Parents Names The Best Toys Of 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) PARENTS released this year's list of Best Toys, recognizing the 50 top new playthings for every child in 2021. Selected by the editors following a months-long research process complete with testing by kids, the list of winners is available now on Parents.com/BestToys and in the December issue of PARENTS, available now.
"Toy shopping is happening early this year and we know supply chain challenges are top of mind for parents," says Julia Edelstein, PARENTS Editor in Chief. "That's why the 2021 toy list is bigger than ever, featuring 50 kid- and expert-approved options that will make the holiday season extra special for your family. You're guaranteed to find something for every child."
PARENTS consulted play experts to evaluate over 500 new toys before more than 300 were tested by 45 families. Winners that were screen-free, kid-powered, brain-building, and on-trend made this year's list. The complete list of PARENTS' Best Toys of 2021 is presented below by category and on Parents.com/BestToys.
BEST TOYS: PLAYSETS
Lakeshore Learning Treasures Await! Adventure Ship
Hasbro Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Rising Cake Oven Playset
iPlay, iLearn Dinosaur Train Adventure Set
HABA Kullerbu Ball Track Kringel Domino Set
VTech Marble Rush Ultimate Set
Ravensburger GraviTrax PRO Vertical Starter Set
BEST TOYS: WOW FACTOR
Radio Flyer Tumble Town Foam Climbing Blocks
Just Play Ryan's World Chef Ryan's Fridge Surprise
LEGO Minecraft: The First Adventure
Spin Master Batman Bat-Tech Transforming Batcave Playset
MGA: L.O.L. Surprise! OMG House of Surprises
Schleich Big Horse Show With Dressing Tent
Kid Trax USPS Mail Delivery Truck
Mattel American Girl Kira Bailey Doll, Book & Accessories
BEST TOYS: STUFFED ANIMALS
Zuru Rainbocorn Fairycorn Surprise
Fisher-Price Linkimals Cool Beats Penguin
Slumberkins Yak Kin
Squishmallows
Skyrocket My Fuzzy Friends
Educational Insights Mixaroo
BEST TOYS: ENTERTAINMENT
Little Tikes My Real Jam Electric Guitar
Moose Toys Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron
Funko Games Disney Toy Story Talent Show
BEST TOYS: DOLLS AND DOLLHOUSES
HABA Little Friends Dollhouse Town Villa
Fisher-Price Little People Friends Together Play House
Spin Master Mermaid High
BEST TOYS: READING AND MATH
LeapFrog Touch & Learn Nature ABC Board
Learning Resources Spike the Fine Motor Hedgehog Puzzle Playmate
Hand2mind Numberblocks MathLink Cubes
BEST TOYS: BUILDING SETS
Never Wrong Toys Laser Pegs Multi-Models 4-in-1 Mini Construction Set
Magformers Cube House Penguin Set
Luki Lab Pinxies Vet Care Center
BEST TOYS: ARTS
Playmonster Colorforms 70th Anniversary Edition
Playmonster Spirograph Animator
Crayola Light-Up Activity Board
Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Ocean Pets Lagoon Playset
Melissa & Doug PAW Patrol Tabletop Art Center
BEST TOYS: GAMES
Big G Creative Cluckle
Big G Creative Hangry
Epoch Games Super Mario Blow Up! Shaky Tower
Spin Master Jumanji Deluxe
Learning Resources Noodle Knockout Fine Motor Game
Story Time Chess
BEST TOYS: VEHICLES
Green Toys Mickey Mouse Recycling Truck
Spin Master PAW Patrol: The Movie Chase Transforming City Cruiser
Mattel Hot Wheels Track Builder Unlimited Rapid Launch Builder Box
BEST TOYS: STEAM
Crayola STEAM Paper Butterflies Science Kit
Learning Resources Coding Critters MagiCoders
Horizon Group USA The Young Scientists Club Space Adventure Pack
Playmonster Science4you: Green Science Kit
