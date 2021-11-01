Natural Delights® Launches Mini Medjools Snack Line

YUMA, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Delights® launches NEW Mini Medjools, a portable snacking line perfect for those who want simple, wholesome, great tasting snacks on the go.

Mini Medjools include blended Medjool dates, nut butters, seeds, nuts, and fruit and come in a range of fresh flavors including:

Coconut : Medjool dates and shredded coconut

Cacao Pecan : Medjool dates, cacao, and pecans

Sweet & Salty Almond : Medjool dates, sunflower seeds, almonds, dried cranberries, shredded coconut, almond butter, and chia seeds

Organic Cranberry Pistachio : Medjool dates, sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, pistachios, shredded coconut, chia seeds, and almond butter

Organic Fruit & Nut : Medjool dates, sunflower seeds, almond butter, shredded coconut, dried cranberries, dried cherries, and chia seeds

Organic Cacao Coconut: Medjool dates, sunflower seeds, almond butter, cacao powder, shredded coconut, dried cranberries, chia seeds, and cacao nibs

Each serving size of Mini Medjools (4 pieces) is 150 calories and full of essential vitamins and minerals including potassium and dietary fiber, which support muscle recovery and aid in the production of natural energy.

"I love the simple and nutritious ingredients in Mini Medjools" added Jenna Gorham, registered dietitian. "With 3-4 grams of fiber and 1-3 grams of protein per serving plus all of the macronutrients, they are a filling, satisfying, and healthy snack."

"The new Mini Medjools were developed as a direct response to shopper feedback asking us to create something small, bite-sized, and full of wholesome ingredients like nut butter and chia seeds," said David Baxter, director of marketing for Natural Delights. "After conducting our consumer focus group, we received glowing feedback from people who shared that Mini Medjools were an ideal bite-sized snack that they could feel good about eating and giving to their kids."

Natural Delights Medjool Dates are a fresh superfood packed with natural energy and sweetness. Hand-picked at the peak of ripeness and blended with wholesome ingredients, Mini Medjools are the perfect snack for every lifestyle. Whether you're looking for a midday energy boost, workout fuel, or simply wanting to make healthier choices for you and your family, Natural Delights has you covered.

Natural Delights Mini Medjools can be found on the store locator nationwide at retailers including Kroger, H.E.B., Sprouts, Albertsons-Safeway, The Fresh Market, among others.

For more information about Natural Delights, visit naturaldelights.com .

