Are Flights Cheaper on Cyber Monday? CheapOair Shares Encouraging Data!

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American consumers have come to expect savings on their purchases made during what is increasingly known as the Cyber 5, the period from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday. There are deals to be had across the period, but research shows that Cyber Monday remains the biggest draw. In 2020, Cyber Monday delivered $10.8 billion in sales, while Black Friday reached $9 billion.

Air travel is not excluded from Cyber Monday savings opportunities. This year's ecommerce buying spree is yet to come, but the Data Science team at CheapOair looked at trends from 2019 and 2020 and report Cyber Monday flight savings were a reality for both domestic and international air travel, as compared to 3rd quarter of the same year.

In 2019, Cyber Monday discounts for domestic air travel improved by 16% as compared to the previous three months. International air travel for the same period realized average improvement of 15%. 2020 was a very different year for flight purchases, but the trends continued with domestic equaling 15%, and international hitting 10%, despite the scarcity caused by various travel restrictions in place at the time.

Werner Kunz-Cho, CEO of Fareportal, the travel technology company behind online travel agencies CheapOair and OneTravel, comments, "There is a lot of discussion around Cyber Monday, and travel is very much part of that conversation. Travelers are seeking Cyber Monday flight deals. We encourage our customers to take advantage of the many great air travel options to be found on our sites every day of the year, especially on Cyber Monday."

As in past years, CheapOair will highlight partner deals and airfares across their sites, and their 10-day "Countdown to Cyber Monday" via Social Media channels beginning mid-November.

