The Paley Center for Media Announces The James P. Jimirro Media Impact Series: The President and the Press -Joe Biden's First Year and the Media's Relationship with a New Administration

- On the first anniversary of President Joe Biden's election, the Paley Center convenes journalists and scholars to examine how the press covers his administration. The media's relationship to each president is unique--depending on the times, their policies, and how the administration engages with journalists.

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media announced today The President and the Press: Joe Biden's First Year and the Media's Relationship with a New Administration. This event will explore how the coverage of President Biden compares to that of others who have held the office. The YouTube Live event will premiere on Wednesday, November 3 at 8:00 pm ET on the Paley Center's YouTube channel. The discussion features S.E. Cupp, Political Commentator and Nationally Syndicated Columnist for the New York Daily News; Tim Graham, Director of Media Analysis, Media Research Council; Errin Haines, Editor at Large, The 19th; Mollie Hemingway, Senior Editor, The Federalist; Gerald F. Seib, Washington Executive Editor, Wall Street Journal; and Sean Spicer, Author, Radical Nation; Former White House Press Secretary. Mark J. Lodato, Dean of S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University, will moderate this panel.

On the first anniversary of President Joe Biden's election, the Paley Center convenes journalists and scholars to evaluate how the press is covering his administration. The media's relationship to each President is unique, depending on the times, their policies, and how such administration engages with journalists. The event will also explore how the media fulfills its vital role of ensuring that the American public is given an objective look at the administration, and that all perspectives are considered.

"The Paley Center for Media is proud to convene this important and timely discussion that explores the dynamic relationship between the White House, the press, and the public," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "I'd like to express my sincere gratitude to James P. Jimirro for his continued support of Paley, and our commitment to showcasing media's powerful shaping role in influencing general thought and behavior."

"Since this time last year, a lot of things have changed, which includes a new president," said James P. Jimirro. "It's important to reflect on the state of this administration, and it is once again an honor to partner with The Paley Center for Media to educate and inform the public on the state of the news and the new administration."

"I'm looking forward to coming together with other media executives to discuss the current administration and how the media's relationship with the White House has changed during President Biden's first year in office," said S.E. Cupp, Political Commentator and Nationally Syndicated Columnist for the New York Daily News. "PaleyImpact does a great job of highlighting social disparities, and I am thrilled to be a part of the series."

"The relationship between the press and the White House has a significant impact on the state of our democracy. Joe Biden has promised to be the most progressive president this country has ever seen, and reporters are charged with showing the public how his actions reflect his words," said Sean Spicer, author, Radical Nation, former White House Press Secretary. "I look forward to an open and honest conversation about this impactful political shift and the media's role covering the new administration."

The Paley Center has a decades-long history of hosting programs that examine the media's vital role in educating, informing, and making an impact on journalism, politics, and public policy. The James P. Jimirro Media Impact Series casts light on the role of media in influencing general thought and behavior. Designed to reach media professionals, students, and the public at large, the series encourages careful consideration of the media's impact on society and, accordingly, fosters more critical viewing and reading. Previous events in The James P. Jimirro Media Impact Series have included high profile journalists and political strategists including James Carville, Michael Goodwin, Frank Luntz, Michael Steele, Michelle Malkin, Lesley Stahl, Brian Stelter, Ari Fleischer, Joe Lockhart, Rich Lowry, Amy Holmes, Rick Klein, and Seema Nanda.

