one of LinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S., as well as honored on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2021 and Forbes World's Top Female-Friendly Companies 2021.

