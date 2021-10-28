Toyota Announces Pricing on All-New 2022 GR86

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With more horsepower and torque, a redesigned interior and exterior and a starting Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of just $27,700, the all-new 2022 GR86 is priced to thrill. Arriving at Toyota dealerships in December and available in two grades, GR86 and GR86 Premium, the new generation of Toyota's driver's car brings affordable sports car fun, all with a larger 2.4 liter engine that delivers nearly 18% more horsepower and 11% more torque.

Toyota GR86

The GR86 Premium grade rides on standard 18-inch, 10-spoke black aluminum alloy wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4® tires and a large duckbill spoiler on the back. On the inside, black and silver accented six-way adjustable front seats feature two-level heating and perforated UltraSuede upholstery with leather side bolsters. Black and silver accents continue through to the leather steering wheel, shift boot and hand brake. A new 8-inch touchscreen multimedia system with eight-speakers brings connectivity and tunes to drivers.

The GR86 grade sits on 17-inch, 10-spoke machined-finish aluminum alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Primacy HP® tires. Interior features include six-way adjustable black G-embossed fabric with sport fabric side bolsters with textured vinyl and sport fabric trim on the dash, doors and steering wheel. The new 8-inch touchscreen multimedia system with six-speakers comes standard.

Available in a choice of manual or paddle shifted automatic transmission, it comes in a choice of seven exterior colors: Track bRED, Halo White, Steel Silver, Pavement Grey, Raven Black and Neptune or Trueno Blue. The new generation also marks its evolution to Gazoo Racing lineup with a new, angular GR86 logo paired with Toyota's GR badge. Models are expected to arrive at Toyota dealerships this December.

Power & Design for a New Generation

The Gazoo Racing team engineered more horsepower and torque into the new GR86 by utilizing a larger, naturally aspirated 2.4-liter, horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine. With 228 hp., up from 205, and 184 lb.-ft. of torque, up from 156, it's now tuned so peak torque arrives far earlier in the powerband at 3,700 RPM, versus 6,600 RPM. Thanks to a larger engine bore diameter, now at 94 mm. (previously 86 mm.) displacement bumps up to 2,387 cc. from 1,998 cc.

Thanks to these changes, the new GR86 provides a responsive and powerful driving experience – especially when coming out of the curves and onto the straightaways. The bigger engine improves zero-to-60 times from 7.0 to 6.1 seconds for the MT and from 8.0 to 6.6 seconds for the AT. Fuel economy comes in at an EPA estimated 20 City/27 Hwy/22 Combined MPG (6-Speed M/T) and 21 City/31 Hwy/25 Combined MPG (6-Speed A/T).

Toyota's D-4S dual injection technology is also re-tuned to deliver more aggressive throttle input. This system combines direct fuel injection and port-injection technologies. The direct-injection system provides a cooling effect in the cylinders, which allows the engine to use a very high 12.5:1 compression ratio for maximum power. The port fuel injectors come into play during light- and medium-load conditions to help maximize combustion efficiency.

The intake manifold's port diameter and length have been optimized to support linear torque and acceleration and the air intake has also been redesigned to maximize airflow. The fuel system has a new pump design and wider transfer tube for a steady fuel flow during cornering. The cooling system gets a new high-speed water pump, five-level water-cooled oil cooler and a new high-capacity 200W radiator output motor. The exhaust's larger 5.6L center pipe capacity delivers a satisfying growl, with augmented engine sound in the cabin from an Active Sound Control system.

Highly Rigid Body Structure

The GR team also reworked the chassis and body to complement GR86's increase in power. Building upon the nimble attributes of the prior generation 86 chassis, the GR team added front cross-members to the joints between the front suspension and frame. The hood also adds an internal diagonal frame for stability.

A new full-ring rear frame ties the upper and lower chassis together and a combination of high-strength steel, hot-stamped steel and aluminum is strategically used throughout the frame to bring drivers a balance of roll and pitch that maximizes control. For additional reinforcement, structural adhesives and high-strength fasteners throughout the underbody creates a taut, connected frame.

Curb weight on the GR86 was also kept down for maximum controllability. Weighing in it at just 2,811 pounds on the MT (2,851 pounds in the AT), the GR86 ranks among the lightest sports cars on the market. Pair that nimble weight with a low center of gravity (COG) from the combination of the compact flat-four engine, low-slung 51.6-inch overall height and near perfect 53 front:47 rear balance, and the result is a pure driver's car.

Driven by Control

GR86's three-spoked steering wheel puts drivers in direct control of its agile handling. With a 13.5 overall ratio that requires just 2.5 turns clock to clock for tight maneuverability, it features a new Electronic Power Steering (EPS) system with a column-mounted integrated motor and control unit that reduces both weight and space. GR engineers even changed the steering gear box mount, making it more rigid with a hard rubber bushing and reshaped mounting bolt washer.

Sport-tuned independent MacPherson® front struts feature refined damping performance and gain new rebound springs to enhance handling characteristics. A double wishbone style multi-link rear suspension features a Torsen® limited-slip rear differential for improved traction while cornering.

To complement GR86's increased torque, the rear axle offers additional reinforcement and the strut stabilizer bar is now connected directly to the subframe for maximum stability. Sport-tuned rear shock absorbers feature stiffer springs to provide planted, predictable handling for the front-engine, rear-wheel drive coupe. Both grades come with power-assisted 11.6-inch front and 11.4-inch rear ventilated disc brakes.

Manual or Automatic — You Choose

Sports car purists will love GR86's six-speed manual transmission. With the push of a button, MT drivers can engage Track mode or switch off Vehicle Stability Control (VSC). The shape of the shift lever was optimized for smooth, enjoyable shifting, whether you're moving from 2nd to 3rd or downshifting from 5th to 4th. Additionally, a carbon synchronizer was added to improve shifting into 4th gear. The MT uses new low-viscosity oil and bearings for smooth shifting operability with the higher torque output of the 2.4L boxer engine.

For the Automatic Transmission (AT), steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters offer enthusiasts a dynamic driving experience. Drivers can choose between Normal, Sport, Snow or Track modes. When in Sport mode, the AT senses brake and accelerator operation and vehicle behavior to automatically shift into the optimal gear, bringing drivers the control they want. Additional clutch discs and a new high-capacity torque converter allow for smooth delivery of the engine's added power.

Purist Sports Car Design, Track Ready Aerodynamics

First introduced in 2012, the first-generation 86 was a tribute to the fun-to-drive, AE-86 Corollas of the 1980s. The new GR86 keeps that spirit alive with its focus on sporty design and weight management.

Parabola-shaped transparent lens components give its LED headlights a fearless look, with the same sweeping, internal L-shape as the GR Supra. A GR sports car exclusive G-mesh-shaped matrix grille feeds air to the intake, and functional molding on the front bumper features a textured shark skin-inspired design to reduce drag.

On the side, its front fender and large rocker molding form side sill spoilers with integrated air outlets, improving aerodynamics at the door drop. The air outlets allow air inside the front wheel arch to escape, reducing wheel well turbulence and supporting stability. Along the doorline, a low, horizontally aligned underbody combines with the accentuated fender tops to express a strong front-rear posture. Black side mirrors add contrast and are slightly larger than the previous generation, with a curved shape to maximize airflow.

At the rear, inverted wheel arches express a wide stance and arch fins control air flow. Aerodynamic fins have been added to the lower rear bumper for further stability. On the Premium grade a large, duckbill spoiler sweeps up from the rear deck for increased downforce. The license plate holder has been dropped down to the rear bumper, simplifying the trunk opening and contributing to its low center of gravity. Three-dimensional rear taillights wrap around the rear deck and blend into trim molding along the trunk line to form a wide, connected rear.

GR engineers also stretched their creativity in seeking weight savings on the GR86. The front fenders and roof panel are now constructed of aluminum, in addition to an already-aluminum hood. Other examples of weight-shaving ingenuity come from the use of structural adhesives in the underbody, a resin fuel door, new light-weight front seat frames, the redesigned EPS and changes to the driveline and engine block.

Driver-Focused Tech & Comfort

GR86 features Toyota's Smart Key System that functions on both the driver and passenger door. Once inside, drivers will find a horizontally configured instrument panel for a clean field of view. A push-button start fires up a boxer-inspired GR-logo animation on its 7-inch Thin Film Transistor (TFT) multi-information display. Display content varies based on whether drivers are in Normal, Sport, Snow or Track mode (MT offers Track mode only). Sport Mode throws a red ring around the speedometer for an aggressive look. Track Mode was developed with race driver input and prominently displays an RPM-band in the center, oil and water coolant temperatures and lap timer.

The HVAC system has added independent left/right temperature adjustments and new, large LED dials and piano-key switches are arranged on the center console for easy operation. A leather-wrapped steering wheel has integrated controls for the audio system, hands-free calling, voice-recognition system, display meters and cruise control; AT adds an ACC display option button. The Premium grade gains aluminum sport pedals and footrest. Power windows come with auto up/down and pinch protection.

A split opening center console provides two cup holders or storage as needed, with one auxiliary audio and two USB connections inside. The AT version has an open storage area in the center as well. Door armrests have a long pull-handle with easy access to in-door storage space.

An 8-inch touchscreen multimedia system with a six-speaker audio system comes on the GR86; that increases to an eight-speaker system on the Premium. The eight-speaker system now adds a "powerful" mode to the equalizer function for an acoustic effect that emphasizes low and high tones. For those who want even more rumble, a dealer or factory-installed 10-inch, 200W subwoofer is available for either grade. Either system comes complete with Wired Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, Bluetooth® for hands-free phone capability, a SiriusXM® 3-month Platinum Plan trial and a trial access to a suite of available connected services (with additional subscription).

New Era Customized

Drivers who want even more from their GR86 can tap into an all-new line of Toyota Gazoo Racing accessories.

For some extra growl, there's a dual cat-back GR performance exhaust with stainless steel bent pipes, black chrome tips and debossed GR logo. There's also a GR performance cold air intake kit, with a larger airbox and performance air filter. A bolt-on GR strut tie brace and GR performance stabilizer bars are also available.

MT aficionados can split seconds between gears with a GR quick shifter kit. A GR etched logo shift knob is available for MT or AT. GR front brake pads are also available, and for added style, there's forged 18-inch black or 17-inch bronze aluminum GR wheels.

Gloss black, larger GR logoed fender vent inserts add a touch of shine. Add a clear film paint protection kit for the hood, fender and front bumper or paint-matched door edge guards to keep dings away. All-weather GR branded floor mats and cargo tray or carpet GR floor mats help protect the interior. And for drivers looking to make a statement, there's a vinyl GR graphic for the side rocker and a rear bumper applique.

Complimentary 1-year NASA Membership

Every 2022 GR86 comes with a complimentary 1-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association (NASA). GR86 owners will enjoy a host of benefits, including one free High Performance Driving Event (HPDE) and discounted admission to NASA-sanctioned events.

GR86 Safety & Connected Services

The Automatic Transmission GR86 comes with a standard active safety system that includes Pre-Collision Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Collision Throttle Management, Lane Departure Warning, Sway Warning, Lead Vehicle Start Alert and High Beam Assist. An anti-theft system with engine immobilizer and alarm are also standard.

All grades of the GR86 come with the following standard safety systems: Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TRAC), Anti-lock Brake System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist (BA). It also includes Smart Stop Technology® (SST), Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Track Mode and Hill Start Assist Control (HAC). Additional safety features include LATCH (Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children) with lower anchors on outboard rear seats and tether anchors on all rear seats and a Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS). Seven airbags are standard on all models, now including a driver's knee airbag for 2022.

Remote services are now available for enhanced safety and security. Available services include:

Remote Connect (Requires Subscription)

Engine Starter

Advanced Climate Control

Vehicle Locator

Lock/Unlock, Hazards/Lights

Diagnostic Alert

Monthly Vehicle Health Reports

Service Usage Report

Geo Fencing, Speed Alert, Curfew

Horn

Safety Connect (Requires Subscription)

Enhanced Roadside Assistance

SOS Emergency Assistance

Automatic Collision Notification

Stolen Vehicle Recovery Service

Maintenance Included, Limited Warranty & Price

Toyota's 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles, and corrosion with no mileage limitation.

Standard ToyotaCare is a no additional cost plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance for 2 years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and 24-hour roadside assistance for two years, unlimited mileage.

2022 Toyota GR86 Pricing*

No matter the grade, GR86 offers everyday drivability and sports car performance in an affordable package. With two grades and a choice of manual or automatic transmission, the 2022 GR86 is ready to thrill at every turn.

Grade Drive MSRP GR86 6-speed MT $27,700 GR86 6-speed AT $29,200 GR86 Premium 6-speed MT $30,300 GR86 Premium 6-speed AT $31,800

* MSRP does not include Dealer Processing and Handling Fee

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands plus our 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 47,000 in North America. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021.

Through its Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

For customer inquiries, please call: 800-331-4331

Media Contacts:

Paul Hogard

469-292-6791

paul.hogard@toyota.com

Note to Editors: Photos b-roll and additional specifications can be found on ToyotaNewsroom.com

Toyota brand logo. (PRNewsFoto/Toyota Media Relations) (PRNewsfoto/Toyota Motor North America)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Toyota