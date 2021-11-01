Atlanta Gas Light Shares Resources to Assist Customers with Paying Energy Bills

ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Every family deserves the peace of mind that they will be able to keep their homes warm. As temperatures continue to drop, Atlanta Gas Light is committed to providing resources to customers who may need assistance with their winter heating bills.

"We are committed to connecting customers with local services to identify available assistance programs and ensure the communities where we live and serve can enjoy the comfort and reliability of natural gas this winter," said President and CEO of Atlanta Gas Light Pedro Cherry.

The following agencies provide energy assistance for those who qualify:

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program – LIHEAP helps eligible customers pay for their winter heating service and may cover certain cooling expenses for customers with specific medical conditions. Eligibility is based on household size and income. LIHEAP is 100% federally funded through a grant program from the Federal Department of Health and Human Services .

Heating Energy Assistance Team – H.E.A.T. – The Georgia Department of Human Services distributes H.E.A.T. funds statewide through local community action agencies. H.E.A.T. funds assist households experiencing a potential loss of energy service or households that are in need of getting service restored. Georgians can visit – H.E.A.T. – The Georgia Department of Human Services distributes H.E.A.T. funds statewide through local community action agencies. H.E.A.T. funds assist households experiencing a potential loss of energy service or households that are in need of getting service restored. Georgians can visit www.heatga.org or call 678-406-0212 to discuss eligibility or donate.

Senior Discount Program – Atlanta Gas Light will provide eligible senior citizens with a discount of $14 a month on their natural gas bills. The monthly discount is reflected on the bill they receive from their natural gas provider. For more information on eligibility, seniors can contact their provider.

HopeWorks (formerly Resource Service Ministries) – HopeWorks helps low-income widows in the greater- Atlanta area with weatherization assistance for homes, gas furnace repairs and general maintenance. For more information, call 404-872-0167 or visit (formerly Resource Service Ministries) – HopeWorks helps low-income widows in the greater-area with weatherization assistance for homes, gas furnace repairs and general maintenance. For more information, call 404-872-0167 or visit www.hopeworks4us.org

Project SHARE – Project SHARE provides emergency bill-payment assistance to individuals and families facing a temporary crisis that threatens their home. For more information, call 1. 800.257.4273 or visit – Project SHARE provides emergency bill-payment assistance to individuals and families facing a temporary crisis that threatens their home. For more information, call 1. 800.257.4273 or visit salvationarmyatlanta.org/project-share

United Way – Customers can call United Way's 211 number for a listing of other agencies that can assist with available funding.

Natural gas customers also can take additional action to prepare for the winter heating season by doing the following:

Install a programmable thermostat. A programmable thermostat allows customers to set the temperature in their home while they are away and increase the temperature when they return.

Inspect windows and doors for drafts. Use caulk or sealant to insulate areas where a draft might be felt.

Open drapes and shades. Using sunlight is a great way to naturally heat the home during the day.

Close flues to fireplaces. Closing the flue will prevent warm air from escaping the home.

For more energy efficiency tips, please visit www.atlantagaslight.com/residential/ways-to-save.

