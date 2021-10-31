Avera Medical Minute
Ice Cube's 'Death Certificate' Digital Deluxe Edition Available Today

Album celebrates its 30th Anniversary
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the 30th anniversary of Ice Cube's platinum selling sophomore release Death Certificate, considered to be one of the hardest hip-hop albums of all time. To celebrate, Ice Cube released the complete digital deluxe edition of Death Certificate featuring the bonus "Tryin' To Maintain." The digital deluxe edition of Death Certificate can now be downloaded and streamed, HERE.

On October 29, 1991, Ice Cube released his highly anticipated second studio album Death Certificate, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, No. 1 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and went platinum the first two month of its release, going on to sell over 5 million copies worldwide.

Produced by OG Cube cohorts, Sir Jinx, and the Boogiemen (DJ Pooh, Bobcat, and Rashad Coes), Death Certificate takes a potent look at life in South Central through the eyes of one of reality rap's greatest and grittiest storytellers. Roughly organized as two thematic elements of a larger whole, it opens with Cube's explanation: "The Death Side: a mirror image of where we are today; The Life Side: a vision of where we need to go."

Death Certificate was heralded a musical masterpiece and Ice Cube ultimately received the accolades he deserved for his incisive and revelatory socio-political commentary.

  1. The Funeral
  2. The Wrong N**** To F*** Wit
  3. My Summer Vacation
  4. Steady Mobbin'
  5. Robin Lench
  6. Givin' Up The Nappy Dug Out
  7. Look Who's Burnin'
  8. A Bird In The Hand
  9. Man's Best Friend
  10. Alive On Arrival
  11. Death
  12. The Birth
  13. I Wanna Kill Sam
  14. Horny Lil' Devil
  15. Black Korea
  16. True To The Game
  17. Color Blind
  18. Doing Dumb Shit
  19. Us
  20. No Vaseline
  21. Only One Me
  22. Good Cop Bad Cop
  23. Dominate The Weak
  24. Trying To Maintain
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ice-cubes-death-certificate-digital-deluxe-edition-available-today-301412423.html

