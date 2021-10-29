Dodge Teases New Performance Initiatives at Dodge//SRT NHRA Nationals

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dodge brand is doubling down on its role as a pure performance brand with a sneak peek at one of two new performance-based programs set to be announced in early November.

National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) drag-racing superstars Matt Hagan and Leah Pruett will help kick off the launch sequence by carrying special "Direct Connection" graphics on their respective race cars, beginning with today's qualifying sessions at the Dodge//SRT NHRA Nationals Presented by Pennzoil, scheduled for October 29-31 at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

"Tune" in for the virtual announcement of the Dodge brand's two new performance initiatives on November 8 at Dodge.com.

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with muscle cars and SUVs that deliver unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

Dodge drives forward as a pure performance brand, offering SRT versions of every model across the lineup. For the 2022 model year, Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the Dodge Durango SRT 392, America's fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV. Combined, these three muscle cars make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). In 2021, the Dodge brand ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market), making it the only domestic brand ever to do so two years in a row.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

