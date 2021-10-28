"Shadow Realm" Podcast Releases Today

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reenita M. Hora, award winning journalist, producer and author of seven books, announces today the launch of the Shadow Realm podcast about the magical, coming-of-age tale of Arya, a fifteen-year-old boy from San Francisco, who is ridiculed by bullies. Arya clings to the only remnant of the bond connecting him to his hospitalized mother: an old, battered copy of the Ramayana, India's ancient epic story of Rama's battle against demons. One night, Arya falls through a fault in the earth where Ravana, the demon king, strategizes to destroy Arya's Ramayana and threatens to rewrite history from his evil perspective. Will Arya be able to save the story of Rama, heal his mother and return home to tackle the demons in his ordinary world? For more information, please visit www.thearyachronicles.com .

"The story has been in the making for many years," states Ms. Hora. "It started off as a series of bedtime stories I would narrate to my son, who was entranced by superheroes. I began creating stories from our ancient Indian epic mythology as an exploration for fantasy fiction. I eventually wrote a middle-grade novel called 'When Arya Fell Through the Fault.'"

"Developing the Shadow Realm podcast has been a journey of growth in storytelling. I wanted to take the story further....beyond the shores of India and bring it alive through audio," said Hora. "Fate connected me with Kanniks Kannikeswaran, who read my book, fell in love with it and created the music." In addition to the podcast, the Shadow Realm music soundtrack has been separately released on Spotify , Apple Music and other streaming platforms.

About Reenita M. Hora

With multiple years of experience in media, entertainment, communications, tech/innovation and wellness industries in the USA and Asia, Reenita grows organizations,ranging from early stage startups through mid-size businesses, through storytelling, creative marketing and business strategy. She has written seven books and has contributed to leading organizations such as Bloomberg, RTHK Radio 3, South China Morning Post, Wall Street Journal, New York Times, CNN, Cartoon Network Asia and more. She is a limited partner in the How Women Invest fund and recently launched Chapter by episode, a digital publishing platform for immersive chat fiction stories with diverse themes.

